BBC
Newcastle Whey Aye wheel doubts mount amid delays
Mounting doubts surround plans to build Europe's biggest observation wheel in Newcastle. Dubbed the "Whey Aye" wheel, the 460ft (140m) structure on Spillers Wharf would be taller than the London Eye. Work had been due to begin in 2020 but has been repeatedly delayed. Developers behind the £100m project say...
Seven women face jail time for smashing windows in protest against Barclays’ fossil fuel finance
Seven women taking part in an Extinction Rebellion protest at Barclays bank’s headquarters in Canary Wharf last year have been found guilty of criminal damage and now face jail sentences of up to 18 months.The protesters caused almost £100,000 worth of damage after using hammers and chisels to smash windows, and putting up posters reading "in case of climate emergency, break glass".At the trial in Southwark Crown Court which began late last month, jurors were told the group arrived in Canary Wharf at around 7am on 7 April, 2021. They then spread out around the front of the bank, using...
Major incident declared as thousands face cold snap without gas and temperatures to plummet to -10C
A “major incident” has been declared in Sheffield as thousands were left to brave freezing temperatures without gas in their homes.Engineers have been scrambling to restore supplies for five days now in parts of the South Yorkshire city after a burst water main damaged a gas pipe – sending hundreds of litres of water pouring into the network.Gas supplies were said to have been restored on Tuesday to around a quarter of those impacted, after some 2,000 homes in the Stannington area were hit by the outage on Friday.But with temperatures plunging below 0C overnight and thousands of people...
BBC
Stannington: Cause of flooded gas supply still unknown
How hundreds of thousands of litres of water from a burst pipe leaked into a Sheffield gas main had not yet been solved, a utility firm has said. Residents in Stannington have been left without heating or cooking facilities for almost a week, with temperatures on Thursday dipping to -2C (28.4F).
