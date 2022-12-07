ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely Presented with CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award

Terrebonne General Health System Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely was presented with the CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award. Mosely regularly volunteers at local fundraisers and Terrebonne General events, most notable for cooking his jambalaya or white beans. Every year CASA of Terrebonne host a Volunteer Appreciation Social to...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
whereyat.com

Son Of A Saint Hosted its Annual Gala

Son Of A Saint hosted its 2022 Annual Gala Signature fundraising event on Friday, December 9, 2022 in partnering with the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans. The gala is presented by Ochsner Health, and this year's event chair is Ochsner Health CEO Pete November. The sold-out Son of a Saint gala returns for the ninth time, raising critical funds to support the youth development nonprofit's myriad programming events, including providing holistic mentorship, life skills, and educational opportunities to hundreds of fatherless young men throughout Greater New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New Orleans to host 2023 Congressional Medal of Honor Convention

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday, December 7 marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which thrust the country into World War II. Many gathered in the Warehouse District at the National World War II Museum to honor the significance of what some call “the day that will live in infamy” and those who died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Laughlin beats Clements for 11th District seat on St. Tammany Parish Council

Arthur Laughlin beat Bonnie Clements in a runoff Saturday for the open District 11 seat on the St. Tammany Parish Council. Clements, an Independent, had led in the tight three-way general election on Nov. 8. She had the endorsement of Kirk Drumm, who ran third and had been appointed to fill the District 11 seat last year after the death of long-time incumbent Steve Stefancik.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
an17.com

D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy breaks ground on $1.5M operation for youth sports

COVINGTON, LA – On Wednesday, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill, and D-Bat Sports owners Ryan Davis and Dr. Ruth Nichols are pleased to announce the groundbreaking and forthcoming opening of D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy in Covington, LA. Located at 805 Winward Drive, the site will become home to a $1.5 million indoor training facility that will provide youth athletes with experiential learning and coaching in baseball and softball.
COVINGTON, LA
Eater

Where to Dine for Christmas in New Orleans

Dining out for Christmas isn’t for everyone, but for some, it’s part of the tradition — particularly in New Orleans, where restaurants are like family. At this second-most festive time of the year (yes, Carnival season is first), a number of top local kitchens are preparing a special meal for New Orleanians wise enough to trust the professionals. Many of these options offer their regular everyday menu a la carte as well, so no pressure to commit to the prix-fixe. Just remember: whatever you eat it’s still Christmas, so don’t skimp on the tip.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Clancy DuBos: Cantrell, council playing political ‘chicken’ over next top cop

The impending showdown between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council over selection of the next police chief is shaping up as a high-stakes game of political “chicken,” with the executive and legislative branches of city government barreling toward a collision. In that scenario, who’s most...
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

School of Rock Northshore is Ready to Rock N’ Roll

MANDEVILLE, La (press release) – School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, announces the grand opening of a new school in Mandeville. The event will take place at 1872 N Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, La 70471 from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event festivities will include performances by the Baton Rouge and Metairie/New Orleans school house bands, tours of the school, tuition incentives and food and drinks.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win

Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy