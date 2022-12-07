Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mycameronnews.com
Contractors begin work on $43 million, 25-mile water pipeline to Cameron
An issue plaguing Cameron since its founding may finally have a resolution following the installation of a $43 million, 25-mile water pipe line set to complete construction in 2024. Last week contractors laid the first link of pipe as part of what USDA officials considering the group’s largest rural Missouri...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
kttn.com
Trenton City Council to meet on Monday, December 12th
The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances involving a conditional use permit, a sales tax, and contracts. The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on December 12th at 7 o’clock at night. The meeting will be available on Zoom. One ordinance would grant a conditional use permit...
kttn.com
Purchase of two Dixie Chopper mowers one of many agenda items addressed at Trenton Park Board meeting
The Trenton Park Board December 7th approved the purchase of mowers and decided to pledge money for an American Rescue Plan Act grant opportunity for tourism. Two Dixie Chopper XCaliber mowers will be purchased from Legendary Small Engine for $14,003 each, or $28,006 total. Each mower will have a 74-inch deck and a Kawasaki 35-horsepower engine. They will have a three-year unlimited bumper-to-bumper warranty.
kchi.com
Brookfield Man Arrested In Macon County
A Brookfield man was arrested by State Troopers in Macon County. Fifty-eight-year-old Jerry W Yochim was arrested Thursday at about 12:50 pm for alleged DWI with drugs and driving while suspended – third or more offense. They were processed and released.
kttn.com
New “Century Farm” owners in the Green Hills Region recognized
A number of farms in the Green Hills Region have received Missouri Century Farm designations in 2022. Individuals recognized as owning Century Farms include:. Caldwell County owners are Michael and Judy Baker, and Virgil Gentry. Daviess County Century Farms include those belonging to John Pulley and Barrie and Julie Bothwell.
kttn.com
Candidate files for seat on the Trenton City Council
A candidate has filed for a seat on the Trenton City Council. Michael Opitz of 1510 Nichols Street filed for Third Ward Council Member on December 8th. He is the first candidate to file for the Trenton City Council. The candidate filing period at the Trenton City Hall will go...
kttn.com
100 year old Carrollton woman sells farm after working it for over 90 years
Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand, and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor releases citizen-requested audit of city of Orrick
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her audit of the City of Orrick, in Ray County. Residents of Orrick requested the audit through the petition process. The report, which gave a rating of “fair,” notes that city officials are already working to implement a number of the recommendations.
The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment building
Plaza Hotel, Trenton, Missouri.Photo byKeith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. You can't miss the Modern Movement Art Deco style of the historic Plaza Hotel on a drive-by. This five-story building was constructed out of reinforced concrete in 1929-1930 in Trenton, Missouri. In 2001, this 93-year-old building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
kchi.com
Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday. 41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed. 42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for...
khqa.com
Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dena Ellen Shoop
On December 6, 2022, Dena Ellen Shoop fearlessly took her place with the Lord. Dena was born to Noel and Velda (Maude) Russell on October 29, 1954, in Trenton, Mo. Dena lived most of her life in Green City, Mo graduating Valedictorian from Green City High School in 1973. On...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man in Court Today on Felony Drug Charge
A Chillicothe Stoner will appear in Livingston County Court today on a felony drug charge. Court documents say Chillicothe Police arrested William Earl Stoner. He now faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that...
kchi.com
Booked Following Arrest On Warrant
One new booking at an area jail was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin on a Caldwell County Parole warrant and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000.
kttn.com
Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”
The following students have been selected as December students of the month in Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Kindness”:. Lilian Swank, daughter of Stephanie & Justin Swank. Cason Trump, son of Whitney & Clint Trump. 6th grade. Marley Brown, daughter of Leslie Brown and Derek Brown.
kttn.com
Obituary: Eugene Steven Bridge
Eugene Steven Bridge, 64, of Bethany, died December 4, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital. Eugene was born November 29, 1958, in Downey, California to Conchita (Lopez) and Robert E. Bridge. Eugene worked as a mechanic before his retirement. He is survived by his step-sons: Jesse and Jordan Wills, Trenton...
kttn.com
Brookfield man facing two counts of child molestation sentenced on December 6th
A Brookfield man who pleaded guilty in Linn County in October to two felony counts of first-degree child molestation was sentenced on December 6th. Will Hoskins was sentenced on each count to 10 years in the Division of Adult Institutions to run consecutively with each other. The execution was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years. A third count of felony first-degree child molestation was dismissed in October.
mycameronnews.com
Cameron man faces felony for alleged enticement of child
A Cameron man faces a felony charge of enticement of a child under the age of 15 after allegedly attempting to persuade the child into performing sexual acts. Rusty Herring, 50, of Cameron faces the felony following a string of alleged encounters from July through August. The Cameron Police Department...
bethanyclipper.com
Gilliland pleads guilty in death of Trammell
Bethany, MO: Travis Gilliland, 42, of Ridgeway, who was scheduled to go on trial this week in the shooting of Lynn Trammell, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in the second degree on Dec. 1 in Harrison County Circuit Court. How useful was this post?. Click on...
Comments / 0