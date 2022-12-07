ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

St. Luke's, Essentia Health reach agreements with nurses

By By LEE BLOOMQUIST FOR MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

Iron Range area residents receiving medical care at St. Luke’s and Essentia Health in Duluth can breathe a little easier today.

A potential strike by Minnesota Nurses Association-represented nurses at St. Luke’s and Essentia Health, along with about a dozen health care facilities in the Twin Cities, has been averted.

St. Luke’s and Essentia Health announced that tentative labor contract agreements have been reached with Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA)-represented nurses.

“We are pleased to announce that St. Luke’s and MNA reached a tentative contract agreement,” St. Luke’s said in a statement. “MNA has withdrawn its strike notice and will bring the contract to nurses for ratification in the near future. We want to thank all who have worked so diligently at the table to reach a fair and equitable contract.”

St. Luke’s announced its deal late Monday night.

Essentia Health announced its agreement Tuesday morning.

“Essentia Health and the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract covering about 1,300 nurses who care for patients at our hospitals in Duluth and Superior,” Essentia Health said in statement. “This positive outcome is the result of hard work at the bargaining table. As part of the agreement, the MNA agreed to withdraw its strike notice.”

The MNA later Tuesday morning said deals had been reached for 15,000 nurses in the Twin Ports and Twin Cities.

“This tentative agreement is a historic win for nurses and patients at the bedside,” Mary C. Turner, Minnesota Nurses Association president and a registered nurse at North Memorial Hospital said. “For years, hospital executives have been pushing nurses out of the profession by under-staffing our units and under-valuing our nurses. This tentative agreement will help to keep nurses at the bedside, where we will keep fighting to oppose the corporate healthcare policies which threaten our hospital systems and the care our patients deserve.”

MNA-represented nurses in Duluth, Superior, Two Harbors and Twin Cities area, had been set to strike at 7 a..m. Sunday, Dec. 11 without new contract agreements.

MNA-represented nurses had been seeking to improve staffing and wages in the contract talks.

If nurses vote to approve the agreements, the new contracts would include unprecedented language to address chronic under-staffing for the first time in history, according to the MNA.

Nurses would have say in how staffing levels are set and ensure that changes to staffing levels benefit nurses and patients at the bedside, according to the MNA.

“For nine long months in these negotiations, nurses have insisted that workers and patients deserve better in our hospitals,” Chris Rubesch, Minnesota Nurses Association first vice president and a registered nurse at Essentia in Duluth said. “This tentative agreement is a critical step to address the chronic short-staffing and other corporate healthcare policies hurting patients and nurses at the bedside. With new staffing language and fair wage increases, nurses are empowered to continue the fight to protect care in our communities.”

Wages would increase 17 percent for St. Luke’s and Essentia Health MNA-represented nurses and 18 percent for MNA nurses at Twin Cities health care facilities over the three-year term of the contracts, the MNA said.

Pay would be retroactive to the date of the previous contract expiration.

Some nurses have since May or June been working without new contracts.

None of Essentia Health’s facilities on the Iron Range are affected, according to the MNA.

Essentia Health facilities in Virginia have a separate contract, but are currently in negotiations as well, the MNA said.

The MNA will share details of the tentative agreement with Essentia Health MNA membership and conduct a ratification vote by Monday, Dec. 12, according to an Essentia Health statement.

The MNA bargaining committee unanimously agreed to recommend ratification of the Essentia Health agreement, according to Essentia Health.

“At Essentia, we are privileged to have skilled, compassionate nurses, and we value their contributions to make a health difference in people’s lives,” Essentia Health said. “Thanks go to all our colleagues for the teamwork demonstrated as we have been preparing for a potential work stoppage. We appreciate the efforts of the negotiating teams to reach a resolution, allowing us all to continue focusing on providing high-quality patient care to the communities we are privileged to serve.”

The St. Luke’s tentative agreement does not include the St. Luke’s Lake View facility in Two Harbors.

“Lake View is looking forward to resuming negotiations, as the strike notice was issued to us after only two sessions,” St. Luke’s said in a statement. “We remain hopeful a strike will be avoided, but are

nonetheless ready to provide excellent care to our community.”

MNA-represented nurses at hospitals operated by Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial, Allina Health, M Health Fairview, HealthPartners, are also part of the contract talks.

The MNA has more than 22,000 members in Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa.

