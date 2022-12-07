West Branch students donate food for community

BELOIT – West Branch Intermediate and Middle school students gathered nearly 3,000 nonperishable food items in November to help feed local families this holiday season.

Homerooms competed as they contributed food items throughout the week. Each day had a theme to encourage a variety of donations covering breakfast, lunch, dessert and holiday feast needs.

“We are happy to help students understand how important it is to give back and support those in need,” said Jayson Yeagly, West Branch Middle School principal.

West Branch Intermediate School (third and fourth grades) contributed 1,476 items to the food drive. West Branch Middle School (fifth, sixth, and seventh grades) collected 1,497 nonperishables during the week. The West Branch Middle School Student Council, which hosted the drive, used items collected to prepare baskets for families in the community in need during the holiday season.