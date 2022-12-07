Volusia County splits largest department, promotes two longtime employees

The Volusia County Council approved leadership and structural changes in a key piece of its operation on Tuesday.

The Council voted 5-0 to confirm Mark Swanson as the permanent director of the Public Protection Department and Jim Judge as the director of the Emergency Services Department. Swanson had been serving as the interim director of public protection. Judge had been serving as the interim director of emergency management and interim deputy director of public protection.

The Council approved taking some services from the Public Protection Department ― emergency medical services, emergency management, emergency medical administration and fire rescue ― and creating the Emergency Services Department to oversee those areas.

The Public Protection Department will continue to oversee animal services, beach safety, corrections and the medical examiner’s office.

County Manager George Recktenwald said the Public Protection Department has grown to over 900 employees and is by far the largest county government department.

Recktenwald said with the size of the department and growth, he felt the services under the department needed more attention in each area.

"I think this puts us in a good position to capture efficiencies and to continue to evolve the department," Recktenwald said.

He said the changes are being made with existing staff and facilities, so there is no added cost with the changes.

The News-Journal asked and is awaiting details on whether Swanson and Judge will receive a salary increase.

Before the promotions, Swanson's salary was $144,592.88, and Judge's salary was $135,015.32, according to a salary list from the county.

Swanson became interim director of public protection in 2021. His career of over 40 years working in emergency medical services and law enforcement includes serving as director of beach safety in Volusia County from 2013 to 2016 and deputy director of public protection from 2016 to 2021, according to a county news release. His career began in 1979 as a firefighter and paramedic in Port Orange.

Judge has over 45 years of experience in public safety, including several years as Volusia County's emergency management director, according to the release. He retired from that role in 2021 for a short time before returning to employment with the county.

Council Chair Jeff Brower was not present for the vote on Tuesday, and former Commissioner Fred Lowry resigned in November because he ran for Volusia County School Board.