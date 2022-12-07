ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County splits largest department, promotes two longtime employees

By Sheldon Gardner, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpdHF_0jaAvSOF00

The Volusia County Council approved leadership and structural changes in a key piece of its operation on Tuesday.

The Council voted 5-0 to confirm Mark Swanson as the permanent director of the Public Protection Department and Jim Judge as the director of the Emergency Services Department. Swanson had been serving as the interim director of public protection. Judge had been serving as the interim director of emergency management and interim deputy director of public protection.

The Council approved taking some services from the Public Protection Department ― emergency medical services, emergency management, emergency medical administration and fire rescue ― and creating the Emergency Services Department to oversee those areas.

The Public Protection Department will continue to oversee animal services, beach safety, corrections and the medical examiner’s office.

'It's been harrowing':Residents recount ordeal of having to abandon beachfront condos

Recovery help:FDEP relaxes seawall permitting rules in Volusia County amid Ian, Nicole recovery

County Manager George Recktenwald said the Public Protection Department has grown to over 900 employees and is by far the largest county government department.

Recktenwald said with the size of the department and growth, he felt the services under the department needed more attention in each area.

"I think this puts us in a good position to capture efficiencies and to continue to evolve the department," Recktenwald said.

He said the changes are being made with existing staff and facilities, so there is no added cost with the changes.

The News-Journal asked and is awaiting details on whether Swanson and Judge will receive a salary increase.

Before the promotions, Swanson's salary was $144,592.88, and Judge's salary was $135,015.32, according to a salary list from the county.

Swanson became interim director of public protection in 2021. His career of over 40 years working in emergency medical services and law enforcement includes serving as director of beach safety in Volusia County from 2013 to 2016 and deputy director of public protection from 2016 to 2021, according to a county news release. His career began in 1979 as a firefighter and paramedic in Port Orange.

Judge has over 45 years of experience in public safety, including several years as Volusia County's emergency management director, according to the release. He retired from that role in 2021 for a short time before returning to employment with the county.

Council Chair Jeff Brower was not present for the vote on Tuesday, and former Commissioner Fred Lowry resigned in November because he ran for Volusia County School Board.

Comments / 1

Related
westorlandonews.com

Group Demands Lake County Stop ‘Corrective’ Board Invocations

The Freedom From Religion Foundation is insisting Lake County Board of County Commissioners put a stop to “corrective” prayer invocations in the Florida county. On December 6th, Central Florida Freethought Community Director Joseph Richardson delivered what the group described as a secular and inclusive invocation before the board. Immediately afterward, the invocation was “corrected” by the delivery of a Christian prayer in response, according to FFRF, who said the “prayer was discriminatory, unconstitutional and a slap in the face to non-Christian citizens of Lake County, and creates the impression that the Board favors Christianity.”
LAKE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Orange County Commission will consider road project in January

The proposed New Independence Parkway extension moved one step closer to becoming a reality. Orange County’s Transportation Planning Division has completed the New Independence Parkway Preliminary Design Study, which was presented to the County Commission in a work session Tuesday, Nov. 29. The commission is scheduled to render its decision in January 2023.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler County Accuses Dune Hold-Out of ‘Bad Faith’ and ‘Abomination,’ and Wants Property Seized

An attorney for Flagler County government accused the lone hold-out in a planned dune-rebuilding project along State Road A1A in Flagler Beach of “bad faith,” “fraud” and deception, and is asking a federal court to revoke the hold-out’s discharge from bankruptcy and convert her case to Chapter 7, enabling the government to seize all but her homesteaded assets.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping

Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Washington Examiner

Fifty teachers and staff have quit one Florida school district in just two years

Students in a Florida school district have gone wild, driving more than 50 school teachers and bus drivers to leave the school district over the span of two years. One school teacher in the Brevard County School District, the 10th largest in the state, said that well-behaved students and teachers are frightened every morning to go to the school.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Daily Beast

School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit

A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”. At the heated...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

$5.5 million in drugs confiscated during 11-month-long operation, Flagler County sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say $5.5 million of drugs and several suspects are off the street in Flagler County following an 11-month drug-bust operation. Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation, dubbed Santa’s Naughty Little Helpers, netted arrest warrants for 35 people. He said they are not necessarily part of one large group, but there are some loose connections between the people on these boards.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

35 Suspects Charged in Mass Narcotics Sting by FCSO

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the recovery of massive amounts of illegal drugs at the conclusion of a year-long undercover operation. The investigation began in January of this year, and led to 35 suspects facing various charges. According the FCSO’s release, the drugs seized included heroin,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Disney project will add more than 1,300 units

Walt Disney World has chosen a developer and a location for its new affordable housing development, which will be built on about 80 acres in Southwest Orange, only a few miles from the theme park resort. The Michaels Organization, which has developed more than 55,000 units and manages more than...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
newsnationnow.com

Student misbehavior may add to teacher shortage problem

(NewsNation) — Teachers and support staff in Brevard County, Florida, said at a special school board meeting Thursday that they’re no longer able to take the abuse of bad student behavior. The Brevard County School District chair said teachers and bus drivers are walking out in droves. “We...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Dune holdout in bankruptcy, failed to claim beach property on assets

The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners may have a new avenue to secure the easements stalling the Army Corps beach renourishment project — all because the property owner didn’t declare the properties while filing bankruptcy. The project has been in the works for several and has stalled...
Daily Beast

This School Board Member Can’t Stomach Ron DeSantis’ ‘Insanity’

Ron DeSantis’ war on public education is going national. At least that’s the fear of Jennifer Jenkins, a member of the Brevard County School Board, one of several Florida school boards that have undergone a rightward shift. The county’s highly accomplished superintendent, Mark Mullins, was essentially pushed out this month after candidates backed by the conservative group Moms for Liberty won election.
FLORIDA STATE
ormondbeachobserver.com

Police arrest Ormond man who was reported to cause nightly disturbances in his neighborhood

12:07 a.m. — First block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Disorderly intoxication. Police responded to a local restaurant after receiving a call about a fight amongst patrons. Once they arrived, restaurant staff and the people involved told officers that it was just a verbal argument, and that they had been separated and were in the process of leaving.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy