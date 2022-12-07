ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris/Sussex wrestlers to watch at the lower weights during the 2022-23 season

By Nick Gantaifis, Morristown Daily Record
 4 days ago
With the start of wrestling season on deck next week, it's time to profile the top wrestlers across Morris and Sussex counties.

First up in our three-part series is a look at the lower weights.

Jack Bastarrika

Mount Olive senior

Bastarrika, a Virginia Tech signee, was a sparkplug for the Marauders last winter, winning a district title at 120 pounds to go along with runner-up finishes in the Region and Morris County Tournaments. As a sophomore, he won the North 1 Region title and took sixth in the state tournament.

Santino Danise

Hanover Park sophomore

Danise was key down low for the Hornets last winter on their run to the North 2, Group 2 team title. A state qualifier at 113 pounds after finishing third in Region 3, Danise was a district finalist and finished third in the MCT. He went 35-8 as a freshman.

Tyeler Hagensen

Mount Olive junior

A reliable presence in the Marauders' lineup, Hagensen had a breakout sophomore season, capturing Morris County gold at 106 pounds and a runner-up finish in Region 2. The junior put together an impressive late-season run with a fourth-place finish in Atlantic City.

John Hager

Delbarton senior

Hager was a reliable asset for a loaded Green Wave team that claimed a 13th straight Morris County team title and reached the super competitive North Non-Public A team finals. He went 26-9 and qualified for the state tournament with a third-place finish in Region 3 at 126 pounds. The Davidson commit won his first district title and was third in Morris County.

Daniel Jones

Delbarton, junior

A two-time state place-winner, two-time region champion and 2021 state champion, Jones has already put together an impressive resume in his first two seasons. Jones finished fifth in Atlantic City last year at 113 pounds and claimed MCT and District 9 titles.

James McGinty

Parsippany Hills sophomore

McGinty made a splash in his debut season, going 35-8 and qualifying for the state tournament at 106 pounds following a fourth-place finish in Region 2. He won a District 7 title and was second in Morris County.

Jack Myers

Morristown junior

Last winter, Myers became the first region champion for Morristown since 2011. He added a district title to his resume and finished with a 36-3 mark as a sophomore. He was second in Morris County at 126 pounds.

Luke Stanich

Roxbury senior

Stanich has his sights set on gold after finishing second in the state last March at 120 pounds. A three-time state medalist and three-time region champion, the Lehigh-bound senior looks to become Roxbury's first state champion since Dillon Artigliere went back to back in 2013 and 2014. Each year, he's moved a step closer to the top of the state podium, finishing sixth at 106 pounds as a freshman and fourth at 113 his sophomore year.

Kayla Vasquez

Kinnelon junior

Among the state's best girls wrestlers, Vasquez is a two-time state medalist with back-to-back third-place performances. She captured her first region title last winter and is only the third region champion and third state place-winner in school history.

Carson Walsh

Pope John sophomore

Walsh was among the state’s top freshmen last season and a key piece in Pope John's run to the Non-Public B team state title. He wrestled his way back to a sixth-place finish at 113 pounds in the state tournament after reaching the semifinals. He claimed county, district and region titles.

Comments / 0

