Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker got as close to being a Heisman Trophy finalist as he could without making it to the ceremony in New York. On Thursday, ESPN announced that Hooker was No. 5 in voting during The Top Ten Heisman Trophy Finalists Show. The top four made the cut, so Hooker barely missed an invitation. The voting results have not been released. ...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO