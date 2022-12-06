ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Here's where Hendon Hooker placed in Heisman Trophy voting for Tennessee football

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker got as close to being a Heisman Trophy finalist as he could without making it to the ceremony in New York. On Thursday, ESPN announced that Hooker was No. 5 in voting during The Top Ten Heisman Trophy Finalists Show. The top four made the cut, so Hooker barely missed an invitation. The voting results have not been released. ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Why Stetson Bennett must win Heisman Trophy

There is a wide-open race for the Heisman Trophy this year that includes Stetson Bennett of Georgia, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Caleb Williams of USC and Max Duggan of TCU. On the surface, a case can be made for any of these candidates. However, when all the intangibles are included, Bennett must win the vaunted trophy.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Has a transfer ever won the Heisman Trophy

The Heisman Trophy ceremony takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10. For those wondering if a transfer ever won the prestigious award, we have the answer for you. The Heisman Trophy ceremony takes place this Saturday, Dec. 10, live from New York City. While this year’s competition was wide open, four finalists were selected, all of whom are quarterbacks. USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, TCU’s Max Duggan, and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy