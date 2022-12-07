ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Best Daughter-In-Law Gifts

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. While you may not know your daughter-in-law as well as your own children, you still want to pick out the perfect gift that she’s sure to love. Whether you're shopping for a gift for your daughter-in-law for Christmas, for her birthday, or any other occasion, we don't think you can go wrong with any of these picks. These gift ideas for your daughter-in-law are sure to show her how glad you are that she’s a part of your family.
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop the best gifts for women starting at under $25

It's the most wonderful time of the year... for shopping!. This year, we're rounding up our favorite finds to gift the women in your life, from gifts for your mom to the perfect items for your grandmother, sister, girlfriend, wife and more. We're eyeing all sorts of giftable jewelry, cozy...
CNN

47 splurge-worthy luxury holiday gifts to spoil your favorite people

It’s undeniable that a truly thoughtful gift is one of the most straightforward ways to let someone know how important they are to you, and how much you appreciate them in your life. While it doesn’t always have to be something super pricey, splurge gifts are splurges for a reason. We rounded up our favorite luxury gifts that are absolutely worth the splurge.
dcnewsnow.com

12 best gifts for grandparents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Grandparents play a crucial role in our lives, which is why finding a gift just as special as they are is important. While gifts that cater to their interests and hobbies are always big hits, consider sentimental or practical gifts...
Us Weekly

This Seriously Stylish Crossbody Is 1 of Amazon’s Most-Loved Gifts Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Here’s the thing with fashion gifts: In theory, they’re perfect for a stylish friend or family member. We know if someone grabbed us gorgeous clothing or a perfect bag, we’d be thrilled. The problem is that people tend […]
WGN TV

7 best gifts for teens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Being a teenager is an exciting time, especially now with all the technology and devices designed to make the world open and accessible. That means it’s never been easier to find something that a teenager will enjoy. There are all kinds of options that would make good gifts for teens. You can give them all kinds of entertaining tech, provide them with essentials, or give them the tools to create something wholly new. But should you get them something functional or something fun? Honestly, you really can’t go wrong with either, especially if you choose one of the items on this list. Teenagers like things they can show off to their friends or things they can use to follow their passions, whether it be art, video games or fashion.
ktalnews.com

Best gifts for 7 year olds

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Seven-year-olds are creative, inquisitive and are just beginning to find a sense of self and inner confidence. As they learn reading and math skills at school, they are able to interact with more complex toys, games, and books. They are generally physically active and interested in playing with friends. Finding the best gift for a 7 year old can also be fun and exciting, as no two kids are alike.
KTLA.com

20 best gifts for coffee lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone knows an avid coffee fan who prioritizes a nice coffee mug over breakfast and drinks it around the clock. In fact, you might even be one of them. So next time you need to pick out a gift for a coffee lover, go ahead and treat them to something thoughtful, practical or even indulgent that will make their coffee-filled days all the brighter.
ktalnews.com

Best gifts for writers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Writing is one of the most fulfilling and challenging crafts in the world. Whether the work is creative fiction, poetry, journalism, criticism or technical writing. It’s an essential part of culture, history and daily life. If you have a poet, novelist, reporter or essayist in your life, they deserve a little support and encouragement.
Parade

30 Best Gift Card Ideas For Everyone On Your Holiday List

Sometimes, one of the hardest things you can do during the holidays is choose the best gifts for everyone on your list. Mom doesn't want more shower gel. Dad says he doesn't want "anything", but we know that's not true. How do you even begin to puzzle out what you should hand out for the holidays? There's one simple answer to this question: gift cards.

