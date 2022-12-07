It should be no surprise that hotels are, increasingly, the target of online crime. Consider Marriott Hotels, which purchased Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc in 2015. The legacy database Starwood used continued to be the primary IT infrastructure long after the purchase. Unfortunately, this was breached, causing personal customer details, such as names, credit or debit card details, house address, and other information to fall into criminals’ hands.

