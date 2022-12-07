ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ConsumerAffairs

Scammers are using Facebook Marketplace, Zelle, and PayPal to snare new victims

Business imposter scams are now the undisputed champion of phone/text scams in the U.S. BeenVerified's recent analysis of more than 165,000 phone scam complaints shows that 15.1% of all scams play up that angle. Scammers are impersonating recognized businesses like Amazon, Apple, and other name-brand companies to appear reputable to...
The Repository

Straight Talk: Don't be fooled by this package delivery scam

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Online purchases and package deliveries skyrocket during the holiday season. Naturally, scammers use this opportunity to trick busy shoppers into giving out their personal information. Here is what you should know about a new twist on delivery scams.
CANTON, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ex-Georgia Amazon employees plead guilty to ‘staggering’ fraud to buy luxury cars, high end jewelry

ATLANTA — Two former Amazon employees have pleaded guilty to defrauding Amazon of nearly $10 million during their time with the company. U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said Kayricka Wortham of Atlanta and Demetrius Hines of Smyrna used their positions at the company to submit fake invoices for fake vendors, causing Amazon to pay approximately $9.4 million to the pair and their co-conspirators.
ATLANTA, GA
Motley Fool

This New Payments Platform Might Transform How Rent Is Paid Forever

Paying rent by check could become a thing of the past. JPMorgan Chase now has a rental payments platform called Story. It offers online rent collection, tenant screening, and other services for landlords. Online payments like this make paying rent much more convenient for tenants. You can pay for almost...
ConsumerAffairs

Looking for a place to rent? Then, scammers are looking for you!

If you’re moving someplace and need temporary housing or thinking about renting a home or an apartment where you are, proceed with caution. Rental scams are sweeping the U.S. The number of rental scams has grown more than 60% in the last year, with victims reporting losses of more...
hospitalitytech.com

Make Guest Identity Verification a Priority to Keep Your Hospitality Business Safe

It should be no surprise that hotels are, increasingly, the target of online crime. Consider Marriott Hotels, which purchased Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc in 2015. The legacy database Starwood used continued to be the primary IT infrastructure long after the purchase. Unfortunately, this was breached, causing personal customer details, such as names, credit or debit card details, house address, and other information to fall into criminals’ hands.
CNET

Co-Branded Credit Cards: What They Are and How They Work

Though Target, Costco and United aren't banks, they all offer credit cards to customers that provide special benefits and rewards on purchases. Co-branded credit cards are usually offered by a bank or financial institution in partnership with a brand. Co-branded credit cards may offer worthwhile perks to hardcore brand loyalists -- but they don't always hold up when compared with traditional credit cards. Read on to learn everything you need to know about the pros and cons of co-branded credit cards.
WRDW-TV

What the Tech: How to watch out for shipping scams

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scammers are working as hard as delivery drivers around the holidays trying to trick shoppers into giving them account information, even credit card numbers. And between now and Christmas, they may get in touch with you, disguised as someone from Amazon, Walmart, or UPS. Here’s the...
AUGUSTA, GA
PYMNTS

Starling Bank Adds Virtual Cards for Personal Current Account Customers

Starling Bank has added virtual cards to the in-app features it offers personal current account customers. These virtual cards work like debit cards but use money from a dedicated “Space” in the app, rather than from the main account balance, so that users can better track their spending, Starling Bank said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.

