ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Burberry Aims to Help Youths With Cost of Living Crisis in U.K., Italy, U.S.

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0q4X_0jaAt91L00

LONDON — The winter cost-of-living crisis is shaking the U.K., with food distribution centers oversubscribed and “warm banks” popping up around the country to combat heating costs and keep people warm during the day.

Burberry is doing its part, partnering with a number of international charities, incluiding a British one called OnSide. The brand is urging young people in the most economically disadvantaged areas of the country to come together in one of many OnSide Youth Zones “to access food, warmth and community, in a safe and nurturing environment.”

More from WWD

This isn’t the first time that Burberry has focused on taking care of young people. During the pandemic, it teamed with the international footballer Marcus Rashford to improve children’s literacy and overall well-being.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XI0Oe_0jaAt91L00
Burberry has teamed with the U.K. youth charity OnSide to provide hot meals amid a cost-of-living crisis.

In this latest initiative, Burberry will support OnSide’s Network Winter Hunger Appeal, making a donation that will enable 5,000 youths to receive a free cooked meal when attending an OnSide Youth Zone.

Burberry’s donation will also be used to support the charity’s operational expenses, training and guidance, and to ensure that all Youth Zones in the U.K. national network remain open this winter.

Burberry said its partnership with OnSide marks the beginning of a long-term alliance between the youth charity and The Burberry Foundation that will aim to help young people to explore their creativity and imagination, and to develop their potential.

Additionally, Burberry said it plans to make financial donations to four international food charities around the world: FareShare and The Felix Project in the U.K.; Banco Alimentare in Italy, and City Harvest in New York.

Caroline Laurie, vice president of corporate responsibility at Burberry, said she hopes “our donation can help the Youth Zones continue to provide a safe and warm environment where young people can access food and support.”

Kathryn Morley, chief executive officer at OnSide, said, “At a time when families and communities are facing increased challenges, with the cost of living crisis continuing to bite, this partnership will not only provide thousands of young people with a hot meal at their local Youth Zone this winter, but also enable us to continue to provide vital support to our network of Youth Zones.”

The OnSide charity funds and builds state-of-the-art, multimillion-pound Youth Zones, which are purpose-built spaces offering activities such as football, climbing, skating, drama and employability training.

The organization said that 50,000 young people are already OnSide members across a network of 14 Youth Zones, with other centers currently in development.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Our Legacy’s Collection for Matchesfashion, Tremaine Emory’s Latest Collaboration

Polished, Punk, Posh: From Sweden to London. The cult Swedish brand Our Legacy has collaborated with luxury retailer Matchesfashion on a 12-piece capsule collection titled “Work Shop,” made from deadstock fabrics and highlighting British craftsmanship. The brand has installed a workshop pop-up inside Matchesfashion’s London town house 5...
WWD

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless in Deconstructed Suit for People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian wore all-black looks to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Kardashian’s black suit was backless and an off-the-shoulder silhouette. She completed her look with a pair of black slacks. More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Jenner’s classic black suit, which fell slightly off her shoulder, was adorned with black tulle around the chest. Both women wore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Netflix Series ‘Harry & Meghan’ Offers Indictment of Media

“Harry & Meghan” — the hotly anticipated Netflix series chronicling the couple’s split with the royal family — is the mother of all reality TV confessionals. The first episode opens with a card touting “never before seen footage” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “personal archive.” A second onscreen graphic notes that all interviews were completed by August 2022, an explicit reminder that the series was basically in the can before the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. And a third card notes that the “Royal Family declined to comment within the series.”More from WWDBritain Bids Farewell to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

England’s shot at immortality fails to provide enduring World Cup memories, on or off the pitch

When Gareth Southgate spoke to the England players, some sensing a slight crack in his voice, the manager mostly praised how “brave” they’d been and how it was only a matter of time. He told them they’d “shown balls” in going toe to toe with the defending world champions, and proven themselves the superior side. There could be few regrets about what had happened on the pitch because they’d left everything on it. Unlike Croatia 2018 or Italy in Euro 2020, England hadn’t been tactically or technically undone. They had actually got it right against France, and had the...
WWD

Celine Women’s RTW Spring 2023

Hard to keep Hedi Slimane away from places with palm trees and famous beaches these days: His spring 2023 collection for Celine, captured in Saint-Tropez and revealed online Thursday more than six weeks after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, comes just ahead of his very early reveal of Celine’s fall 2023 collection, scheduled for Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.
WWD

Johan Svensson Plans to Give & Other Stories an Editorial Spin

MORE STORIES: After nearly 10 years in business, the H&M-owned brand & Other Stories wants to take a more editorial tack and speak to an increasingly sophisticated and sustainability-minded customer. To wit, it has hired magazine veteran Johan Svensson, former design director at W Magazine and creative director at British Vogue, as head of brand identity and creation.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 While Svensson’s big reveal won’t be until the fall 2023 ad campaign, he plans to make a series of “small changes” in the next...
The Independent

Rita Ora shows off fin facial prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Rita Ora sported unique facial prosthetics at the British Fashion Awards, hosted at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday, 5 November.The singer, 32, showed off her webbed mermaid-esque look on her Instagram stories.Established in 1989, the British Fashion Awards is a fundraiser for the British Fashion Council foundation, a charity which focuses on “celebrating excellence in the fashion industry” and supporting future creative talent.Ora teamed her prosthetics with a sheer red dress designed by Nensi Dojaka.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Princess Kate’s best fashion moments from US royal visitKate Winslet urges government to 'crack down' on social media use among teenagersABC News pulls hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes amid affair allegations
The Independent

At least 74 arrested after football fans clash with police in Paris after France beat England in World Cup

At least 74 football fans were reportedly arrested in Paris last night after France’s 2-1 victory over England and Morocco’s 1-0 success over Portgual.Around 20,000 people took to the streets to celebrate the wins that catapulted Les Blues and the Atlas Lions into the semi-finals of the tournament in Qatar.The mood was at first celebratory as fans for both national sides cheered and paraded in the capital, but then trouble flared and fireworks were reportedly thrown at police officers, reports Le Parisien.Footage posted to social media shows officers charging at supporters and in another clip a supporter is beaten and...
WWD

Zoe Saldaña Shimmers in Allover Sequins for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Seoul Premiere

Zoe Saldaña made a shimmering arrival to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere on Thursday in Seoul. For the occasion, she was dressed head-to-toe in sequins. Saldaña’s outfit consisted of a sequin strappy minidress with matching sculpted pants that turned into pointed-toe stiletto boots. When it came to accessories, she wore midi rings. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More Stars Saldaña’s hair was styled into...
US News and World Report

LVMH Chairman's Son Antoine Arnault to Head Family Holding Christian Dior SE

PARIS (Reuters) -Antoine Arnault, LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault's eldest son, was on Friday named chief executive of family holding company Christian Dior SE, replacing veteran executive Sidney Toledano and stirring speculations of succession at the group. Christian Dior is a listed company that owns the bulk of the Arnault family's...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams Launches Recovery Brand ‘Will Perform’

Thursday Serena Williams launched her recovery brand Will Perform with five topical products across four categories including Will Relieve, Will Cool, Will Rest and Will Soothe, meant to provide pain relief and daily muscle support. “You really are only as good as you recover,” Williams said — a message her coaches often told her throughout her champion tennis career, when recovery often took up more time than tennis matches. More from WWDPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' However, Williams didn’t connect with many of...
WWD

Citizen Debuts New Watch Collection Inspired by ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Citizen is getting into the “Avatar” world. To celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the Japanese brand has unveiled a collection inspired by the James Cameron film. The collection includes three timepieces inspired by the aquatic setting of “Avatar.” With the movie’s message of sustainability, the watches are all sustainably powered by Citizen’s proprietary eco-drive light technology and never need a battery.More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsSteeling Time: Favorite Stainless-steel Watches Among Collectors and New BuyersA Look at the Costumes In 'Marie Antoinette' The watch styles include the Men’s Wave, the Ladies’ Tree of...
WWD

Market Moments: Peugeot to Offer Luggage Through Partnership With Delsey Paris

Peugeot is branching out. The French automotive brand has teamed with Delsey Paris on a line of luggage, trunks and backpacks that will debut this coming spring. The deal was made by Peugeot Freres Industrie, the arm of the business tasked with developing the brand across a variety of household and family products that will offer a distinctly French approach to travel.
hypebeast.com

Miuccia Prada Steps Down as Prada Group CEO

Big executive changes are happening at , signalled by the announcement of Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli stepping down as co-CEOs of the Italian luxury fashion house group. Business of Fashion reports that Prada is proposing former CEO of Luxottica and of LVMH’s hospitality unit Andrea Guerra as the new...
WWD

Clara McGregor on Working With Her Dad and Her TV Debut With Ryan Murphy

Clara McGregor is easily scared by the horror genre, but even she couldn’t resist the charms of Ryan Murphy and his smash series “American Horror Story.” “I haven’t watched every single season purely out of my own fears and anxieties, but I have seen a good amount of it,” she says, adding that she’s becoming quite the fan.More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsA Look at the Costumes In 'Marie Antoinette'Bloomingdale's On Screen: Movies and Television the Store Has Collaborated With So it was fitting then that the 26-year-old daughter of Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis would make her TV debut in...
WWD

Catherine Zeta-Jones Goes for Gold Embroidery in Caped Zuhair Murad Romper for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyer’

Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Dec. 8, wearing a statement-making cape. For her segment on the show, Zeta-Jones wore a black romper with caped cutout sleeves featuring gold-embroidered detailing from Zuhair Murad’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. For the collection, Murad borrowed the codes of tribal embroideries and created his own into fine materials like cashmere and organza.More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022...
WWD

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Further locking in family control over the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton luxury empire, Antoine Arnault has been appointed chief executive officer of holding company Christian Dior SE, which controls LVMH, and vice chairman of its board of directors. The appointment comes in tandem with the conversion of Financière Agache, Bernard Arnault’s main holding company, into a limited joint-stock partnership. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in TexasLouis Vuitton's Architectural Habit Initiated last July, the conversion is designed to hand control of the entity to his five children: Delphine Arnault, Antoine Arnault, Alexandre...
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy