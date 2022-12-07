Burberry Aims to Help Youths With Cost of Living Crisis in U.K., Italy, U.S.

LONDON — The winter cost-of-living crisis is shaking the U.K., with food distribution centers oversubscribed and “warm banks” popping up around the country to combat heating costs and keep people warm during the day.

Burberry is doing its part, partnering with a number of international charities, incluiding a British one called OnSide. The brand is urging young people in the most economically disadvantaged areas of the country to come together in one of many OnSide Youth Zones “to access food, warmth and community, in a safe and nurturing environment.”

This isn’t the first time that Burberry has focused on taking care of young people. During the pandemic, it teamed with the international footballer Marcus Rashford to improve children’s literacy and overall well-being.

In this latest initiative, Burberry will support OnSide’s Network Winter Hunger Appeal, making a donation that will enable 5,000 youths to receive a free cooked meal when attending an OnSide Youth Zone.

Burberry’s donation will also be used to support the charity’s operational expenses, training and guidance, and to ensure that all Youth Zones in the U.K. national network remain open this winter.

Burberry said its partnership with OnSide marks the beginning of a long-term alliance between the youth charity and The Burberry Foundation that will aim to help young people to explore their creativity and imagination, and to develop their potential.

Additionally, Burberry said it plans to make financial donations to four international food charities around the world: FareShare and The Felix Project in the U.K.; Banco Alimentare in Italy, and City Harvest in New York.

Caroline Laurie, vice president of corporate responsibility at Burberry, said she hopes “our donation can help the Youth Zones continue to provide a safe and warm environment where young people can access food and support.”

Kathryn Morley, chief executive officer at OnSide, said, “At a time when families and communities are facing increased challenges, with the cost of living crisis continuing to bite, this partnership will not only provide thousands of young people with a hot meal at their local Youth Zone this winter, but also enable us to continue to provide vital support to our network of Youth Zones.”

The OnSide charity funds and builds state-of-the-art, multimillion-pound Youth Zones, which are purpose-built spaces offering activities such as football, climbing, skating, drama and employability training.

The organization said that 50,000 young people are already OnSide members across a network of 14 Youth Zones, with other centers currently in development.