WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — On July 21, 1941, Weston resident Thomas Monroe Wright enlisted in the Army Air Corps at Fort Hayes, Columbus, Ohio, not knowing that in six months he would perish in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Eighty-one years later, on Dec. 7 of this year, he was memorialized with a bridge dedication in Weston near where he grew up on Buck Hill.

WESTON, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO