Vermont State

Warm up this winter with these books by, for and about Vermonters

By Brent Hallenbeck, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago
One of the most rewarding things a person can do in the dead of a Vermont winter is hunker down from the elements, turn on some lights and escape the cold and dark while losing yourself in a good book.

It’s a journey that doesn’t require a physical departure from Vermont, and it may not even necessitate a mental detachment from home. Vermont is a popular setting for books, sometimes for its homey aw-shucks vibe, other times because its deep, mysterious woods seem to harbor such dramatic secrets. You can escape your present-day Vermont life by reading fictional accounts of Vermont life, or dive into the state’s nonfiction stories and history.

Vermonters like to write books, too. This round-up features books by Vermonters or about Vermont that have been published in the past few months. Maybe you’re looking for Christmas gifts for family and friends, or just some words to help keep you company as the nights grow longer. Either way, let this list feed your imagination.

Adult fiction

Liv Andersson, “Little Red House” – This Vermont author’s thriller (just published Dec. 6) weaves a story about a woman who inherits the New Mexico structure in the title and unravels a mystery involving a serial killer and her own family’s secrets.

Various authors, “Other Terrors: An Inclusive Anthology” – This collection edited by Vince A. Liaguno and Rena Mason includes horror stories contributed by a variety of writers, including Vermont authors Jennifer McMahon and Ann Davila Cardinal.

Janice Obuchowski, “The Woods” – The author’s debut story collection – according to the publisher, University of Iowa Press – “explores the lives of people in a small Vermont college town and its surrounding areas – a place at the edge of the bucolic, where the land begins to shift into something untamed.”

Andrew Shaffer, “Feel the Bern: A Bernie Sanders Mystery” – Murder mysteries and Vermont politics collide in this tongue-in-cheek work of fiction starring Burlington’s own U.S. senator, who tries to unravel the killing of a banker with ties to “Big Maple” whose body is found in Lake Champlain.

Wyn Cooper, “Way Out West” – The writer from Halifax normally tackles poetry, but Cooper’s debut novel centers on a developing relationship between two filmmakers trying to complete a low-budget science-fiction movie in the American Southwest.

Stephen Russell Payne, “You Were Always There” – Payne’s novel is a coming-of-age tale set on Caspian Lake in Greensboro and tells of a local farm boy and the daughter of a powerful federal judge who improbably fall in love.

Jessica Dodge, “The Forgotten Witch” – Dodge, a toymaker based in Newbury, has written a debut novel that creates a fictional account by drawing upon the actual history of witch trials in Scotland in the 1500s.

Stanley Witkin, “Finding Lenny” – A retired University of Vermont professor now living in Virginia, Witkin has penned his debut novel at age 75, with a story about a retired professor whose everyday life takes unexpected, dangerous turns.

Jo Brunini, “Never A Cloud” – The Vermont author’s debut novel follows three women who find themselves at an estate in Scotland and make discoveries both new and old about their respective lives.

Young adult fiction

Aaron Starmer, “A Million Views” – Starmer, who lives in Waterbury Center, writes of a young filmmaker whose simple hope of creating a video seen by a million people grows into a complicated project aided by the help of his friends.

Kat Spitzer, “Florida Girl” – A Vermont Law School alumna, Spitzer’s teenaged protagonist juggles burglars, reptiles, mini-golf and her own hormones as she wades her way through life in the 1990s in her small central Florida community.

Carie Juettner, “The Ghostly Tales of Burlington” – Derived from the adult collection “Haunted Burlington” by Thea Lewis, these stories may be works of fiction – or maybe not, depending on what you believe – but the places they take place (including Nectar’s and the Flynn) are very real.

Stephen L. Harris, “No Excuses” – Harris, of Middlebury, focuses on a teen named Skeets Stearns, a farm boy from the Northeast Kingdom who befriends a Vietnam veteran from New York City who works with the boy as he prepares for a regional track-and-field competition.

Nonfiction

Nancy Marie Brown, “Looking for the Hidden Folk: How Iceland’s Elves Can Save the Earth” – The Vermont writer and student of Icelandic culture looks to the island nation’s (possibly) imaginary beings to delve into a deeper exploration of, in the words of the book jacket, “how we look at and find value in nature.”

Jamie McCallum, “Essential: How the Pandemic Transformed the Long Fight for Worker Justice” – The Middlebury College professor’s new book hits a hot topic with its look at how the COVID-19 pandemic upended public conversation regarding working conditions.

Caleb Kenna, “Art from Above” – A longtime and accomplished photographer from Vermont, Kenna has discovered new avenues for his work thanks to drone photography, with those images from above the Green Mountain State shaping this collection.

Lizzie Post & Daniel Post Senning, “Emily Post’s Etiquette: The Centennial Edition” – The ultimate guide to manners has been updated by the co-presidents of the Burlington-based Emily Post Institute and the great-great grandchildren of Emily Post herself.

Sheila Liming, “Hanging Out: The Radical Power of Killing Time” – Liming, an associate professor at Champlain College in Burlington, espouses the value of unstructured time in this book that will be published Jan. 24.

Ellen Jovin, “Rebel with a Clause: Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian” – Jovin’s book has Jovin traveling the country answering questions about grammar and includes a stop during family day at Middlebury College.

Anne Averyt, “Vermont Perspectives: Sense of Place, State of Mind” – A Vermont resident for four decades, Averyt writes, as the book jacket explains, of “the keen sense of place and solid footing in local values that shape Vermonters’ views of home and the world beyond.”

Cozy up with a VT movie:These famous movies were filmed in Vermont. Here's where to find the filming locations.

Food & drink

The King Arthur Baking School, “Lessons and Recipes for Every Baker” – The Norwich-based King Arthur Baking Co. has published its first full-color cookbook with more than 100 recipes and techniques for expert baking.

Carlo DeVito, “Drink the Northeast: The Ultimate Guide to Breweries, Distilleries, and Wineries in the Northeast” – New England and parts of New York are represented in this reference book that offers synopses of Vermont businesses including The Alchemist brewery, Hill Farmstead Brewery, Kraemer & Kin brewery, Champlain Orchards, Shacksbury Cider, Caledonia Spirits, Boyden Valley Winery & Spirits and many more.

Memoir

Senator Patrick Leahy, “The Road Taken” – On the verge of his retirement after nearly half a century in the U.S. Senate, the Vermont native reflects on his life as it touches upon major world events while exploring the personal details of Leahy’s life.

Dean B. Pineles, “A Judge’s Odyssey” – A retired Vermont judge living in Stowe, Pineles describes his legal career in his home state as well as his time as a legal advisor in Russia, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Kosovo, where he adjudicated war crimes.

Jane Dwinell and Sky Yardley, “Alzheimer’s Canyon: One Couple’s Reflections on Living with Dementia” – Dwinell, a Montpelier native, and her late partner, Yardley, began compiling essays for a blog following Yardley’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2016, and those essays have been compiled for this collection.

Trueman Bryer as told to Dawn Densmore-Parent, “The Trueman Bryer Memory Book” – Bryer, a 94-year-old Northfield native, tells of his life as a railroad telegraph operator, U.S. Navy veteran and loving husband and father of four children.

Gary Wright: “Striding Rough Ice: Coaching College Hockey and Growing Up in the Game” – Wright, of Cornwall, tells of playing hockey for his father at a New Hampshire prep school and his long career as head coach of the Division I hockey squad at American International College.

Rebecca & Sallyann Majoya, “Uncertain Fruit: A Memoir of Infertility, Loss, and Love” – The Rutland County couple describe a decade spent trying to have a baby together until they finally found a child to adopt, but only briefly before the birth mother reclaimed the baby.

Martha Leb Molnar, “Playing God in the Meadow: How I Learned to Admire My Weeds” – Molnar describes leaving Manhattan to settle on a bedraggled tract of land in Castleton, where the daughter of American migrants examined the parallels between discussions of non-native plants and non-native people.

April Hudson, “Things I Want Remembered by Those I Will Never Forget” – The Island Pond resident, ceramicist and public servant can add something else to her resume with this memoir – published writer, at the age of 79.

Contact Brent Hallenbeck at bhallenbeck@freepressmedia.com. Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck.

Wintering on the beach?:Settle into a summer vibe with one (or more) of these new Vermont books

