BREAKING: Star Florida State running back announces return for 2023
The Seminoles get their star running back to return in 2023.
Cocoa claims program's fifth state title in overtime thriller, beats FSU High for 2S crown
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- A chance for redemption from last year's state title loss to Cardinal Gibbons in the most exciting fashion possible. That's what Friday night's Class 2S state championship presented the Cocoa Tigers when they faced the home team Florida State University High at Gene ...
First Baptist Academy Football rides unstoppable offense to State Championship
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — From 18 Southwest Florida high school football teams making the playoffs, down to just one — First Baptist Academy. The Lions will be playing in the State Championship this weekend, marking the first time the school has made it to the finals. FBA’s offense is the main reason why this year was different than past seasons.
Starting left tackle Robert Scott speaks on returning for 2023 season at Florida State
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football has had a handful of star players announce that they'll be returning for next season in recent days. Starting left tackle Robert Scott will be one of the Seminoles back in '23. Scott announced on Thursday that he'd be returning to Tallahassee for the 2023 season. After Friday's practice, the offensive tackle spoke to the media about his decision. View the full interview below:
247Sports
Photo Gallery: FSU's official visitors arrive in Tallahassee
Florida State's official visitors for the weekend just arrived on campus in Tallahassee and they had quite the welcome to campus. Mike Norvell greeted every visitor with a handshake or a hug with the Warchant blaring in the background from inside the Moore Athletic Center. Noles247 was on-site for the...
FSU offers strong-armed 2026 QB Will Griffin
Florida State got a close look at Will Griffin when the Class of 2026 signal caller (yes, 2026!!!) came to a quarterback camp and threw the ball...further than any other QB in attendance. Griffin won the long-ball contest and emerged as a player to keep tabs on moving forward. Six...
WEAR
Northview Chiefs receive sendoff to Tallahassee for State Championship
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Northview Chiefs hit the road Friday ahead of Saturday's State Championship game in Tallahassee. Northview will play the Hawthorne Hornets Saturday night for the state title. Students and staff at Northview High School gathered Friday to give the football team a send off celebration before their...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Deland McCullough (Dec. 9)
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday, Dec. 9. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. Sources have indicated that running backs coach Deland McCullough will spend most...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer: No moving unbeatens Mandarin, Fleming Island in rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 8 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday. News4JAX boys soccer Super 6. Rank, school, record, classification. 1. Mandarin (6-0, Class 7A) Notable wins: Atlantic...
New 5-star Gators commit DJ Lagway already recruiting for UF
When Willis (TX) five-star 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway set his decision date, he did so knowing he wanted to get his commitment out of the way so he can hit the ground running to recruit others to join him. He's since made his commitment to the University of Florida, giving the Gators a big time name to work on helping build up the 2024 recruiting class. Even though he's only a few days removed from making his decision, Lagway has already been forming his plan of action with the Florida staff on how they are going to work together to reel in some big names.
Miami offers Florida transfer S Donovan McMillon
Miami has a transfer offer out in the secondary to former Florida safety Donovan McMillon. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back out of Pennsylvania inked with the Gators as the No. 125 overall player and No. 6 safety in the country in the Class of 2021. While in Gainesville, McMillon appeared...
WCJB
Trinity Catholic prepares for Class 1A Suburban title game
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Every spring, the thought of winning a state championship is simply a tool for motivation to grind through the rigorous offseason. But now that Trinity Catholic is just a day away from playing in the Class 1A Suburban state title game, the reality of winning is setting in.
UM women play Florida Gators for first time in 12 years Sunday at Watsco Center
Ja’Leah Williams has had Sunday circled on her calendar since the University of Miami women’s basketball schedule was announced. The Hurricanes are playing at home against the Florida Gators at 4 p.m., the first time the teams have faced each other in 12 years.
