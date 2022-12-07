ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Starting left tackle Robert Scott speaks on returning for 2023 season at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football has had a handful of star players announce that they'll be returning for next season in recent days. Starting left tackle Robert Scott will be one of the Seminoles back in '23. Scott announced on Thursday that he'd be returning to Tallahassee for the 2023 season. After Friday's practice, the offensive tackle spoke to the media about his decision. View the full interview below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Photo Gallery: FSU's official visitors arrive in Tallahassee

Florida State's official visitors for the weekend just arrived on campus in Tallahassee and they had quite the welcome to campus. Mike Norvell greeted every visitor with a handshake or a hug with the Warchant blaring in the background from inside the Moore Athletic Center. Noles247 was on-site for the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers strong-armed 2026 QB Will Griffin

Florida State got a close look at Will Griffin when the Class of 2026 signal caller (yes, 2026!!!) came to a quarterback camp and threw the ball...further than any other QB in attendance. Griffin won the long-ball contest and emerged as a player to keep tabs on moving forward. Six...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WEAR

Northview Chiefs receive sendoff to Tallahassee for State Championship

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Northview Chiefs hit the road Friday ahead of Saturday's State Championship game in Tallahassee. Northview will play the Hawthorne Hornets Saturday night for the state title. Students and staff at Northview High School gathered Friday to give the football team a send off celebration before their...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Deland McCullough (Dec. 9)

The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday, Dec. 9. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. Sources have indicated that running backs coach Deland McCullough will spend most...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

New 5-star Gators commit DJ Lagway already recruiting for UF

When Willis (TX) five-star 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway set his decision date, he did so knowing he wanted to get his commitment out of the way so he can hit the ground running to recruit others to join him. He's since made his commitment to the University of Florida, giving the Gators a big time name to work on helping build up the 2024 recruiting class. Even though he's only a few days removed from making his decision, Lagway has already been forming his plan of action with the Florida staff on how they are going to work together to reel in some big names.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Miami offers Florida transfer S Donovan McMillon

Miami has a transfer offer out in the secondary to former Florida safety Donovan McMillon. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back out of Pennsylvania inked with the Gators as the No. 125 overall player and No. 6 safety in the country in the Class of 2021. While in Gainesville, McMillon appeared...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Trinity Catholic prepares for Class 1A Suburban title game

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Every spring, the thought of winning a state championship is simply a tool for motivation to grind through the rigorous offseason. But now that Trinity Catholic is just a day away from playing in the Class 1A Suburban state title game, the reality of winning is setting in.
OCALA, FL

