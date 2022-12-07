FGCU men's basketball team puts five-game winning streak on the line at FAU

The FGCU men's basketball team will carry a five-game winning streak into Wednesday night's game at Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton. Here's a closer look at the matchup.

FGCU men (6-2) at Florida Atlantic (7-1)

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Watch: ESPN+

Series: Tied 3-3

What to know – FGCU: The Eagles are coming off a 74-65 win over FIU Sunday at Alico Arena. Junior forward Zach Anderson led FGCU with 18 points and 13 rebounds. With a victory over FAU, the Eagles would earn their longest winning streak since a 13-game run during the 2017-18 season. FGCU has held its opponents to 65 points or fewer in all seven of its wins this season. FAU: The Owls are off to the best start in program history, which includes a 76-74 win at Florida on Nov. 14, FAU's first Power 5 win since 2018 and its first-ever victory over the Gators. Owls sophomore guard Alijah Martin, an All-Conference USA selection last season, leads the team in both scoring (12.6 points) and rebounding (5.8). Redshirt freshman forward Tre Carroll, a Charlotte High graduate, is averaging 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in seven games played. FAU is holding its opponents to averages of 38.7% shooting and 64.6 points per game. The Owls were picked to finish fifth in Conference USA's preseason coaches' poll and Martin was selected as an All-Conference honoree. Head coach Dusty May, a former Florida assistant, is in his fifth season at FAU and has an overall record of 73-57.

