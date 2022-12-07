Restaurants: Where to dine Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in Jacksonville, the beaches and more
If you'd rather let someone else do the cooking this Christmas, a number of Jacksonville-area restaurants will be open, some offering special Christmas dinners while others offer their full menu.
Here's a list of restaurants confirmed to be open, based on their websites, reservation apps or emailed notices. Reservations are recommended for most restaurants that accept them.
This list will be updated.
Restaurant owners: To be included on this list or our Christmas Day list, please fill out this online form .
Ooh! Aah! Some of our favorite Jacksonville-area Christmas light displays
50,000 lights, inflatables and more: Jacksonville teen creates eye-popping holiday light show
Holiday events: The best free Christmas and winter holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine
III Forks Steakhouse
9822 Tapestry Park Circle, (972) 888-4298 or (866) 320-9410, 3forks.com
Christmas Eve: Open 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed.
Azurea
1 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach, (904) 249-7402, azurearestaurant.com
Christmas Eve: Reservations accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Christmas Day: Brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Bistro Aix
1440 San Marco Blvd., (904) 398-1949, bistrox.com
Christmas Eve: Reservations accepted from 5 to 11:30 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
4907 Gate Parkway, (904) 998-0460; 15022 Max Leggett Parkway, (904) 751-4935, bjsrestaurants
Christmas Eve: Open until 10 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed.
Bob Evans
3163 Hartley Road, (904) 288-8747, bobevans.com
Christmas Eve: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed.
The Blue Fish Restaurant & Oyster Bar
3551 St. Johns Ave., (904) 387-0700, bluefishjax.com
Christmas Eve: Reservations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Christmas Day: Reservations accepted 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Buffalo Wild Wings
13230 City Station Drive, (904) 757-5777; 1940 Wells Road, (904) 215-4969; 10300 Southside Blvd., (904) 363-0410, buffalowildwings.com
Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
The Capital Grille
5197 Big Island Drive, (904) 997-9233, thecapitalgrille.com
Christmas Eve: Open until 10 p.m.
Christmas Day : Closed
Chart House
1501 River Place Blvd., (904) 398-3353, chart-house.com
Christmas Eve: Reservations accepted from 4:30 to 10 p.m.
Christmas Day: Open Reservations accepted from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
4850 Big Island Drive, (904) 559-4999, chwinery.com
Christmas Eve: Reservations accepted from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed.
Cracker Barre l
Multiple locations, crackerbarrel.com
Christmas Eve: Open until 2 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed.
Denny’s
Multiple locations, dennys.com
Christmas Eve: Most locations open. Call local restaurant to confirm hours.
Christmas Day: Most locations open. Call local restaurant to confirm hours.
Eleven South
216 11th St. S., Jacksonville Beach, (904) 241-1112, elevensouth.com
Christmas Eve: Open. Call for reservations.
Christmas Day: Closed.
Fogo de Chao
4784 Town Center Parkway, (904) 512-7300, fogodechao.com
Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Christmas Day: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
IHOP
Multiple locations, ihop.com
Christmas Eve: Open.
Christmas Day: Open.
Call local restaurant to confirm hours.
Joe’s Crab Shack
6 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, (904) 249-6160, joescrabshack.com
Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Christmas Day: Open 1 to 7 p.m.
Note: Any parties over 11 require a reservation. Call (904) 249-6160.
LandShark Bar & Grill
715 1st S. N., Jacksonville Beach, (904) 222-0222, margaritavilleresorts.com
Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Christmas Day: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
LongHorn Steakhouse
Multiple locations, longhornsteakhouse.com
Christmas Eve: Open until 8 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed.
Maggiano’s Little Italy
10367 Mid Town Parkway, (904) 380-4360, maggianos.com
Christmas Eve: Open until 9 p.m.
Christmas Day : Closed.
Metro Diner
Multiple locations, metrodiner.com
Christmas Eve: Open until 2:30 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed.
Morton’s The Steakhouse
225 E. Coastline Drive, (904) 354-4350, mortons.com
Christmas Eve: Open 4 to 9 p.m.
Christmas Day: Open 1 to 9 p.m.
Olive Garden
Multiple locations, olivegarden.com
Christmas Eve: Open until 8 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed.
P.F. Chang’s
10281 Mid Town Parkway, (904) 641-3392, pfchangs.com
Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call to confirm hours.
Christmas Day: Closed.
Prati Italia
4972 Big Island Dr., (904) 998-9744, pratiitalia.com
Christmas Eve: Open 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Ragtime Tavern
207 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach, (904) 998-9744, ragtimetavern.com
Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
1201 Riverplace Blvd., (904) 396-6200; 814 A1A N., Suite 103, Ponte Vedra Beach, (904) 285-0014, ruthschris.com
Christmas Eve: Reservations accepted from 1 to 8:45 p.m.
Christmas Day: Call for reservations.
Seasons 52
5096 Big Island Drive, (904) 645-5252, seasons52.com
Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed.
Shor Seafood Grill
225 E. Coastline Dr., in the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront, (904) 588-1234
Christmas Eve: Open 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.
Christmas Day: Open 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner; noon to 10 p.m. for Christmas dinner
Texas de Brazil
4634 Town Center Pkwy, (904) 474-3500, texasdebrazil.com
Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Christmas: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
4483 Southside Blvd., (904) 551-5920, terragaucha.net
Christmas Eve: Open 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Christmas Day: Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Capital Grille
5197 Big Island Dr., (904) 997-9233, thecapitalgrille.com
Christmas Eve: Open noon to 10 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed.
Town Hall
2012 San Marco Blvd., (904) 398-0726, townhalljax.com
Christmas Eve: Open 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed.
Waffle House
Multiple locations. wafflehouse.com
Christmas Eve: Open.
Christmas Day: Open.
This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Restaurants: Where to dine Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in Jacksonville, the beaches and more
Comments / 1