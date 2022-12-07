ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Restaurants: Where to dine Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in Jacksonville, the beaches and more

By Cherri Pitzer, Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vit1A_0jaAsfoB00

If you'd rather let someone else do the cooking this Christmas, a number of Jacksonville-area restaurants will be open, some offering special Christmas dinners while others offer their full menu.

Here's a list of restaurants confirmed to be open, based on their websites, reservation apps or emailed notices. Reservations are recommended for most restaurants that accept them.

This list will be updated.

Restaurant owners: To be included on this list or our Christmas Day list, please fill out this online form .

Ooh! Aah! Some of our favorite Jacksonville-area Christmas light displays

50,000 lights, inflatables and more: Jacksonville teen creates eye-popping holiday light show

Holiday events: The best free Christmas and winter holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine

III Forks Steakhouse

9822 Tapestry Park Circle, (972) 888-4298 or (866) 320-9410, 3forks.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uAuYR_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Azurea

1 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach, (904) 249-7402, azurearestaurant.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucT3H_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Reservations accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: Brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Bistro Aix

1440 San Marco Blvd., (904) 398-1949, bistrox.com

Christmas Eve: Reservations accepted from 5 to 11:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

4907 Gate Parkway, (904) 998-0460; 15022 Max Leggett Parkway, (904) 751-4935, bjsrestaurants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42jqdY_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open until 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Bob Evans

3163 Hartley Road, (904) 288-8747, bobevans.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZyMdl_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

The Blue Fish Restaurant & Oyster Bar

3551 St. Johns Ave., (904) 387-0700, bluefishjax.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onhw0_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Reservations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Christmas Day: Reservations accepted 11 a.m. to  7 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings

13230 City Station Drive, (904) 757-5777; 1940 Wells Road, (904) 215-4969; 10300 Southside Blvd., (904) 363-0410, buffalowildwings.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEgvG_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

The Capital Grille

5197 Big Island Drive, (904) 997-9233, thecapitalgrille.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bn58p_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open until 10 p.m.

Christmas Day : Closed

Chart House

1501 River Place Blvd., (904) 398-3353, chart-house.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wGK3J_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Reservations accepted from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: Open Reservations accepted from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

4850 Big Island Drive, (904) 559-4999, chwinery.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IM8b2_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Reservations accepted from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Cracker Barre l

Multiple locations, crackerbarrel.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSnux_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open until 2 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Denny’s

Multiple locations, dennys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ttrl_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Most locations open. Call local restaurant to confirm hours.

Christmas Day: Most locations open. Call local restaurant to confirm hours.

Eleven South

216 11th St. S., Jacksonville Beach, (904) 241-1112, elevensouth.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OaXte_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open. Call for reservations.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Fogo de Chao

4784 Town Center Parkway, (904) 512-7300, fogodechao.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYb0q_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

IHOP

Multiple locations, ihop.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNuba_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open.

Christmas Day: Open.

Call local restaurant to confirm hours.

Joe’s Crab Shack

6 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, (904) 249-6160, joescrabshack.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spG5y_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: Open 1 to 7 p.m.

Note: Any parties over 11 require a reservation. Call (904) 249-6160.

LandShark Bar & Grill

715 1st S. N., Jacksonville Beach, (904) 222-0222, margaritavilleresorts.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dw4zM_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Multiple locations, longhornsteakhouse.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MTfSB_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open until 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

10367 Mid Town Parkway, (904) 380-4360, maggianos.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lb4P4_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open until 9 p.m.

Christmas Day : Closed.

Metro Diner

Multiple locations, metrodiner.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftrfV_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open until 2:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

225 E. Coastline Drive, (904) 354-4350, mortons.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XjamQ_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open 4 to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: Open 1 to 9 p.m.

Olive Garden

Multiple locations, olivegarden.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLnsm_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open until 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

P.F. Chang’s

10281 Mid Town Parkway, (904) 641-3392, pfchangs.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vf8k9_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call to confirm hours.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Prati Italia

4972 Big Island Dr., (904) 998-9744, pratiitalia.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18CvBx_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Ragtime Tavern

207 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach, (904) 998-9744, ragtimetavern.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ziERZ_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

1201 Riverplace Blvd., (904) 396-6200; 814 A1A N., Suite 103, Ponte Vedra Beach, (904) 285-0014, ruthschris.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDn4B_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Reservations accepted from 1 to 8:45 p.m.

Christmas Day: Call for reservations.

Seasons 52

5096 Big Island Drive, (904) 645-5252, seasons52.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTNBc_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Shor Seafood Grill

225 E. Coastline Dr., in the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront, (904) 588-1234

Christmas Eve: Open 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.

Christmas Day: Open 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner; noon to 10 p.m. for Christmas dinner

Texas de Brazil

4634 Town Center Pkwy, (904) 474-3500, texasdebrazil.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208aus_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

4483 Southside Blvd., (904) 551-5920, terragaucha.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GeKOf_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Capital Grille

5197 Big Island Dr., (904) 997-9233, thecapitalgrille.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6vPi_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open noon to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Town Hall

2012 San Marco Blvd., (904) 398-0726, townhalljax.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vG7oo_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Waffle House

Multiple locations. wafflehouse.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flrwq_0jaAsfoB00

Christmas Eve: Open.

Christmas Day: Open.

