I went to Starbucks' newest flagship store in the Empire State Building and had one of the best coffees I've ever tasted, but I probably won't be back

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Brittany Chang/Insider

  • I visited the newest Starbucks Reserve in New York City's Empire State Building.
  • The three-floor location has a restaurant, rows of merchandise, and unique coffee beverages.
  • I'm not sold on the Reserve or Starbucks lifestyle but I did have one of the best coffees I've ever tasted.
I visited Starbucks' newest Reserve location in New York City's Empire State Building and had one of the best coffees I've ever tasted in my life.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Besides that, the experience was mediocre at best.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And as a former fan of Starbucks, this new Reserve location didn't sell me on the coffee brand again.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The last time I stepped foot inside of a Reserve was when I was a high school student visiting the Seattle location.
Brittany Chang/Insider

At that time, I was still a big fan of the brand's frappuccinos and caramel macchiato.
Starbucks/Facebook

And I remember feeling enthralled by the Seattle Reserve's moody industrial decor, merchandise, and unique coffee drinks.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But after becoming a so-called "coffee snob," I stopped willingly seeking out chains like Starbucks.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And for the most part, I now associate the brand with convenience and the airport.
A Starbucks barista prepares a drink at a Starbucks Coffee Shop location in New York.

Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images

As a result, I'm no longer fascinated by the idea of Starbucks' Reserve, which I now consider a Disneyland-like space for connoisseurs of the brand.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Sadly, going to the new Reserve didn't change this opinion for me, although I now understand why fans of the brand flock to these global locations.

Brittany Chang/Insider

When I visited the new Starbucks Reserve in the iconic Empire State Building on opening day, I expected to see the same moody interior as the Seattle location …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and a long line out the door reminiscent of the one I frequently see at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in the Meatpacking District about 1.5 miles away.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But I was surprised to see neither of these.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Instead, the first floor was bright and airy. And luckily for me, no line.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The Empire State Building's latest retail addition is divided into three floors.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The ground floor welcomes visitors with the equivalent of a large and bright Starbucks store.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Here, there were rows of merchandise including some specific to the location …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… an art installation next to some Starbucks swag designed by the same artist …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and a to-go counter serving food, classic drinks, and coffee beverages unique to the Starbucks Reserve chain.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Like any typical Starbucks store, I saw plenty of people waiting for their drinks by the counter.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And there was even a separate space for mobile orders, a convenient option for people who need a quick coffee without the Starbucks Reserve experience.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But I didn't hang around the ground floor for too long — I wasn't interested in buying merchandise like coffee beans, cups, or french presses.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And there was no need for me to get a to-go coffee and pizza when I knew the other two floors offered this and more.
Brittany Chang/Insider

So I headed up the mural-lined staircase to the top floor, home Starbucks' only sit-down restaurant in operation at this time.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The Starbucks Reserve Restaurant and Bar serves items like sandwiches, pizza, desserts …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and most importantly, coffee and cocktails like espresso martini flights and shareable large format cocktails without coffee.
Brittany Chang/Insider

I stopped by before the restaurant was open.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But as far as I could tell, the interior looked like any traditional restaurant with rows of tables, bar seating, and large windows with views of 5th avenue and 34th street.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Despite the speciality branding, nothing on the menu seemed to be unique.
Brittany Chang/Insider

According to the menu descriptions, the food doesn't seem to leverage Starbucks and its branding.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Starbucks

But I imagine tourists might enjoy snacking on lasagna and a salad while here for dinner.
Brittany Chang/Insider

I will admit some of the cocktails and beverages sounded good. This was where the Starbucks branding truly shined.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Who am I to pass up on an old fashioned made with cold brew or a cold brew and whiskey flight?

Brittany Chang/Insider

But these weren't enough for me to want to go back to this Reserve restaurant.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And there's no need to sit upstairs for food and beverages.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Back down two flights of stairs and into the basement level, the Starbucks Reserve has a space more reminiscent of other Reserve locations.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Here, gold accents accentuated the dark and moodier interior I was expecting.
Brittany Chang/Insider

This floor had bookable meeting rooms, a long "Innovation Bar" with bar seating in front of the working baristas …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… rows of tables and chairs filled with guests who were either lounging or working on their laptops …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and a smaller bar-like space designed for workshops.
Brittany Chang/Insider

These workshops — an interactive opportunity for Starbucks fans — include an espresso martini demo and tasting, a "101" on whiskey barrel-aged coffee, and a non-alcoholic spritz class.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Truthfully, I wasn't interested in any of these — I already know how to make my own beverages.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But it would definitely be a great option for Starbucks fans who want an in-depth and immersive experience with their favorite coffee brand.
Brittany Chang/Insider

When I finally snagged a table with Nick Sampogna, a public relations representative for Starbucks, we decided to mobile order some food and drinks to the table.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Together, I finally had my full Reserve sampler.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Some of the upstairs restaurant's menu items are available in this basement area, creating a convenient and informal dining space.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The polenta fries with lemon aioli made for a good appetizer while the pizzas were fairly standard with a crispy bottom.
Brittany Chang/Insider

These were satisfying but nothing I would go out of my way for.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And the same could be said for the majority of the beverages we ordered.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The affogato flight — available with oat milk gelato — included a banana crisp flavor with intensely sweet banana and caramel brulee toppings …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and a caramel mocha drizzle affogato that tasted identical to the brand's take on the caramel macchiatos, a former favorite of mine.
Brittany Chang/Insider

I appreciate the unique takes on a standard affogato.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But they were too sweet for my taste. I could only have a few bites of each flavor before I lost interest.
Brittany Chang/Insider

If you enjoy sweet caffeinated treats, I suggest ordering this with a few friends during a warm summer day.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Meanwhile, the iced americano with apple foam tasted too much like apple candy for my liking.
Brittany Chang/Insider

I will admit the flight of brewed coffee was a fun and interactive way to test my coffee palate with three options.
Brittany Chang/Insider

I definitely prefer these brews to the traditional black coffee at Starbucks.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But I could get equally unique coffees at my local shop, albeit it wouldn't be branded by the world's largest coffee chain.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Despite my criticism, there were two stand outs.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The malted milkshake with black lemon was a shockingly delicious and addictive treat.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The subtly bright notes from the black lemon bitters contrasted the thick vanilla gelato. It was one of the better milkshakes I've ever had.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But that didn't compare to my cold brew flight's whiskey barrel-aged cold brew.
Brittany Chang/Insider

This was my favorite beverage of the afternoon and the only one I repeatedly went back to throughout the tasting.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The silky smooth cold brew tasted like a sweetened expensive whiskey without the "burn" of liquor.
Brittany Chang/Insider

I've thought about it almost everyday since trying it. And I have since recommended it to plenty of my friends, including the Starbucks haters.
Brittany Chang/Insider

I would probably order it a few times a month if my nearby Starbucks location sold it.
Brittany Chang/Insider

These were the only two items I'd go back to the Starbucks Reserve at the Empire State Building for.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But other than that, I'm not sure I'll revisit this location — or other Reserves — again.
Brittany Chang/Insider

With that being said, it's easy to see why people around the world flock to these stores.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Starbucks is a source of consistent comfort for many coffee drinkers.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And visiting a Reserve is a great way to further immerse yourself into the brand.
Brittany Chang/Insider

There are fans of Starbucks Reserves around the world. And at one point, the brand was opening these stores at a semi-frequent rate.
Brittany Chang/Insider

In 2017, Starbucks opened a Reserve in Shanghai. A year later, it debuted a Milan, Italy location.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Starbucks, Starbucks

And in 2019, Starbucks opened Reserves in both Chicago and Tokyo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Starbucks , Starbucks

Sampogna says Reserve locations are "popular" for tourists and locals …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and that this new New York City location allows visitors to "experience the immersive and interactive" beverages.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And I do agree with this sentiment.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The new Reserve's workshops, rows of merchandise, and restaurant are a great way for Starbucks fans to feel connected with the brand.
Brittany Chang/Insider

At the end of the day, I didn't leave the experience as a convert who now loves Starbucks.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But for people who are already fans of the brand, going to a Reserve is the equivalent of going to Disneyland. It's an immersion into a brand they love.
Brittany Chang/Insider

I'm definitely a naysayer. But don't be surprised if you see me going back for the whiskey barrel-aged cold brew or malted milkshake with black lemons.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

