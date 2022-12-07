I went to Starbucks' newest flagship store in the Empire State Building and had one of the best coffees I've ever tasted, but I probably won't be back

Brittany Chang/Insider

I visited the newest Starbucks Reserve in New York City's Empire State Building.

The three-floor location has a restaurant, rows of merchandise, and unique coffee beverages.

I'm not sold on the Reserve or Starbucks lifestyle but I did have one of the best coffees I've ever tasted.

I visited Starbucks' newest Reserve location in New York City's Empire State Building and had one of the best coffees I've ever tasted in my life.Besides that, the experience was mediocre at best.And as a former fan of Starbucks, this new Reserve location didn't sell me on the coffee brand again.The last time I stepped foot inside of a Reserve was when I was a high school student visiting the Seattle location.At that time, I was still a big fan of the brand's frappuccinos and caramel macchiato.And I remember feeling enthralled by the Seattle Reserve's moody industrial decor, merchandise, and unique coffee drinks.But after becoming a so-called "coffee snob," I stopped willingly seeking out chains like Starbucks.And for the most part, I now associate the brand with convenience and the airport.As a result, I'm no longer fascinated by the idea of Starbucks' Reserve, which I now consider a Disneyland-like space for connoisseurs of the brand.Sadly, going to the new Reserve didn't change this opinion for me, although I now understand why fans of the brand flock to these global locations.When I visited the new Starbucks Reserve in the iconic Empire State Building on opening day, I expected to see the same moody interior as the Seattle location …… and a long line out the door reminiscent of the one I frequently see at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in the Meatpacking District about 1.5 miles away.But I was surprised to see neither of these.Instead, the first floor was bright and airy. And luckily for me, no line.The Empire State Building's latest retail addition is divided into three floors.The ground floor welcomes visitors with the equivalent of a large and bright Starbucks store.Here, there were rows of merchandise including some specific to the location …… an art installation next to some Starbucks swag designed by the same artist …… and a to-go counter serving food, classic drinks, and coffee beverages unique to the Starbucks Reserve chain.Like any typical Starbucks store, I saw plenty of people waiting for their drinks by the counter.And there was even a separate space for mobile orders, a convenient option for people who need a quick coffee without the Starbucks Reserve experience.But I didn't hang around the ground floor for too long — I wasn't interested in buying merchandise like coffee beans, cups, or french presses.And there was no need for me to get a to-go coffee and pizza when I knew the other two floors offered this and more.So I headed up the mural-lined staircase to the top floor, home Starbucks' only sit-down restaurant in operation at this time.The Starbucks Reserve Restaurant and Bar serves items like sandwiches, pizza, desserts …… and most importantly, coffee and cocktails like espresso martini flights and shareable large format cocktails without coffee.I stopped by before the restaurant was open.But as far as I could tell, the interior looked like any traditional restaurant with rows of tables, bar seating, and large windows with views of 5th avenue and 34th street.Despite the speciality branding, nothing on the menu seemed to be unique.According to the menu descriptions, the food doesn't seem to leverage Starbucks and its branding.

But I imagine tourists might enjoy snacking on lasagna and a salad while here for dinner.I will admit some of the cocktails and beverages sounded good. This was where the Starbucks branding truly shined.Who am I to pass up on an old fashioned made with cold brew or a cold brew and whiskey flight?But these weren't enough for me to want to go back to this Reserve restaurant.And there's no need to sit upstairs for food and beverages.Back down two flights of stairs and into the basement level, the Starbucks Reserve has a space more reminiscent of other Reserve locations.Here, gold accents accentuated the dark and moodier interior I was expecting.This floor had bookable meeting rooms, a long "Innovation Bar" with bar seating in front of the working baristas …… rows of tables and chairs filled with guests who were either lounging or working on their laptops …… and a smaller bar-like space designed for workshops.These workshops — an interactive opportunity for Starbucks fans — include an espresso martini demo and tasting, a "101" on whiskey barrel-aged coffee, and a non-alcoholic spritz class.Truthfully, I wasn't interested in any of these — I already know how to make my own beverages.But it would definitely be a great option for Starbucks fans who want an in-depth and immersive experience with their favorite coffee brand.When I finally snagged a table with Nick Sampogna, a public relations representative for Starbucks, we decided to mobile order some food and drinks to the table.Together, I finally had my full Reserve sampler.Some of the upstairs restaurant's menu items are available in this basement area, creating a convenient and informal dining space.The polenta fries with lemon aioli made for a good appetizer while the pizzas were fairly standard with a crispy bottom.These were satisfying but nothing I would go out of my way for.And the same could be said for the majority of the beverages we ordered.The affogato flight — available with oat milk gelato — included a banana crisp flavor with intensely sweet banana and caramel brulee toppings …… and a caramel mocha drizzle affogato that tasted identical to the brand's take on the caramel macchiatos, a former favorite of mine.I appreciate the unique takes on a standard affogato.But they were too sweet for my taste. I could only have a few bites of each flavor before I lost interest.If you enjoy sweet caffeinated treats, I suggest ordering this with a few friends during a warm summer day.Meanwhile, the iced americano with apple foam tasted too much like apple candy for my liking.I will admit the flight of brewed coffee was a fun and interactive way to test my coffee palate with three options.I definitely prefer these brews to the traditional black coffee at Starbucks.But I could get equally unique coffees at my local shop, albeit it wouldn't be branded by the world's largest coffee chain.Despite my criticism, there were two stand outs.The malted milkshake with black lemon was a shockingly delicious and addictive treat.The subtly bright notes from the black lemon bitters contrasted the thick vanilla gelato. It was one of the better milkshakes I've ever had.But that didn't compare to my cold brew flight's whiskey barrel-aged cold brew.This was my favorite beverage of the afternoon and the only one I repeatedly went back to throughout the tasting.The silky smooth cold brew tasted like a sweetened expensive whiskey without the "burn" of liquor.I've thought about it almost everyday since trying it. And I have since recommended it to plenty of my friends, including the Starbucks haters.I would probably order it a few times a month if my nearby Starbucks location sold it.These were the only two items I'd go back to the Starbucks Reserve at the Empire State Building for.But other than that, I'm not sure I'll revisit this location — or other Reserves — again.With that being said, it's easy to see why people around the world flock to these stores.Starbucks is a source of consistent comfort for many coffee drinkers.And visiting a Reserve is a great way to further immerse yourself into the brand.There are fans of Starbucks Reserves around the world. And at one point, the brand was opening these stores at a semi-frequent rate.In 2017, Starbucks opened a Reserve in Shanghai. A year later, it debuted a Milan, Italy location.

And in 2019, Starbucks opened Reserves in both Chicago and Tokyo.

