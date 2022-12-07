ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah, Effingham reach agreement to protect Abercorn Creek water source from development

By Zoe Nicholson, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

The City of Savannah has withdrawn its threat of legal action against Effingham County over an approved warehouse park that could threaten its neighboring property, Savannah's drinking water intake plant on Abercorn Creek . The decision came after Effingham County took several steps to protect the water source, which is a tributary of the Savannah River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdAMp_0jaAsTAL00

"According to our city attorney, Effingham County has taken the matter seriously and offered concessions that will protect our joint water supply," Savannah spokesperson Keturah Greene-Luckett said. "Due to those reasons, the City is not moving forward with further legal action."

Background: Proposed Effingham industrial park threatens tri-county drinking water

The project under scrutiny comes from Chesterfield LLC, which is seeking to develop about 100 acres of rural land into a warehouse park for the region's booming logistics sector. Approved plans would have placed a drainage ditch less than 20 feet from the property line the developer shares with Savannah's drinking water intake plant along Abercorn Creek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQ38I_0jaAsTAL00

'No time to respond': Proposed Effingham development threatens regional drinking water supply

City staff and clean water advocates argued that the presence of industrial activity so close to the primary drinking water source for three counties of people is too dangerous, and could result in a disastrous situation, should contaminants infect the water supply.

If a flood were to leak run-off from the industrial site into the groundwater source at Abercorn Creek, the impact on the city's drinking water supply would be instant, according to Tonya Bonitatibus, the Savannah Riverkeeper, who spoke out against the project when it was approved in August 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M53lO_0jaAsTAL00

Abercorn Creek supplies drinking water for the city of Savannah and parts of Chatham, Effingham and Bryan counties.

Tim Callanan, Effingham County manager, said the county is requiring the developer to develop protections for a 100-year rain event, which is a storm that has about a 1% chance of occurring each year. In Savannah, precipitation levels have indicated a 100-year rain event is more than 11 inches in 24 hours.

Also Solving water and sewer issues key to attracting Hyundai

Callanan said the county is also requiring the developer to install berms alongside the property lines that neighbor the city's water plant, reduce the number of run-off outlets from the property's retention ponds and install sluice gates, which help control water flow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OC1t_0jaAsTAL00

"Effingham county will continue to keep the City of Savannah informed of future developments in the area," Callanan said.

But activists who have long opposed any projects near the intake plant said the agreement does not do enough to protect Abercorn Creek.

Jen Hilburn, North Coast Advocate for the environmental advocacy nonprofit 100 Miles , said the "reckless approvals" from Effingham County and the lack of strong leadership from Savannah to block the project creates a dangerous situation.

"Effingham County was reckless and short-sighted in re-zoning properties around the water intake. After starting strong, Savannah leadership eventually failed to hold them accountable for this egregious action," Hilburn said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRMaD_0jaAsTAL00

The region's main water source used to be the Upper Floridan Aquifer, but increasing saltwater intrusion has labelled the area's groundwater as in a "red zone," meaning federal agencies limit how much and how often water can be pulled from the aquifer. This means surface water from Abercorn Creek is one of the only options for a water source, according to a 2018 water usage plan from Chatham County.

New water wells are being dug in Bulloch County for the growth of northern Bryan County and the Hyundai Metaplant, but no long-term drinking water plan for residents of Savannah has been decided. Officials with the Joint-Development Authority — the four-county consortium of development officials who worked to woo Hyundai to the region and are handing the bulk of infrastructure planning ahead of its 2025 opening — said they were looking into long-term solutions for the region's water needs.

But in the short-term, Abercorn Creek remains the City of Savannah and outlying communities' main source for drinking water.

"This series of poor decision-making from both Effingham County and City of Savannah leadership has epically failed our region, and we will be dealing with the implications for years to come," Hilburn added. "Everywhere people understand the importance of clean water, why don’t we understand?"

Zoe is the Savannah Morning News' Investigative Reporter. Find her at znicholson@gannett.com, @zoenicholson_ on Twitter, and @zoenicholsonreporter on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah, Effingham reach agreement to protect Abercorn Creek water source from development

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Calling local artists: Design Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day to-go cup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) is looking for local artists to help celebrate the city’s biggest holiday. The association is inviting artists to submit their design proposals for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed Savannah to-go cup by Saturday, Dec. 31. The chosen artist will receive a cash prize of $1,000 with […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern prepares for commencement ceremonies

Georgia Southern is gearing up to celebrate as 2,100 graduates from 10 colleges will collect their diplomas this month. The university will hold two commencement ceremonies at its main locations, Savannah and Statesboro, on Dec. 10 and 13. Savannah ceremony – Dec. 10. A ceremony for undergraduate and graduate...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

1 dead after 3 tractor-trailers crash on I-95 near Darien

One person was killed after three tractor-trailers crashed on I-95 near Darien, Georgia, according to local newspaper The Darien News. 1 dead after 3 tractor-trailers crash on I-95 near …. One person was killed after three tractor-trailers crashed on I-95 near Darien, Georgia, according to local newspaper The Darien News.
DARIEN, GA
live5news.com

2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
maritime-executive.com

Port of Savannah Shifts Gears to Focus on Containers Only

The Port of Savannah is set to transform its ocean terminal into a container-only facility in order to meet booming demand for boxship capacity. After a yearlong sustained surge in cargo volume, the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has unveiled a plan to upgrade and realign the docks at Savannah's ocean terminal to accommodate its expanding container operations.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Skeletal remains of Hilton Head woman found in Bluffton

On Nov. 14 the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources uncovered human skeletal remains in the Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. "The Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area is a portion of land managed by the South Carolina...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV-TV

State responds to Murdaugh’s request for motive

Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. Hit-and-run kills teen in...
SAVANNAH, GA
WYFF4.com

Majestic, endangered whale with calf spotted off Georgia coast, researchers say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An endangered whale and its calf became the first pair of its kind to be spotted during the 2022-2023 season off the coast of Georgia this week. The North Atlantic Right whale and its offspring were spotted on Wednesday off the coast of St. Catherines Sound, south of Savannah, by a team of researchers working with NOAA, according to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute(CAMRI).
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Christmas on the River happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy