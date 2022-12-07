ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Empty Stocking Fund: Husband's injury puts family in difficult spot this Christmas

By Anthony Belinfante
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09W8Io_0jaAsQWA00

Shay was not sure how she was going to afford Christmas presents until she heard about the Empty Stocking Fund. Shay’s husband, who has become a stepfather to her three children, was involved in a car accident that has since left him unable to work. Since he was the main provider of the household, Shay’s life has drastically changed. The roles have now reversed financially, and she has also had to become a caregiver for her husband.

Marrying her husband gave Shay and her children a more stable home life. Before her husband, Shay was dealing with an absentee father who did not provide for her children.

Shay’s husband was able to provide for her family in ways that her ex did not. Since her husband’s accident, Shay’s ex has not shown up for their children, even though he knows of their tough financial situation.

From the editor:Filling empty stockings for 51 years. Here's how to help needy families this Christmas

Empty Stocking Fund:Grandmother raising kids on fixed income anxious about Christmas

Without the financial help of her ex or current husband, Shay has been struggling. Her children, whose ages range from 11 to 17, are expecting a Christmas that she is unable to pay for. Unsure what to do, with Christmas just a few short weeks away, Shay received an email about the Empty Stocking Fund. With enough donations, Shay can fill her Christmas tree with presents for her children.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mary Duncan

Father locks daughter in her room on wedding day because the groom owes him money

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Patty had an interesting relationship with her husband, Ron, from the very beginning. They met when they were in meeting for former drug users, and then found out that the meeting was a front to lure people into Scientology, which they both were.
Rebecca Gold

New Mother Pressured to Have Baby Renamed by Husband's Mom

Having a newborn baby brings a host of unique experiences, and selecting a name is one of the most poignant. This final decision often involves negotiation with family members for whom sentimentality is often as important as any other factor. But ultimately, is it up to the parents to make the final decision? This topic was highlighted in a recent online post and documented by Alice Gibbs of Newsweek.
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy