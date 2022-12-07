ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Jimmie Allen's charity concert highlights a December of parties

By Roger Hillis
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dIWLu_0jaAsOzw00

December is always a busy month for parties, concerts and holiday shindigs — and 2022 is proving to be no exception.

In Ocean City, Fager’s Island will host its second annual Winter Wine Fest on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10 ($66). The disco act Groovealicious will play music from noon-4 p.m., as revelers enjoy oysters and adult beverages.

In Dewey Beach, tickets were set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, for next week’s annual charity concert by hometown hero turned country superstar Jimmie Allen ($60). He will return to the stage of the Bottle & Cork nightclub at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, to raise funds for the Beacon Middle School in Lewes.

Allen schedules these winter fundraisers around the holidays, and previous recipients have included schools in Milton and Rehoboth Beach. He also played the Cork on May 10, 2021 and raised $46,100 for the family of the late Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook, who was killed in the line of duty.

The Lewes-area concert venue and eatery called the Room at Cedar Grove continues its successful series of dinner shows, most of which feature touring rock acts and include a four-course meal. At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Baltimore singer-songwriter Cris Jacobs will play acoustic rock and bluegrass music ($85).

Venue owner Paul Cullen, who played with Bad Co. in the ’80s, will be accompanied by the Fitzkee Brothers and violin player Valerie Vuolo at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 (which has an admission price of $25, with food and beverages available for purchase separately).

Another interesting show at the Room at Cedar Grove will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Philadelphia singer-guitarists Nick Perri and Walt Lafty will play their own sets before reuniting to jam together at the end of the evening. The two are former members of the national hard-rock act Silvertide. Tickets ($85) include an Italian wine dinner.

Elsewhere in Sussex, the Milton Theatre put together a local ensemble for its production of the "Wizard of Oz," and the results have been very successful. There will be additional shows Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 8-11, at various times, and advance ticket sales continue to be strong ($28 to $35).

A “low-ticket alert” has been issued for the Milton Theatre’s holiday tribute show "Close to You: A Carpenters Christmas," which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 ($30).

In downtown Rehoboth, the Dogfish Head brewpub showcases original music by recording artists every weekend throughout the year.

Lancaster, Pa.’s Ben Brandt & the Soul Miners Union will play its bluesy roots music Friday, Dec. 9. Philadelphia rockers Pawnshop Roses, who have a loud and proud Rolling Stones influence, will return Saturday, Dec. 10. All shows take place 9 to 11 p.m., and admission is free.

Email Roger Hillis at rogerhillis@gmail.com

OCEAN CITY FESTIVAL:Ocean City to celebrate Martin Luther King's legacy at inaugural Dreamfest in 2023

FIRST DAY HIKES:Celebrate new year in healthy way at Maryland, Virginia parks

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

The Room at Cedar Grove ends year on high notes

This year, The Room at Cedar Grove in Lewes has hosted jazz brunches, blues dinners and local, regional and national performers. All proceeds benefit Paul Kares, a charity supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. The fun continues this month with several high-caliber artists. American singer-songwriter Cris Jacobs returns to...
LEWES, DE
Travel Maven

This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

Remembering longtime Seashore Striders runner Mike Richardson

The Seashore Striders lost one of its longtime runners this week as Mike Richardson, 75, passed away unexpectedly due to a stroke. Mike had just left Delaware last month to head back to Florida, where he and his wife Dee Dee lived during the winter months. Mike was a regular. When he was not racing, he was volunteering at the finish line, loading gear into the trailer, helping with registration and always telling stories about his past. Mike was from the Allentown, Pa., area, and for 24 straight years, he qualified for the Seashore Striders Summer Racing Series; he ranks 11th on the all-time streak list. This past summer, Mike was third overall in the 75-79 age group, and even with knee issues, he continued to power his way through with five 5Ks and one 5-miler with pure determination.
LEWES, DE
Inside Nova

For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore

There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
BERLIN, MD
delawarepublic.org

Fifer Orchards celebrate the season with Santa and more

Delaware Public Media works with aspiring high school journalists across the state through our youth media program Generation Voice. Over the coming weeks, we are featuring work produced by Polytech High School students Claire Austin and Shaun Hicks, including this story on Fifer Orchards' 'Donuts with Santa.'. As the holiday...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December

NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Demo of former Grotto Pizza corporate office has begun

The demolition of the former Grotto Pizza corporate headquarters on southbound Route 1 has begun. A crew began with the loading dock area facing the south side of the building. Grotto Pizza announced in late October that it would be demolishing the one-story, concrete-block constructed building to make way for...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The 2022 holiday season rolls on this week with several more festive events scheduled throughout Delaware and the eastern shore of Maryland. From the always fun and festive Milton Holly Festival, to the shore's largest comic con in Ocean City and much more, we have many great things to tell you about for the three-day weekend of December 9-11.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

BVSPCA flies in out-of-state shelter pets for mega adoption weekend

Over 1000 dogs and cats will be at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington looking for a forever home this weekend at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s second and final mega adoption event of the year. It’s the first time since the pandemic it’s at a single venue, and the BVSPCA expects all of the pets to find homes.
HARRINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

J. Conn Scott Showhouse in Rehoboth Beach closing

After two decades of staging a 150-year-old beach cottage to show off its high-quality furniture and design options, J. Conn Scott has announced it’s closing the Showhouse on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. The store will be closed by the end of the month. “It’s bittersweet,” said Richard...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe Ball Raises $185,000 for Specialty Surgical Hospital

The 35th Annual Beebe Ball raised over $185,000 for Beebe Healthcare’s Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Rehoboth Health Campus. The ball was hosted by Beebe Medical Foundation and held Nov. 12 at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. “A spectacular evening in support of Beebe Healthcare,” said Kay Young, Beebe Medical...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
High School Football PRO

Smyrna, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dover High School football team will have a game with Smyrna High School on December 10, 2022, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SMYRNA, DE
WMDT.com

Beach renourishment funding awarded to start first state beach makeover

DELAWARE – Coastal Delaware is getting a makeover. This after the first state legislators, Governor John Carney, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced funding was awarded to fix up some of the beach towns. Officials say that the first state is the lowest-lying state in the country, making the coast very vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Milton Christmas Parade set to step off tonight

Officials in the Town of Milton are assuring parade goers the show will go on, with the annual holiday event set to step off at 7 p.m. this evening along its usual route. More than 100 entries will take part this year. Parade Chairman DJ Hughes of the Milton Fire Department said Santa is very excited to see everyone.
MILTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware Day: how events of Dec. 7th, 1787 made Delaware The First State

235 years ago, Delaware gained the distinction of being The First State. According to Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Director Suzanne Savery, we had been operating as a country under the Articles of Confederation for several years. At a Constitutional convention in Philadelphia it was decided that instead of revising the articles, a whole new Constitution was proposed.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Swensens announce birth of daughter

Erik and Lyndsey Swensen of Georgetown are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter Lauren Elizabeth. She was born at 7:25 a.m., Aug. 11, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. Lauren weighed 5 pounds and 11 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy