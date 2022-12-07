True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach

Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post.

Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter

Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband, Robert, who ordered the murder

Where: Unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens

Anita Spearman, a well-liked assistant city manager for West Palm Beach, had already faced her own mortality in 1984 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Four decades ago, a woman had a 67% chance of surviving. To improve those odds, Anita Spearman chose to have a double mastectomy. In October 1985, she had reconstructive surgery, which her husband celebrated with an unusual gift of flowers – arranged to look like two breasts.

She was recovering rapidly, friends said, when the unthinkable happened.

In November 1985, death did come to the 48-year-old — not by disease — but from skull-crushing blows to her head while she lay in bed at her home near Palm Beach Gardens.

For police investigators, the first suspect, almost always, is the spouse.

It turned out police suspicions were correct.

Robert Spearman had tapped into a nationwide team of hitmen to kill her.

The crew, which had racked up a record of frequent ineptness as well as ruthless brutality, came together around a classified ad in Soldier of Fortune, a magazine popular with mercenaries.

Robert Spearman had at first told his co-conspirators that he wanted a mercy killing, his wife was in so much pain. Later he let them know “his wife’s illness was getting on his nerves.”

Who were Anita and Robert Spearman?

Soft-spoken yet ambitious, Anita Jones grew up in the small town of Gaffney, S.C., in a middle-class family. Her father owned a furniture store.

She got a master's degree in journalism and went on to garner recognition as a reporter for the Rock Hill Evening Herald for her coverage, at age 24, of the 1961 electrocution of convicted murderer and rapist Quincy Bullock.

Afterward, she remarked that violent death, like Bullock's, was "death without dignity."

She moved to South Florida in 1962 for a reporting job at The Palm Beach Post.

There she met the tall, tanned and rugged 33-year-old Robert Spearman, a recently divorced native of Moultrie, Ga., who spent his days deep-sea fishing or skin diving.

The Korean War veteran, upon leaving the Army, went into newspaper typography. Most newspapers at that time were composed and printed with cast metal type. The workers who put the paper together were highly skilled unionized tradesmen drawing a good wage.

Robert Spearman was their boss at The Post. His subordinates said he was stern and uncompromising.

He and Anita Jones got married on Oct. 30, 1965, two years after they had met.

In a few years, she would become one of the highest ranking female newspaper editors in the South, as city editor at the Palm Beach Evening Herald. Robert would quit the newspaper business and eventually open up a marine construction business that boomed.

Years later, Anita Spearman, too, gave up the newspaper business, going to work for the city of West Palm Beach, where during her reporting days she had impressed City Manager Richard Simmons with her knowledge of the players and dealings behind the city government.

He promoted her from city clerk in the early 1970s to assistant city manager — one of the first women in South Florida to earn that post.

"She was valued as a great peacemaker at City Hall," the city's first female mayor, Helen Wilkes, told the Orlando Sentinel.

Though they were around the same age, Wilkes said she considered Anita Spearman a role model.

"She was smart and aggressive yet very ladylike and feminine," Wilkes said.

Anita Spearman mentored a Vassar-trained young woman working for the city as an attorney who'd also come to South Florida to make her career — Moira Lasch. She was to become a star prosecutor at the state attorney's office.

Though Anita Spearman was well-regarded at city hall, her marriage wasn’t going as well.

By the time she was diagnosed with cancer, her husband had a girlfriend.

On to the Keystone killers

Around the same time as Anita Spearman's surgery, Robert Spearman paid Richard Savage, the operator of a strip bar in Knoxville, Tenn., $20,000 for her death. He'd seen Savage’s “gun for hire” ad in Soldier of Fortune.

Savage tapped a bouncer at the club and one of his killing team, 21-year-old Sean Doutre, to do the job.

Later, both would be charged in the murder of Atlanta businessman Richard Braun carried out two months before Anita’s killing. Braun’s business partner had hired Savage’s team.

Doutre opened fire on Braun as he pulled his Mercedes out of his driveway. Braun fell out of his car, trying to get away, but Doutre stepped up and finished him off. Doutre then looked at Braun's 16-year-old son, who lay on the ground, wounded. Doutre said nothing, just put his finger to his mouth: Keep silent.

Braun's son watched his father bleed to death. The son later successfully sued Soldier of Fortune.

When Palm Beach County authorities were ready to arrest Savage and Doutre in early 1986, they found the pair in jail in Athens, Ga. They'd been hired by a man for $4,000 to kill his business partner. The plot was foiled when Doutre was arrested a few miles from the home of the intended victim on weapons charges.

Savage and Doutre were part of what the Los Angeles Times described at the time as a sometimes "bumbling" band of murderers who carried out contract killings across the country from Minnesota to Florida — all after Savage's "Soldier of Fortune" ad:

GUN FOR HIRE: 37 year old mercenary desires jobs. Discrete and very private. Body guard, courier and other special skills. All jobs considered."

Answering the ad were two types of people in the murder business — those who wanted someone dead and those willing to kill them.

Sometimes it went "well" for the squad. Sometimes not so much.

One woman on the hit list was saved because the would-be killers, Doutre among them, deemed her too pretty to gun down.

Albert Lee Thielman of San Marcos, Texas, wanted his family dead so badly, he was willing to bring down a jetliner with 147 passengers.

He hired Savage to build a bomb to murder his wife and three children for life insurance money.

Thielman booked a surprise flight for his wife and children and placed the bomb in her luggage. It didn't go off until landing and then formed only a wisp of smoke under the airplane.

It accomplished nothing but to attract the FBI.

Crew members tended to get caught easily — submachine guns poking out from under clothing in the back seat when police pulled them over, for example.

A copter in the prison courtyard: Robert Spearman tries to escape hard time

In the conspiracy to kill Anita Spearman, Doutre and another gang member, Ronald Emert, picked up cash from Robert Spearman at the Denny's in North Palm Beach to take to their boss in Tennessee. Emert turned state's evidence and laid out the whole plot for deputies.

Prosecuting the co-conspirators was Lasch, the former co-worker of Anita Spearman's. Facing her in Robert Spearman's defense was David Roth, who went on to represent a series of defendants in high profile Palm Beach County cases.

Robert Spearman was sentenced to life plus 20 years, Savage got 40 years and Doutre received life plus 30 years. Savage died in 2011.

But Spearman had no intention of serving his time. He paid what turned out to be Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents to steal a helicopter and fly him out of the prison yard.

Spearman had asked the undercover agents to have two machine guns and four hand grenades aboard, authorities said. He intended to use the grenades to kill Assistant State Attorney Lasch.

Three days after the plot was foiled, Spearman, 60, was found dead, hanging from a bed sheet in his cell.

In a note to his friends written the day before, he said, "Please forgive me for this, but it seems all the good judgment I have had all through the years has left me since Anita's death."

Holly Baltz is the investigations and school editor at The Palm Beach Post.