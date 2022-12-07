ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Spirit to resume winter flights from Palm Beach to Atlantic City; could it expand to summer?

By Mike Diamond, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
Spirit Airlines will offer nonstop service from Palm Beach International Airport to Atlantic City International Airport beginning Dec. 15.

Spirit has traditionally offered service to Atlantic City only during the winter months, but a spokeswoman, Nicole Aguiar, said that could change during the spring depending on demand.

“Our advance bookings have been strong, Aguiar said.

Spirit has been flying out of PBIA since 2003, but the Atlantic City route is the only service it currently offers from there. While Spirit is one of the top carriers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, its market share for PBIA was less than 1% for the 12 months ending October 2022, according to PBIA’s web site.

Nonetheless, its winter flights to Atlantic City often have monthly passenger counts of more than 4,000.

The Atlantic City one-a-day flights will be offered into April. The route is heavily used by snowbirds who come back and forth to South Florida from the greater Atlantic City area, which includes southern New Jersey near Philadelphia. It is also used by vacationers who want to frequent the region. And the gaming market in Atlantic City has always been a draw for South Florida passengers.

Nonstop Spirit flights to Atlantic City are offered on a year-round basis from Fort Lauderdale.

Seats on the resumed flights on the PBIA-to-Atlantic City route are available at discounted fares starting at $50 one-way. The special is available through Feb. 8. For more details, go to Spiritair.com.

It is unclear how the potential JetBlue-Spirit merger will affect the route, should it be approved by regulators.

“The companies expect to conclude the regulatory process and close the transaction no later than the first half of 2024. So it’s business as usual, and we continue to operate as separate companies until then,” Aguiar said.

Additional airlines offering nonstop service from Palm Beach International Airport

Two other airlines recently announced new nonstop flights from Colorado, North Carolina and Delaware to Palm Beach.

Avelo Airlines

  • Avelo Airlines will offer nonstop flights to Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting Feb. 4, 2023. The airline also will offer nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays starting Feb.17. Go to AveloAir.com for more information.

Frontier Airlines

  • Frontier Airlines recently started nonstop service from PBIA to Denver International Airport. The frequency and times of the flights are subject to change. For more information, go to FlyFrontier.com.

Mike Diamond is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He covers county government. You can reach him at mdiamond@pbpost.com. Help support local journalism. Subscribe today.

