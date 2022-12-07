Former Palm Beach County firefighter accused of stealing from cystic fibrosis charity

A former Palm Beach County firefighter is facing federal charges after authorities alleged she misappropriated more than $150,000 in funds from a North Palm Beach-based charity.

Elizabeth Genna Suarez, also identified as Elizabeth Mirson Suit, faces four counts of wire fraud, according to a criminal complaint filed this month by the U.S. Attorney's Office. If convicted, Suarez faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The complaint alleges that Suarez withdrew money from bank accounts belonging to the Piper's Angels Foundation Inc. for personal use, including spending for cosmetic surgery, sunglasses and car improvements.

Suarez worked as a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue firefighter and EMT from March 2019 until her resignation last month, a spokesman for the agency said Tuesday. Gregg Lerman, an attorney who is representing Suarez, declined to comment about the case.

Piper's Angels is a nonprofit that provides support to people with cystic fibrosis

Piper's Angels is a nonprofit incorporated in 2016 for the purpose of providing support to people diagnosed with cystic fibrosis — a genetic disorder that causes problems with breathing and digestion — and their families.

Suarez married the charity's founder and CEO in October 2018 and had access to his personal bank accounts as well as the charity's business accounts, the complaint said.

Court records show that the couple divorced in March 2020.

According to the federal complaint, Suarez in 2019 became a member of the charity's board of directors and obtained a corporate credit card under her then-married name. Around the same time, she also began to perform bookkeeping duties for Piper's Angels.

She reportedly falsified comments in a bookkeeping program to make it appear that withdrawals she made were for legitimate business purposes. Prosecutors said Suarez paid personal credit-card bills using operating funds from Piper's Angels.

She also obtained blank checks from a Piper's Angels bank account that were pre-signed by her husband and intended to be used for emergencies, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors said Suarez made the checks payable to herself and indicated on the checks' respective memorandum lines that they were for prize money from an annual contest operated by Piper's Angels as a fundraiser.

She is also alleged to have used a Piper's Angels debit card to make multiple purchases for personal use, including spending more than $3,000 on a mattress for her residence.

In all, she misappropriated $158,960 for her personal benefit, the report said.

In a letter written to charity foundation members Wednesday, board president Paul Smolchek wrote that Suarez in February 2020 provided full restitution for the amount misappropriated after she acknowledged that she acted alone. Suarez also was given a lifetime ban from the organization and any of its related activities.

"We have considerable faith in the judicial process and are confident that justice and truth will prevail," Smolchek wrote. "Our priority and our mission is and always will be the continuation of developing key community programs that provide life-changing support for CF families both locally and nationally."

