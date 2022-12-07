ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County manager, lawyer get pay hikes to more than $300,000

By Bill Smith, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEnMh_0jaAsEAg00

It what has become an annual event, Lee County commissioners heaped praise — and significant pay raises — on its top employees Tuesday.

County Manager Roger Desjarlais and County Attorney Richard Wesch received 6% increases in pay.

Actual dollar salaries were not publicly discussed during the public meeting, but based on prior salary rates and increases, Desjarlais and Wesch will now earn salaries of more than $303,000.

Desjarlais will mark his 10th anniversary as county manager next July 1.

The vote to boost pay was 4-0 with Cecil Pendergrass absent. Mike Greenwell, who joined the board in August, did not participate in the annual review. The amount of the pay raises, and the total monetary increase, were not mentioned during discussion.

Rank-and-file county employees received pay raises during the past year.

Expect delays: Sanibel city officials announce FDOT temporary work on Sanibel Causeway

Ian's aftermath:What you need to know about sending mail, delivery, post offices

Functional paradise:7 things to know about Fort Myers Beach's 'functional paradise,' new damage estimates

A cost of living increase, starting at 10% for employees making less than $52,440, to 3% for the highest-paid city workers. County employees also received a 5% cost of living increase in 2022.

Wesch took notice of the raises paid to other county workers when the time came to discuss the salaries to be paid himself and Desjarlais.

"The county manager's contract, as well my own employment agreement, call for an annual increase at the board's discretion of anywhere between 4 and 6%," Wesch said. "I would just point out that being contract employees, neither Mr. Desjarlais or myself and your two other contract employees shared in the board's May pay increase program or the Oct. 1 pay increase program, so this would be our own increase for this fiscal year."

Desjarlais and Wesch contract agreements date to October 2015. The contracts have no expiration date, provide for the commission to consider raises every year, and are automatically renewed every three years. There are two years left on the current agreements.

The two received 4% pay hikes in 2015, and 6% raises each year to the present, with the exception of a 5% raise in 2017.

Reviews of the county manager and attorney rate them on a four-point scale, ranging from "needs improvement" to "exceeds expectations." Each commissioner rated Desjarlais and Wesch at the top of the range.

Three of the five county commissioners who were on the board when the current agreements with Desjarlais and Welch were last amended are now dead. Only Brian Hamman and Cecil Pendergrass remain on the board.

Among comments made on the reports were Commissioner Brian Hamman saying Wesch was a "highly skilled manager;" and Ray Sandelli said he sees a "unique combination of professional and personal skills."

Sandelli said that Desjarlais' "ability to manage and lead on a multitude of issues is perhaps without peer," while Commissioner Kevin Ruane said Desjarlais "goes out of his way to comply with all recommendations and suggestions."

Two other county employees report directly to the board, Chief County Hearing Examiner Donna Marie Collins and Lee County Port Authority Executive Director Ben Siegel. All other county employees fall under managers who report up the chain to the four employed directly by the commission.

With the increase, Collins will be paid nearly $253,000. Siegel's salary is determined by the state.

Bill Smith reports on Lee County and Fort Myers for The Fort Myers News-Press. You may reach him at bsmith@news-press.com

Comments / 4

Justvisiting
3d ago

Nice increases! That's a living wage in SWFL! How about the bottom escalon of city employees? The pay scales were really low for administrative support positions.

Reply
2
Related
usf.edu

Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help

Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Will a Lee County REC race bring a win or loss to America First efforts statewide?

Missy Lastra, Andrew Sund and Michael Thompson are fighting for the job. A race for the Chair of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee will unfold on Saturday. Sen. Jonathan Martin, a Fort Myers Republican, isn’t seeking re-election as Chair of the county party. That has drawn out a fierce competition, complete with the presence of an America First roster of candidates.
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144

Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Naples to pursue redesign of entire Naples Pier

The Naples Pier, a 1,000-foot-long boardwalk that has been a landmark of Collier County for more than a century, sustained significant damages when Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida in September. Now, city staff is working to make the pier a favorite gathering place for residents and visitors. For City Manager...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents, city employees come together to clean up the city

Caring about the community and loving the city you live in. That is what the Cape Coral city manager says it’s all about when it comes to keeping the city clean. In the days after Hurricane Ian, much of Cape Coral looked like a disaster. Ten weeks later, the curbs in front of most people’s homes are improving, but there’s still a lot to do.
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridapolitics.com

Alfie Oakes slate takes over Collier County REC

A similar political coup failed in Sarasota, but could other efforts succeed in Southwest Florida?. A slate of candidates endorsed by controversial State Committeeman Alfie Oakes swept the Collier County Republican Executive Committee contests. The local REC on Monday evening elected a slate that included Nick Lichter as Chair and...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Tax Collector Office Update

It isn’t just homes and commercial businesses that have been affected by Hurricane Ian. The Tax Collector’s office on Winterberry is another victim of major water damage. We reached out to James Moore, Deputy Tax Collector, on the status of the building. “Collier County Facilities Management (the actual owner of the building) is in the process of acquiring an estimate of the total cost of repair,” said Moore. “If that total goes above a certain threshold, then the building will be demolished and completely rebuilt.” Moore added that “the Tax Collector has every intention of maintaining an office on Marco.”
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Rental Registration Ordinance Passes On Second Reading

The Marco Island City Council met on December 5th for its only meeting during the month of December due to the Christmas Holiday Season. However, it was a month in which they would be able to put to rest a major bit of unfinished business which began with the successful citizen initiative to establish a Short-Term Rental Registration Program for the island.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 men arrested after narcotics investigation in Lee County

Two men were arrested after Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says they were caught trafficking kilos of cocaine. “Last month, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the U.S. postal inspector of suspicious packages coming in from Puerto Rico to Lee County,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
LEE COUNTY, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy