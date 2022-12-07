Lee County manager, lawyer get pay hikes to more than $300,000

It what has become an annual event, Lee County commissioners heaped praise — and significant pay raises — on its top employees Tuesday.

County Manager Roger Desjarlais and County Attorney Richard Wesch received 6% increases in pay.

Actual dollar salaries were not publicly discussed during the public meeting, but based on prior salary rates and increases, Desjarlais and Wesch will now earn salaries of more than $303,000.

Desjarlais will mark his 10th anniversary as county manager next July 1.

The vote to boost pay was 4-0 with Cecil Pendergrass absent. Mike Greenwell, who joined the board in August, did not participate in the annual review. The amount of the pay raises, and the total monetary increase, were not mentioned during discussion.

Rank-and-file county employees received pay raises during the past year.

A cost of living increase, starting at 10% for employees making less than $52,440, to 3% for the highest-paid city workers. County employees also received a 5% cost of living increase in 2022.

Wesch took notice of the raises paid to other county workers when the time came to discuss the salaries to be paid himself and Desjarlais.

"The county manager's contract, as well my own employment agreement, call for an annual increase at the board's discretion of anywhere between 4 and 6%," Wesch said. "I would just point out that being contract employees, neither Mr. Desjarlais or myself and your two other contract employees shared in the board's May pay increase program or the Oct. 1 pay increase program, so this would be our own increase for this fiscal year."

Desjarlais and Wesch contract agreements date to October 2015. The contracts have no expiration date, provide for the commission to consider raises every year, and are automatically renewed every three years. There are two years left on the current agreements.

The two received 4% pay hikes in 2015, and 6% raises each year to the present, with the exception of a 5% raise in 2017.

Reviews of the county manager and attorney rate them on a four-point scale, ranging from "needs improvement" to "exceeds expectations." Each commissioner rated Desjarlais and Wesch at the top of the range.

Three of the five county commissioners who were on the board when the current agreements with Desjarlais and Welch were last amended are now dead. Only Brian Hamman and Cecil Pendergrass remain on the board.

Among comments made on the reports were Commissioner Brian Hamman saying Wesch was a "highly skilled manager;" and Ray Sandelli said he sees a "unique combination of professional and personal skills."

Sandelli said that Desjarlais' "ability to manage and lead on a multitude of issues is perhaps without peer," while Commissioner Kevin Ruane said Desjarlais "goes out of his way to comply with all recommendations and suggestions."

Two other county employees report directly to the board, Chief County Hearing Examiner Donna Marie Collins and Lee County Port Authority Executive Director Ben Siegel. All other county employees fall under managers who report up the chain to the four employed directly by the commission.

With the increase, Collins will be paid nearly $253,000. Siegel's salary is determined by the state.

Bill Smith reports on Lee County and Fort Myers for The Fort Myers News-Press. You may reach him at bsmith@news-press.com