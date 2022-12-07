ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Trademark lawsuit is one for the dogs at Republic Bank

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA – Vernon Hill II lost a battle for control of Republic Bank.

Now he hopes to win a dogfight with his former company.

Hill, ousted in July as Republic’s chairman and CEO, has sued the firm over the ownership of “valuable brand assets” used in promotional campaigns.

These include images of Hill and his Yorkshire terrier, Sir Duffield, as well as Republic’s slogan, “The Power of Red is Back.”

The lawsuit asserts the rights to the marketing material are held by Hill and a design firm run by his wife Shirley.

The 47-page suit says Hill, a Moorestown resident, resigned from Republic “after a vindictive campaign” by the bank’s current management. It asserts Republic then terminated a contract with Shirley Hill’s Moorestown-based company, InterArch Inc., “out of spite.”

At that point, the suit claims, Republic’s new management “realized belatedly that the bank is in no position to operate without the valuable brand assets that Mr. Hill and InterArch brought to it.”

It says Republic continued to use the disputed slogan and other brand assets.

“Indeed, the bank has even continued to display images of Mr. Hill (and the Hills’ dog, Duffy) in its marketing and advertising materials,” says the suit, which was filed Nov. 28 in Philadelphia federal court.

A Republic representative did not respond to a request for comment.

The Philadelphia-based bank has 35 branches in Pennsylvania, South Jersey and New York City.

The suit says Hill introduced the marketing elements after arriving at Republic as a consultant and investor in 2008.

It says the promotional material drove home the message that Republic had adopted Hill’s “distinctive brand of customer-focused banking services,” including extended hours and coin-counting machines at dog-friendly branches.

Hill previously founded Commerce Bank N.A. of Cherry Hill and Metro Bank of the United Kingdom. The suit notes logos for those banks both featured "a prominent red first letter and white lettering against a blue background."

The suit asserts InterArch holds the rights to Republic's similar logo, as well as for “photographic and cartoon images” of Duffy and a cartoon “R-Dog” character.

Among other claims, InterArch also asserts ownership of design elements in “innumerable” brochures, booklets, ads and other printed material.

The suit is interspersed with examples of disputed material, including illustrations of Hill’s dog.

Hill joined Republic’s board as its chairman in 2016 and became CEO in 2021, but ran into a revolt by shareholders who felt Republic’s stock was underperforming.

The suit seeks a court order barring Republic's use of the disputed assets. It also demands unspecified damages for alleged trademark infringement, unjust enrichment and other offenses.

The suit also names as defendants two former InterArch employees, Rodney Dean and John Chessa, who took jobs with Republic in September.

It accuses them of “misappropriating or causing to be misappropriated confidential information belonging to InterArch.”

Attorneys for Dean and Chessa could not be reached for comment.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

