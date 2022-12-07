ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Republican Sen. Simon and Rep. Shoaf to steer education budget, goals in Florida Legislature

By James Call, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ltg30_0jaAsBWV00

Two Leon County Republicans will begin to decide how billions of taxpayer dollars for education will be spent when the Florida Legislature begins committee meetings later this month for the 2023 session.

The Big Bend’s new state senator who campaigned on the effectiveness of education in the fight against poverty will lead the Education Pre- K-12 Committee.

And a veteran Port St. Joe lawmaker, whose House District includes southern Leon County, will head the Higher Education Appropriations Committee.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, included freshman Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, in her leadership team as a committee chair for the next two years.

Simon will lead the Senate in writing the $24 billion budget for the public school system.

New face:'Big red wave' leads Corey Simon to victory in Senate District 3 over Sen. Loranne Ausley

On the campaign trail, the former NFL star told voters how his single mom fudged residency requirements in Pompano Beach to get him into better schools and start him on the road to success.

“Senator Simon and I hold shared beliefs on the value of parental involvement in education, the expansion of school choice in Florida, and the importance of workforce training programs at the K-12 level. I am honored that he accepted this critical leadership role in the Senate, and look forward to working with him to expand educational opportunities for all Floridians,” said Passidomo.

In post-election remarks, Simon promised to bring strong, decisive leadership in his role as state senator for Leon and 12 surrounding rural counties.

“I think the weak-kneed approach is not working,” Simon told Fox News’ Lawrence Jones, last month.

In the House, Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, will move into the suite of offices for the Higher Education Committee as the chairman.

Shoaf has spent much of his first four years in the House promoting vocational training and workforce development programs. Tuesday he said he was excited to expand workforce training programs that will lead to higher paying jobs and bolster the regional economy.

"It's what I like to call the education infrastructure," is how Shoaf explains his economic development strategy to put "a piece of the American dream" in reach for Panhandle residents.

"We will ensure Florida colleges and universities remain the best in the country and all of our students across the state have access to a quality education," said Shoaf.

The Higher Education Committee sets performance metrics and writes the budget for the the State University System of Florida. More than 340,000 students attend the 12 public universities. The SUS budget for this year is $2.3 billion.

Committee meetings to prepare for the 2023 legislative system will begin December 12. The 60-day session is scheduled to begin March 7.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 4 WFTX

'That is just noise,' Florida's governor says of Trump's 'DeSanctimonious' comment

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida's governor on Tuesday appeared to dismiss recent critical comments aimed at him by former President Donald Trump as "just noise." Just hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in last week's general election, Trump released a lengthy statement, calling DeSantis an "average" governor and taking credit for bolstering the Republican's image.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Prosecutor's legal team snaps back at DeSantis, Moody

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Digging in — The legal back and forth over whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will have to testify in response to the federal lawsuit filed by suspended Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren continues. Response— Warren’s team fired back on Monday at the arguments made by...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Lawmaker Indicted On Fraud Charges

State Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in an alleged scheme to defraud the Small Business Association and obtain coronavirus-related business loans, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Harding, R-Ocala, “obtained and attempted to obtain more
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

The rule of law or the rule of lies?

Lawyers and judges understand and, hopefully, respect the rule of law.  This is a very simple principle which informed the writing and adoption of the federal constitution.  This principle was carried through into states’ constitutions. The rule of law is fundamental to our democracy. It is defined as “a principle under which all persons, institutions, […] The post The rule of law or the rule of lies? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy