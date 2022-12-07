ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Would Trump vs. DeSantis divide the Florida GOP? This candidate for party chair says no

By Zac Anderson, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sGi8_0jaAsAdm00

A showdown between former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis for the GOP presidential nomination could put Florida Republicans in a tough position, but if Christian Ziegler becomes state GOP chair he says he won’t let it divide the party.

Ziegler is a Sarasota resident who has served as Florida GOP vice chair for the last four years and now is running for chair. His aspirations put him at center of one of the biggest political stories in the nation, and how he approaches the chair race provides a window into how ambitious Republicans are trying to navigate Trump vs DeSantis.

Trump recently announced his 2024 campaign for president and began taking shots at DeSantis, who is widely viewed as his strongest potential GOP opponent. Trump called DeSantis “DeSanctimonious” and an “average” Republican governor.

More DeSantis:Florida governor on TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year' short list

GOP power struggles:Jack Brill defeats Michael Flynn-backed challenger to become Sarasota GOP chair

Florida Legislature:Republicans now have supermajority in Florida. Here’s what it means.

The growing feud between the two GOP heavyweights could put pressure on Republicans to pick sides, and nowhere is that tension more acute than in Florida, home to both Trump and DeSantis.

So whoever holds the Florida GOP chair next will have the tricky job of trying to keep the party running smoothly without alienating either GOP leader and Republican activists across the state.

Ziegler is quick to praise both Trump and DeSantis while insisting the party can remain neutral.

“That’s the narrative the media wants; they want you to pick sides in a race that isn’t even occurring right now… I’m not out there picking sides,” Ziegler said.

A longtime GOP activist who served on the Sarasota County Commission for four years and as a Republican state committeeman for the last decade, Ziegler said he’s a “party guy first” and doesn’t believe the party should get involved in primaries.

“We’ll let the presidential primary play itself out; from my standpoint I’m focused on the internal party organization,” he said.

Ziegler, 39, hopes to take the reins from current Florida GOP Chair Joe Gruters, who is seen as closer to Trump than DeSantis. Gruters endorsed Trump during the 2016 presidential primary and went on to co-chair his campaign in Florida that year.

Ziegler also has been an ardent Trump supporter, even traveling to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 and attending the rally that proceeded the riot at the U.S. Capitol, which he did not participate in.

Yet Ziegler said he is equally supportive of DeSantis and was highly active in his re-election campaign, including kicking off one of the governor’s final rallies this year in Sarasota.

Ziegler’s wife, Sarasota County School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler, also has strong connections to DeSantis, who endorsed her re-election effort and held a rally for her and other school board candidates.

The governor has praised both Zieglers at rallies and press conferences, but races for party leadership can involve complicated internal politics and the next leader of the state party won’t be known for weeks.

Leon County GOP Chair Evan Power also is running for state party chair, and other candidates could get in the race, which will be decided by a vote of party leaders in February.

Ziegler played down any potential divisions in the party, instead saying he wants to maintain the momentum that saw Republicans dominate at all levels in Florida this year and keep the pressure on Democrats.

“The definition of dream job to me is waking up every day knowing that my job is to lead a conservative grassroots machine to go after dangerous Democrats and the destruction they seek to cause,” Ziegler said.

Follow Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson on Twitter at @zacjanderson. He can be reached at zac.anderson@heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Florida Might Change a State Law So Ron DeSantis Can Run for President and Be Governor at the Same Time

Florida's so-called "Resign to Run" law dictates that a sitting lawmaker running for a different office must submit an irrevocable written resignation Florida's state legislature appears poised to change a rule that requires lawmakers running for a new office to resign from their current role — a law that could majorly impact the state's governor, Ron DeSantis, who recently won reelection to his post and is widely rumored to be mulling a 2024 presidential run. Florida's so-called "Resign to Run" law dictates that a sitting lawmaker...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Madison Cawthorn, Lame-Duck Trump Ally, Deserts Congressional Offices Early

Representative Madison Cawthorn, who serves North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, has reportedly emptied out his office in Washington, D.C., roughly six weeks before he will be succeeded by Representative-elect Chuck Edwards. According to a report from Asheville-based newspaper Citizen-Times, Cawthorn's office had been "cleaned out" as of Wednesday, and his...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Growing number of Republicans view Trump unfavourably and want new leadership for GOP, poll finds

Republican voters appear to be shifting their gaze from Donald Trump as new polling shows the twice-impeached ex-president remaining at the centre of GOP politics was a significant motivating factor for voters who turned out for Democrats in last month’s midterm elections.A survey of 1,160 registered voters obtained by The Independent reveals that the attention still given to Mr Trump and his self-styled “Make America Great Again” movement a full two years after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden helped drive voters to the polls with the intent of stopping his allies from winning offices at the state...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Some Florida Republicans flip on gay marriage vote

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashback— Nearly five months ago, Florida Republicans were split over a bill that would write same-sex marriage into federal law, and protect interracial marriages. Six GOP members from the state voted for the bill when it came up in July — just a few months before they were all on the 2022 ballot.
FLORIDA STATE
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy