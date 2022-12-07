ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

Martinsville gymnast Lily Boyd set to join Trine

By eNewspaper
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 4 days ago
Soccer, basketball, softball ... Martinsville senior Lily Boyd tried them all, but of all sports she participated in as a kid, there one just sort of stuck: Gymnastics.

She claims her parents started her in the sport so she could burn some energy. Whether that story is true or not, it was a great decision. Boyd's already accomplished plenty as a member of Martinsville's gymnastics team. Her sophomore year included a trip to the state finals, finishing as high as 10th in the vault. Last season Boyd made a run to regionals.

Now she can add another accomplishment to her growing list: Collegiate athlete. According to Next College Student Athlete, the number of opportunities to compete within a collegiate gymnastics program are scarce, with roughly 3% of high school athletes recruited, DI through DIII. Tuesday she signed to join Trine's program.

"It's just always been a goal of mine to be an athlete in college," Boyd said. "It's nice to see all my hard work is paying off."

Trine, in the northeast Indiana town of Angola, is one of the more distinguished Division III universities in Indiana, finding success in various sports. Its acrobatics and tumbling program is among the school's newest, with its inaugural season in 2021.

When Boyd visited the school, she knew it was the place she wanted to be.

"I've always heard people say that when they get to campus they go to, that they feel at home," she said. "As soon as I got to Trine's campus, that's what I felt. At home. I just felt like I wanted to go there. I'm excited to meet a bunch of new people and make new friends. It'll be fun."

Despite the excitement about her college career, the senior has her eyes set on the upcoming high school season, which starts Jan. 10. The Artesians boast plenty of talent on the roster, including state podium finisher Gabby Grubb and fellow senior Reese Davis. With her regional exit last year, Boyd has one goal in mind: a return to the state finals.

"I'm hoping I'll go back to state, of course," Boyd said. "I think it'll be great, I'm really excited for it."

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

