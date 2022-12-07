Berry fun: Try these holly hikes on Cape Cod

'Tis no folly to love holly on Cape Cod, especially around the holidays.

While other trees and shrubs have shut down the fun for the season, holly plants keep serving up eye candy, and happily, there are several cool hiking trails on the Cape that feature the jolly evergreen.

According to the University of Illinois Extension, "evergreens such as holly, with its bright green leaves and sparkling red berries, add excitement to an otherwise dull winter landscape." And hollies do well in the somewhat acidic, well-draining and sandy soil of our peninsula.

But perhaps the biggest boon to hollies on Cape Cod was the vision of the late Wilfrid Wheeler, known as "The Holly Man." The result of his collection and propagation efforts have left a legacy that delights folks every year. And on a couple of these Cape Cod hikes, you can enjoy Wheeler's work and marvel at the joyous variety and beauty of holly, a real gift this time of year.

So lace up your sneakers, dress warmly, and get out on a Cape Cod holly hike. Here are some great spots to visit:

Ashumet Holly Wildlife Sanctuary (Ashumet Road, East Falmouth): This Mass Audubon property is possibly the holly capital of Cape Cod. The sanctuary is on part of what was Wheeler's Ashumet Farm, where he planted all sorts of holly. The property contains 1,000 holly trees, with 65 varieties, according to Mass Audubon.

There are 1.5 miles of trails winding through the sanctuary, which also features an 8-acre coastal plain pond, a rare Franklinia tree and a cool barn swallow shed. The relatively short walk might be paired nicely with a visit to nearby Bourne Farm (6 North Falmouth Highway, North Falmouth), a bucolic setting with trails that run through open fields and forest. There's even a cool cattle tunnel and access to a herring run.

Lowell Holly Reservation, (South Sandwich Road on the Mashpee/Sandwich town line): Wheeler struck again at the Lowell Holly Reservation, where he added 50 varieties of holly to the lovely old-growth forest landscape. There are about 250 holly trees on the 135-acre Trustees of Reservations property that also features 4 miles of trails and great views of Mashpee and Wakeby ponds.

If you're in the mood for a longer hike, consider trekking around the neighboring Ryder Conservation Lands in Sandwich, which adds 254 acres on Wakeby Pond to the mix. Take a long walk, work up an appetite, and perhaps spin over to nearby Mashpee Commons for a bit of lunch and some holiday shopping.

Eddy Bay Trail, (Lower Road, Brewster): Maintained by the fine folks at the Brewster Conservation Trust, this very cool trail offers a short walk (about a mile round-trip) to the highest bluff in Brewster on Cape Cod Bay. The vista is fantastic. At the start of the walk, you pass through a charming and sizable grove of holly trees. I was there in the beginning of December and they were studded with berries.

To add a bit of distance to the hike, consider walking a bit down Lower Road and hooking up with the Eddy Sisters Trail (next to the town's community garden). You'll get a nice dose of fields, upland forest and maple swamps. If you're in the mood for shopping adventure, pop into the Our Lady of the Cape Thrift Shop (11 Route 6A, Brewster). I got a really cool cooler there this summer for four bucks!

