John Schuler, ex-member of the Palm Beach Architectural Commission, dies

By Andrew J. Davis, Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
John Schuler, a former member of the Architectural Commission who, along with his late wife, established an annual award bestowed by the Palm Beach Preservation Foundation, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 96.

Mr. Schuler was born Oct. 15, 1926 in Birmingham to Robert Eustace Schuler and Doris Moughon Schuler.

He was a graduate of the Baylor School, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Auburn University. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard in the Pacific theater from 1944-46. After graduating from Auburn in 1952, he began a career with Anderson Electric Corp., which he led as chairman.

Mr. Schuler and his late wife, Elizabeth, established the Elizabeth L. and John H. Schuler Architectural Award, which recognizes new architecture that expresses superior design and also complements the architectural history of the town.

"There is no recognition of new architecture. And it's a very important aspect of what we are doing here, because it is taking place every day," he said in 2005 when the award was established. ''We are fortunate to have such a stable of capable architects in this community, and I think it’s important that they be recognized for some of the work that they’ve done.”

The latest Schuler Award was presented in April to Phillip James Dodd, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based architect, for a new Spanish Mediterranean house in the Estate Section near Mar-a-Lago. The Schulers established a permanent endowment for the awards in 2021.

The couple lived in Palm Beach for more than 40 years. Mrs. Schuler died June 5.

“John Schuler saw that there was a need for the foundation to expand its influence by recognizing quality architectural design that maintains and enhances our town’s unique sense of place,” Preservation Foundation President and CEO Amanda Skier said. “Through the presentation of the Schuler Award each year, the foundation reaffirms that preservation is about the management of change. We can grow and change as a community without sacrificing or losing sight of our architectural heritage.

"The Preservation Foundation is deeply grateful to John for his many years of service to our town and for so generously providing a means to inspire our community to strive for architectural excellence.''

Mr. Schuler served 15 years as a member of the Architectural Commission, including two years as chairman, before stepping down in 2001.

"We worked together on ARCOM," said Laurel Baker, executive director of the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce. "He epitomized what a Palm Beacher should be. He was a good, honest man — he truly was — with a wicked sense of humor and a southern gentlemanly charm."

Mr. Schuler was named the Preservation Foundation's volunteer of the year in 2003. He spent many hours guiding the plans for the foundation's 7,000-square-foot headquarters at 311 Peruvian Ave. through the preconstruction process, according to a 2005 Daily News article.

He was president of The Bath and Tennis Club and was a member of The Everglades Club. He was an active member of the Society of the Four Arts.

He is survived his children, George Augustus Mattison IV (Carrie) of Birmingham, Elizabeth Schuler Ogburn (Will) of Charlotte, John Hamilton Schuler Jr. of Orlando and Robert Eustace Schuler II (Barbara), of Birmingham and nine grandchildren, George Augustus Mattison V (Maryellen), Patricia Mattison Craft (Collier), John Hamilton Schuler III (Natalie), William Walter Locke Mattison (Katie), Charlotte Ogburn Allen (David), William Hubert Ogburn III (Leslie), Lacey Schuler Davis (Andrew), Maxwell Davis Schuler and Robert Eustace Schuler III and 10 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Mr. Schuler was preceded in death by his brother, William Moughon Schuler, and sister, Ann Schuler Aird.

There will be a private family burial service. A celebration of his life will be held in the future.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, 141 S. County Road, 33480 and to The Cathedral Church of the Advent, 2017 Sixth Avenue North, Birmingham, Ala. 35203.

