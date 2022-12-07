ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back like they never left: Jerry Green and Friends reopens in downtown Louisville

By Olivia Evans, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSU5G_0jaAs5JO00

Louisville native Jerry Green fell in love with music when he was six years old, captivated by musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. From that young age, he realized music wasn't something he wanted to do with his life. It was something he had to do.

Starting with garage practices as a kid, Green immersed himself in the music world. Long days and his dedicated drive eventually led to a life on the road touring for about 25 years, even opening for groups such as Earth, Wind, and Fire. And for 28 years, he has run the local music entertainment club Jerry Green and Friends.

"I have to do this. I have to do this. And you know, I've been doing it ever since," Green said.

In 2021, Jerry Green and Friends, a longtime staple on Louisville's music scene, which used to operate at Breckinridge Inn, at 2800 Breckenridge Lane, was shuttered to the dismay of music fans across the city, when the inn was sold to the Baptist Health system.

But the time to put your dancing shoes back on is here.

After being closed for 16 months, and spending at least six months negotiating deals on potential locations around the city, Green and his business partner, Jerry Ferguson, found a spot that met their needs, and budget, at a new club at Hotel Louisville, 120 W. Broadway.

“I'm excited about the new," Green said. "The new location, and a newfound business."

What to expect from The Jerry Green and Friends experience

Green is a bit of a human jukebox, with over 2,000 songs committed to his repertoire. Green and his band offer a range of music from R&B to "Phantom of the Opera," country, classical and more.

Once inside the club, which touts itself as “the number one choice for upscale entertainment,” patrons will experience more than just a concert. It's a whole music and dance performance that Green personalizes for specific audiences.

"He targets the audience in terms of their taste and if there’s something that you want to celebrate, (like) your birthday, or your holiday, your anniversary. (He) talks to the audience when he's putting on a physical dance and singing show," Ferguson said. "And people sing along with him. That's what makes the difference."

It costs $15 to get into Green’s club and there is an enforced dress code, which Ferguson said helps the club stick to the upscale brand that is reflective of who Green is as a man.

“It's the way he branded himself and branded his club that drew me in,” Ferguson said.

What's new at The Jerry Green and Friends club?

Both Green and Ferguson had two main concerns when searching for a new club space: safety and access, both of which they found at Hotel Louisville. The new location is close to all major interstates running through Louisville and the parking lot is fenced-in with 24-hour security that is free for visitors. Once inside, the hotel has security, and Green’s club has one more layer of security, which he calls “The men in black.”

“The customers have to feel good; people want to feel safe coming out,” Ferguson said. “And we're trying to give them all those elements, in addition to one of the best shows in town.”

Green also prides himself on his staff's excellent service while serving finger foods and top-notch cocktails.

In the coming weeks, Jerry Green and Friends will be hosting a New Year's Eve party, the club’s second party since it relocated on Nov. 4. Prior to the grand opening in early November, Green and his crew threw together a Halloween party featuring a 7-foot predator from the Hollywood set of the 1987 film “Predator.”

The New Year’s Eve party is reservation only and will feature hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and party favors.

“It's a very elaborate night. Most of the time we were sold out,” Green said.

As Green and Ferguson look ahead to the new year, they are confident they will become the premiere entertainment destination in Louisville.

"We think ... for the value with the show, the entertainment, the dancing, the exposure, we think we got the best deal in town," Ferguson said.

Contact reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on Twitter at @oliviamevans_

Comments / 3

 

