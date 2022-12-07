ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is: National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on Naval Station Pearl Harbor, in Honolulu, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day remembers and honors the 2,403 citizens of the United States who lost their lives there that day. Veterans and citizens have commemorated the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor since it took place, but the day became an official observance when Congress designated the day with a joint resolution on Oct. 3, 1984. On the day, flags are flown at half-staff until sunset to honor those who died from the attacks. Events, including a commemoration ceremony, are held at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

Source: Checkiday.com

