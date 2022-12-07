College accrediting agency steps up oversight of Bob Jones’ accelerated master’s program

A college accrediting body has asked Bob Jones University to submit an additional report regarding the accelerated master’s degree program that Republican state Superintendent-elect Ellen Weaver completed earlier this year.

The board of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges , or SACSCOC, on Tuesday asked the Greenville-based private evangelical Christian university to submit a “monitoring report,” within the next six months, spokeswoman Janea Johnson said.

The monitoring report is a form of oversight, she said, but does not constitute a sanction and does not imply any violation or deficiency by the university.

Gary Weier, BJU’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, declined comment on SACSCOC’s request, saying the university had not yet been apprised of the decision.

The accrediting agency’s request comes following a review of numerous complaints that alleged Bob Jones gave Weaver preferential treatment. Johnson wouldn’t specify how many complaints SACSCOC received about the school, but said they outnumbered the charges made this year against any other institution.

“This is a one-in-a-million type of circumstance,” she said of the allegations that Bob Jones afforded Weaver special treatment that allowed her to earn a master’s degree in just six months.

Weaver, who last month won a four-year term as South Carolina’s schools chief , is required by law to possess an advanced degree when she takes office in January. The South Carolina Republican Party certified her candidacy in March, pledging that she would meet the qualifications for the position by Election Day, or “as otherwise required by law.”

Weaver, who was not a student at Bob Jones when her candidacy was certified, enrolled shortly thereafter in the university’s Educational Leadership master’s program .

She announced in mid-October she’d completed the 33-credit self-paced online program, which is tailored to people pursuing leadership roles in Christian education. The university confirmed Weaver’s announcement a short time later and said she would be presented her diploma Dec. 16.

BJU accused of favoritism

Critics of Weaver’s have long alleged that Bob Jones made exceptions for the well-connected state superintendent candidate, a 2001 Bob Jones graduate, and afforded her special treatment that was not available to the general public.

Specifically, they accused Bob Jones of letting Weaver enroll in the program after the spring session registration deadline had passed, take more credits per session than was allowed and complete her capstone research project early and without adhering to its stated requirements.

Campaign donations from multiple Bob Jones employees, including the school’s director of admissions and enrollment, and President Steve Pettit’s public support of Weaver’s candidacy also fueled speculation that her degree was tainted.

The university has denied any wrongdoing.

“We would do for any student what we have done for her,” BJU chief of staff Randy Page said earlier this year.

The college accrediting body, which has fielded complaints about Weaver’s situation for much of the year, opened an investigation into the allegations in early July.

It asked Bob Jones to address the accusations of bias and provide information to support its defense, but could not compel the university to turn over documents because it lacks subpoena power.

“We may ask certain questions or ask an institution to address a particular concern that was raised,” said Johnson, SACSCOC’s spokeswoman. “But how or what they use to support their response is really up to the institution.”

Page said in October the school had complied with the commission’s requests and provided copies of its “policies, procedures and student outcomes.”

Johnson said Tuesday she could not disclose what additional information SACSCOC seeks from the university or why it asked for it. The agency’s board will review Bob Jones’ monitoring report at its June 2023 meeting and may or may not take additional action at that time.