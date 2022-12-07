A New York developer is offering more details about plans for a retail and residential development in downtown Springfield near the medical district. Adirondack Community Development plans to build the six-story structure at 5th and Madison, just across from Union Square Park. The ground floor would be retail and commercial, with five upper stories of one- to three-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $1100 to $1450 a month. The Lofts on Madison would be geared to toward families, as well as workers in the medical district and downtown areas.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO