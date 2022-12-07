Read full article on original website
Related
wglt.org
Normal mayor wants town to draft rules to allow auxiliary housing
Normal Mayor Chris Koos is praising Bloomington for enacting auxiliary housing rules that allow a small second dwelling on a property that can prevent sprawl. "It allows you to maybe have a relative or a friend of family maybe going to to Illinois State University in a single-occupied small unit on your property. If it ends up being a rental, it helps the homeowner cover the cost of his or her housing," said Koos.
25newsnow.com
3 Normal residents argue they should be on ballot for currently unelected positions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A previous legal confirmation of Normal’s town status is now causing further legal questions on how the town is run. Three citizens -Amy Conklin, Charles Sila and Robert Shoraga - filed petitions to be on the ballot for the Town’s Clerk, Collector, and Supervisor, respectively. Normal’s town code does not include a collector or supervisor, and classifies the position of the city clerk as an appointed one, not elected.
25newsnow.com
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly
(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
wglt.org
Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in
Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: TIF district extension for Pontiac passes
Throughout Illinois many cities and towns have TIF districts, which stands for Tax Increment Financing. These districts have to be created by the General Assembly and the local government working together. They are valuable economic development tools which help these local communities to create and retain jobs. Some of these TIF districts are located in our area, including in Hoopeston and Gibson City, as well as in Pontiac.
foxillinois.com
State Sen. Scott Bennett receiving hospital care
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — State Senator Scott Bennett, (D-Champaign) was taken to the hospital on Thursday. Bennett represents the 52nd district. Governor J.B. Pritzker sent out a statement wishing the best for his recovery. “Scott Bennett is genuine, kind and dedicated to serving his constituents. MK and I are...
freedom929.com
FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (12/9/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Those in favor of passing a newly proposed bill to ban the future sales of certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois are planning for a vote when lawmakers return for the Lame Duck General Assembly session starting January 4th. Many gun rights groups throughout Illinois are promising lawsuits if the measure passes.
Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45
(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL," Duane Northrup, Champaign County coroner said in an email to The Center Square. “He died from natural causes under a...
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 now hiring multiple positions for next semester
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Unit 5 schools in Normal are still searching for various positions as the first semester winds down. Thursday, the district held another walk-in job fair at its main office at 1811 W Hovey Avenue in Normal. Unit 5 held the job fair for those interested in substitute teaching, teaching assistant, custodial and food service positions at all schools.
wmay.com
Details Emerge On Proposed Residential-Retail Development In Springfield
A New York developer is offering more details about plans for a retail and residential development in downtown Springfield near the medical district. Adirondack Community Development plans to build the six-story structure at 5th and Madison, just across from Union Square Park. The ground floor would be retail and commercial, with five upper stories of one- to three-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $1100 to $1450 a month. The Lofts on Madison would be geared to toward families, as well as workers in the medical district and downtown areas.
Central Illinois Proud
Canton approves agreement, brings new business to city
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New businesses may be welcomed into Canton in just a few years. Tuesday night, Canton’s City Council approved a settlement agreement 25 years in the making with Navistar, formerly called International Harvester. In 1997, the International Harvester caught fire, and 25 years later, the...
wglt.org
Lexington sculptor talks community-supported art, a scrap metal elephant — and running for president
On the east side of old Route 66 as you approach Lexington, there’s an 11-foot elephant statue called “American Standard” made of scrap metal and other trinkets. But this is not your typical roadside attraction — it’s the political platform of artist Kasey Wells, who ran for president as a write-in candidate in 2020.
Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
liveinsurancenews.com
State Farm will power Illinois corporate facilities with renewable energy
The insurer has signed an agreement with Constellation to purchase the green electricity. Insurance company State Farm recently announced that they have signed a new agreement with one of the leading power and natural gas suppliers in the United States, Constellation, to power the Illinois corporate facilities with renewable energy.
WAND TV
HEALS program closes due to lack of funding
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —The HEALS (Helping Everyone Access Linked Systems) program from the Child 1st Center is no longer accepting referrals effective immediately. While the Child 1st Center will continue to serve the community, HEALS was not able to secure the funding needed to sustain the program beyond December 30.
wglt.org
Those living in Bloomington's 61701 ZIP code can apply for lead-based paint reduction program
Bloomington residents in the 61701 ZIP code can apply for an abatement program that will reduce the hazardous effects of in-home lead poisoning. Lead-based paint is one of the most hazardous sources of lead exposure for housing units in the United States. Deteriorated lead paint mixed with house dust and soil causes exposure.
25newsnow.com
2 more COVID deaths in McLean County, new hospitalizations continue to rise
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The McLean County Health Department reports two more people, including a woman in her 50s, have died from COVID-19-related illnesses. Data released Friday also new cases and hospitalizations moved higher during the weekly period, and for a second week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) classified McLean County’s community level at medium, having been at a low level during most of September and October.
Central Illinois Proud
9th annual Folepi’s Shop and Stroll supporting East Peoria small businesses
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members are getting in the Christmas spirit while supporting local small businesses. Saturday was the 9th annual Folepi’s Gifts Galore Shop and Stroll. It’s part of the East Peoria Festival of Lights. The event took place at East Peoria’s Four Corners...
wmay.com
Another Report Finds No Evidence Of On-The-Job Misconduct By Ex-Springfield Cop
A second report has found no evidence that a Springfield cop, who resigned after racist and anti-Semitic social media posts came to light, committed crimes or engaged in official misconduct in carrying out his law enforcement duties. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright asked former Peoria Police Chief Sylvester Bush...
Comments / 1