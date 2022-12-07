ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

wglt.org

Normal mayor wants town to draft rules to allow auxiliary housing

Normal Mayor Chris Koos is praising Bloomington for enacting auxiliary housing rules that allow a small second dwelling on a property that can prevent sprawl. "It allows you to maybe have a relative or a friend of family maybe going to to Illinois State University in a single-occupied small unit on your property. If it ends up being a rental, it helps the homeowner cover the cost of his or her housing," said Koos.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

3 Normal residents argue they should be on ballot for currently unelected positions

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A previous legal confirmation of Normal’s town status is now causing further legal questions on how the town is run. Three citizens -Amy Conklin, Charles Sila and Robert Shoraga - filed petitions to be on the ballot for the Town’s Clerk, Collector, and Supervisor, respectively. Normal’s town code does not include a collector or supervisor, and classifies the position of the city clerk as an appointed one, not elected.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly

(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in

Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
ILLINOIS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: TIF district extension for Pontiac passes

Throughout Illinois many cities and towns have TIF districts, which stands for Tax Increment Financing. These districts have to be created by the General Assembly and the local government working together. They are valuable economic development tools which help these local communities to create and retain jobs. Some of these TIF districts are located in our area, including in Hoopeston and Gibson City, as well as in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, IL
foxillinois.com

State Sen. Scott Bennett receiving hospital care

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — State Senator Scott Bennett, (D-Champaign) was taken to the hospital on Thursday. Bennett represents the 52nd district. Governor J.B. Pritzker sent out a statement wishing the best for his recovery. “Scott Bennett is genuine, kind and dedicated to serving his constituents. MK and I are...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
freedom929.com

FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (12/9/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Those in favor of passing a newly proposed bill to ban the future sales of certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois are planning for a vote when lawmakers return for the Lame Duck General Assembly session starting January 4th. Many gun rights groups throughout Illinois are promising lawsuits if the measure passes.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45

(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL," Duane Northrup, Champaign County coroner said in an email to The Center Square. “He died from natural causes under a...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Unit 5 now hiring multiple positions for next semester

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Unit 5 schools in Normal are still searching for various positions as the first semester winds down. Thursday, the district held another walk-in job fair at its main office at 1811 W Hovey Avenue in Normal. Unit 5 held the job fair for those interested in substitute teaching, teaching assistant, custodial and food service positions at all schools.
NORMAL, IL
wmay.com

Details Emerge On Proposed Residential-Retail Development In Springfield

A New York developer is offering more details about plans for a retail and residential development in downtown Springfield near the medical district. Adirondack Community Development plans to build the six-story structure at 5th and Madison, just across from Union Square Park. The ground floor would be retail and commercial, with five upper stories of one- to three-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $1100 to $1450 a month. The Lofts on Madison would be geared to toward families, as well as workers in the medical district and downtown areas.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Canton approves agreement, brings new business to city

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New businesses may be welcomed into Canton in just a few years. Tuesday night, Canton’s City Council approved a settlement agreement 25 years in the making with Navistar, formerly called International Harvester. In 1997, the International Harvester caught fire, and 25 years later, the...
CANTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
PEORIA, IL
liveinsurancenews.com

State Farm will power Illinois corporate facilities with renewable energy

The insurer has signed an agreement with Constellation to purchase the green electricity. Insurance company State Farm recently announced that they have signed a new agreement with one of the leading power and natural gas suppliers in the United States, Constellation, to power the Illinois corporate facilities with renewable energy.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

HEALS program closes due to lack of funding

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —The HEALS (Helping Everyone Access Linked Systems) program from the Child 1st Center is no longer accepting referrals effective immediately. While the Child 1st Center will continue to serve the community, HEALS was not able to secure the funding needed to sustain the program beyond December 30.
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

2 more COVID deaths in McLean County, new hospitalizations continue to rise

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The McLean County Health Department reports two more people, including a woman in her 50s, have died from COVID-19-related illnesses. Data released Friday also new cases and hospitalizations moved higher during the weekly period, and for a second week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) classified McLean County’s community level at medium, having been at a low level during most of September and October.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

