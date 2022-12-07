ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Moonpig cuts sales guidance as Royal Mail strikes impact deliveries

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EwcO_0jaAqiWm00
Financial News

Moonpig has cut its sales forecast for the year after being hit by Royal Mail postal strikes and pressure on consumers.

The greeting card and gifts business told shareholders “conditions have become progressively more challenging through October and November” due to the economic backdrop and industrial action.

It said the industrial action hit last-minute card orders around each strike day in September and October.

As a result, the firm said it expects revenues of £320 million for the current financial year, trimming back previous guidance of around £350 million.

When there is a strike we will inevitably be impacted on that given day so have been working hard to prepare if we know it is coming

Shares slid lower in early trading after the downgrade.

Chief executive officer Nickyl Raithatha told the PA news agency the firm has sought to reduce the potential impact of the strikes through communication with customers.

“When there is a strike we will inevitably be impacted on that given day so have been working hard to prepare if we know it is coming,” he said.

“We have incredible data, including 80 million reminders to customers regarding important events coming up, so are using that to contact customers earlier if there is any potential it could be impacted by industrial action.

“Our 24-hour service and gifts, which are delivered separately by DPD, are not affected as well so we can utilise those to avoid disruption.”

He said the business has also faced pressure from customers reassessing their spending in the face of soaring living costs, such as higher energy bills.

Our resilient business model offers a powerful and unique combination of leading market positions, strong customer retention, high profitability and robust cash generation, giving us flexibility to manage through the economic cycle

The boss said Moonpig has increased its range of gifts priced between £10-15 after customers “priced down” due to budget concerns.

It came as the group revealed revenues edged 0.1% higher to £142.8 million over the six months to October 31 compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, pre-tax profits were cut by more than half to £9.1 million for the period amid rising costs.

Mr Raithatha added: “Our resilient business model offers a powerful and unique combination of leading market positions, strong customer retention, high profitability and robust cash generation, giving us flexibility to manage through the economic cycle.

“As a result, our expectations for profit for the current financial year remain unchanged.”

Shares in Moonpig were 17.6% lower at 124.6p on Wednesday morning.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Meghan says she learnt details about her father through the media

The Duchess of Sussex has said she discovered her father Thomas Markle was not going to attend her wedding “through a tabloid”. Mr Markle made global headlines after he was caught staging paparazzi photographs in the days ahead of the Sussex’s wedding on May 19 2018. In...
newschain

Archie speaks with American accent in Harry and Meghan Netflix series

Archie speaks with an American accent in private footage shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of their new Netflix programme. The first three episodes of the bombshell docuseries offer insight into their family life in Montecito, California and glimpses of Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Royal Mail strike - live: Postal workers hold rally in London as walkout causes delays

Thousands of Royal Mail workers have gathered for a rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas. The area outside parliament was filled with postal workers in pink fluorescent jackets from the Communication Workers Union, who earlier said 15,000 Royal Mail workers were expected to attend the rally. CWU claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay increase on members without consultation, with general secretary Dave Ward saying that the organisation is “refusing” to treat employees with respect."Postal workers want to get on with serving the...
BBC

Royal Mail workers begin wave of Christmas strikes

Thousands of postal workers at Royal Mail are on strike over pay and conditions, potentially causing disruption to customers' festive deliveries. More than 115,000 staff walked out on Friday, with more strikes to follow in the run-up to Christmas. Recent talks between the CWU union and Royal Mail have broken...
Daily Mail

Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike

Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
The Independent

Postal workers begin Christmas strike action over bitter pay dispute

Postal workers at Royal Mail have begun a wave of strikes in the run-up to Christmas that will impact services across the UK. The Communications Workers Union (CWU) have called on their members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters to strike on 9 December, 11 December, 14 December and 15 December. The walkouts involve 115,000 workers and are taking place due to a bitter dispute over pay and conditions. The union has said its members want a pay rise that matches the soaring cost of living. The union claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay...
The Independent

Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss

The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
newschain

‘I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family’ – Anne Sacoolas

Anne Sacoolas has expressed her sorrow over the “tragic mistake” that caused the death of a teenage motorcyclist, saying: “I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family.”. The mother of three wiped away tears when she appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from the...
newschain

Gareth Southgate fully supported Raheem Sterling’s return trip after break-in

England boss Gareth Southgate totally understood why Raheem Sterling needed to return home during the World Cup and revealed he has needed to step up security at his own house. The 28-year-old forward did not feature in last Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing...
newschain

‘Absolutely gutted’ Harry Kane vows to get stronger from World Cup heartbreak

England captain Harry Kane insists he will use their disappointing World Cup exit to be mentally stronger in the future. The Tottenham striker, who had earlier converted from the spot to go level with Wayne Rooney as the country’s leading scorer on 53 goals, missed a late penalty which would have made it 2-2 against France in their quarter-final.
newschain

FA boss ‘incredibly proud’ of England and Gareth Southgate after World Cup exit

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham has expressed his pride for Gareth Southgate and the England squad after their World Cup exit. A 2-1 defeat by France in the quarter-finals ended what had been a positive tournament for the national side. “Like all England fans we feel the pain of...
newschain

Japanese company’s lander rockets towards Moon with UAE rover

A Tokyo company is aiming for the Moon with its own private lander, blasting off on Sunday on top of a SpaceX rocket with the United Arab Emirates’ first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that is designed to roll around in the grey dust. It will...
newschain

Semi-final bound Morocco are the Rocky of the World Cup – Walid Regragui

Coach Walid Regragui hailed Morocco as the “Rocky of this World Cup” after they made history by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals. The Atlas Lions followed up their victories over Belgium and Spain by defeating Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals thanks to a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri.
newschain

Harry Kane equals Wayne Rooney record before late penalty miss proves costly

Harry Kane equalled Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record after netting his 53rd goal for his country but ended the World Cup quarter-final against France distraught after his costly late penalty miss. The England skipper, earning his 80th cap, smashed home his first spot-kick to make it 1-1 after Bukayo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy