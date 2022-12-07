ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Plans for a large luxury housing development in North Normal taking shape

NORMAL – It is grassland for now, but there are big plans for a 39-acre lot in North Normal. Developer Fairlawn Capital is planning to build ‘Carden Springs,’ a sprawling luxury housing development of nearly 500 units, ranging from single bedroom apartments to three-bedroom townhomes. Rent will start at $1,500 per month and could go as high as $2,300.
Brackets released for 2022 State Farm Holiday Classic

BLOOMINGTON – The brackets for the 43rd annual State Farm Holiday Classic have been released. Brackets can be viewed and downloaded at www.theclassic.org/brackets/. Seedings were determined by a poll of participating head coaches, state-wide media and tournament committee members, with accommodations made to avoid teams playing a conference or regular season opponent through the first two rounds of the tournament, according to The Classic.
