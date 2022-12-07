Read full article on original website
Plans for a large luxury housing development in North Normal taking shape
NORMAL – It is grassland for now, but there are big plans for a 39-acre lot in North Normal. Developer Fairlawn Capital is planning to build ‘Carden Springs,’ a sprawling luxury housing development of nearly 500 units, ranging from single bedroom apartments to three-bedroom townhomes. Rent will start at $1,500 per month and could go as high as $2,300.
Normal advised to keep candidates off the ballot for positions that don’t exist
NORMAL – The names of three people seeking election to jobs either appointed or nonexistent should not appear on next April’s election ballot in Normal, according to a legal opinion from a Chicago attorney. The town government hired the outside counsel, Michael J. Kasper of the Kasper &...
Brackets released for 2022 State Farm Holiday Classic
BLOOMINGTON – The brackets for the 43rd annual State Farm Holiday Classic have been released. Brackets can be viewed and downloaded at www.theclassic.org/brackets/. Seedings were determined by a poll of participating head coaches, state-wide media and tournament committee members, with accommodations made to avoid teams playing a conference or regular season opponent through the first two rounds of the tournament, according to The Classic.
