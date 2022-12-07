Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason MortonPeoria, IL
Related
Central Illinois Proud
89 weapons traded in during Peoria Police Department gun buyback
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department saw a large demand during its third gun buyback this year. Saturday morning, community members lined up outside of First Baptist and Higher Dimensions Church in Peoria to get rid of their unwanted firearms. “I had a couple of old shotguns...
25newsnow.com
Teen shot expected to be OK, says police
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a 16-year-old shot in Peoria does not have life-threatening injuries. Police said later that the 16-year-old male was inside of an apartment and shot multiple times. Detectives, patrol officers and lab officers canvassed the area for possible leads. Police responded at around 1:33...
ottumwaradio.com
OPD: Men Wrote Bad Checks to Businesses
A pair of men are behind bars after Ottumwa police say they wrote several fraudulent checks to businesses over an extended period of time. 32-year-old Jacob Barnett (left) of Ottumwa and 28-year-old Scott Wright (right) of Morton, Illinois have each been charged with forgery (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).
Central Illinois Proud
Woodford County woman wanted for attempted murder
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of 21-year-old Gabrielle L. Sturdivant to contact them immediately, as she is wanted for attempted murder. According to a press release sent Friday, Sturdivant is wanted in relation to...
wcbu.org
Arrest made in connection with September homicide
Peoria police have made an arrest in a September homicide case. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop at Abington and Jefferson in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Jamarion Lee on W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue. Police say they found a handgun with an extended...
WAND TV
Springfield Saturday morning shooting suspects in custody
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person is recovering from life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in downtown Springfield. Springfield police said officers were called to the 200 block of South 5th Street around 1:19 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of two people with firearms in a parking lot.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Teen injured in mid-afternoon shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A 16-year-old is injured following a call of shots being fired Friday afternoon on the edge of Central Peoria. Peoria Police say the call came around 1:30 p.m. on West Fallen Oak, across from Lexington Hill Apartments. The teen was found inside an apartment at that...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin murder suspect pleads not guilty to all charges
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The man accused of killing 53-year-old Pekin man Richard Wass pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday. 20-year-old Kolby Kincade appeared in court Thursday and entered a “not guilty” plea for all three charges, which include first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Five People Arrested In Taylorville, Stonington Drug Bust
The Community Action Team and the Emergency Response Team conducted two search warrants, resulting in five arrests on Tuesday. The first search warrant was conducted on East Adams Street in Taylorville and the other one was done in Stonington. 61 year old Donald Lozier, 27 year old Faith Lozier, 57...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Another Pontiac Correctional Center Correctional Officer attacked
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A day after a union picket over safety at the Pontiac Correctional Center, we’re told another Correctional Officer was injured at the facility. The AFSCME Union President tells 25 News, again, it was an officer, and inmate incident just before 10 AM Thursday. That...
videtteonline.com
ISUPD responds to armed robbery off campus Tuesday; no injuries reported
Illinois State University Police responded to a report of an armed robbery Tuesday. ISUPD and Normal Police received a call at about 3:30 p.m. which detailed a robbery that had occurred 10 minutes prior. In a Facebook post, ISUPD said two ISU students were approached by two men in Fairview...
Central Illinois Proud
Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
25newsnow.com
Convicted McLean County drug dealer sentenced to 18 years in prison
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man who said he resorted to sell drugs in the Twin Cities to get his family’s food truck up and running was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison. Edward Holmes, 51, was one of McLean County’s biggest drug dealers, if not the...
Champaign Police: Beware of mail theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is reminding people to be vigilant this holiday season when it comes to the mail. Champaign Police said that with a growing number of items being delivered by the U.S. Postal Service and other shipping companies, postal officials shared several tips and measures that people can take […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Latonis Sentenced to 12 Years after Pleading Guilty to Meth Possession/Intent Charges
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On December 8, 2022 Jason Latonis pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony. A Class X Felony is punishable from 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with 18 months of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole).
wglt.org
District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy pleads guilty to DUI charges
District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy has pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated drunk driving and driving on a revoked license. Samedy, 36, reached a plea agreement stemming from his May arrest during a traffic stop in Bloomington. Court records show Samedy pleaded guilty to two felony charges. Four...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Shelbyville Man Receives Seven Felony Counts For Eluding, Drug, and Battery Charges
A Shelbyville man charged with seven felony counts involving an attempted escape from police officers Tuesday night. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says police observed 50-year-old Chad Hammond driving over 21 miles per hour above the speed limit, causing damage to property, disobeying traffic signals, possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine, all while driving with his license revoked.
wlds.com
Friday Night I-55 Crash & Man’s Death Have Little Details Released
Traffic was backed up heading northbound into Springfield for several hours last night after eye witnesses say someone jumped from an overpass and then allegedly collided with a vehicle. The Illinois State Police issued a traffic advisory shortly before 6 o’clock last night on Interstate 55 at milepost 96, about...
WAND TV
Arrest made in stabbing death of Lovington man
MOULTRIE, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Lovington man. According to the Illinois State Police, Matthew E. Nation was arrested for stabbing Michael Peck, 54, to death on Sept. 27 on S. Logan Street in Lovington. According to Illinois State Police, Nation...
wmay.com
Another Report Finds No Evidence Of On-The-Job Misconduct By Ex-Springfield Cop
A second report has found no evidence that a Springfield cop, who resigned after racist and anti-Semitic social media posts came to light, committed crimes or engaged in official misconduct in carrying out his law enforcement duties. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright asked former Peoria Police Chief Sylvester Bush...
Comments / 0