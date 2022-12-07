ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, IL

Central Illinois Proud

89 weapons traded in during Peoria Police Department gun buyback

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department saw a large demand during its third gun buyback this year. Saturday morning, community members lined up outside of First Baptist and Higher Dimensions Church in Peoria to get rid of their unwanted firearms. “I had a couple of old shotguns...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Teen shot expected to be OK, says police

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a 16-year-old shot in Peoria does not have life-threatening injuries. Police said later that the 16-year-old male was inside of an apartment and shot multiple times. Detectives, patrol officers and lab officers canvassed the area for possible leads. Police responded at around 1:33...
PEORIA, IL
ottumwaradio.com

OPD: Men Wrote Bad Checks to Businesses

A pair of men are behind bars after Ottumwa police say they wrote several fraudulent checks to businesses over an extended period of time. 32-year-old Jacob Barnett (left) of Ottumwa and 28-year-old Scott Wright (right) of Morton, Illinois have each been charged with forgery (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).
OTTUMWA, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Woodford County woman wanted for attempted murder

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of 21-year-old Gabrielle L. Sturdivant to contact them immediately, as she is wanted for attempted murder. According to a press release sent Friday, Sturdivant is wanted in relation to...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

Arrest made in connection with September homicide

Peoria police have made an arrest in a September homicide case. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop at Abington and Jefferson in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Jamarion Lee on W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue. Police say they found a handgun with an extended...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Springfield Saturday morning shooting suspects in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person is recovering from life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in downtown Springfield. Springfield police said officers were called to the 200 block of South 5th Street around 1:19 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of two people with firearms in a parking lot.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Teen injured in mid-afternoon shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – A 16-year-old is injured following a call of shots being fired Friday afternoon on the edge of Central Peoria. Peoria Police say the call came around 1:30 p.m. on West Fallen Oak, across from Lexington Hill Apartments. The teen was found inside an apartment at that...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin murder suspect pleads not guilty to all charges

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The man accused of killing 53-year-old Pekin man Richard Wass pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday. 20-year-old Kolby Kincade appeared in court Thursday and entered a “not guilty” plea for all three charges, which include first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery.
PEKIN, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Five People Arrested In Taylorville, Stonington Drug Bust

The Community Action Team and the Emergency Response Team conducted two search warrants, resulting in five arrests on Tuesday. The first search warrant was conducted on East Adams Street in Taylorville and the other one was done in Stonington. 61 year old Donald Lozier, 27 year old Faith Lozier, 57...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
videtteonline.com

ISUPD responds to armed robbery off campus Tuesday; no injuries reported

Illinois State University Police responded to a report of an armed robbery Tuesday. ISUPD and Normal Police received a call at about 3:30 p.m. which detailed a robbery that had occurred 10 minutes prior. In a Facebook post, ISUPD said two ISU students were approached by two men in Fairview...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Beware of mail theft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is reminding people to be vigilant this holiday season when it comes to the mail. Champaign Police said that with a growing number of items being delivered by the U.S. Postal Service and other shipping companies, postal officials shared several tips and measures that people can take […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Latonis Sentenced to 12 Years after Pleading Guilty to Meth Possession/Intent Charges

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On December 8, 2022 Jason Latonis pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony. A Class X Felony is punishable from 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with 18 months of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole).
taylorvilledailynews.com

Shelbyville Man Receives Seven Felony Counts For Eluding, Drug, and Battery Charges

A Shelbyville man charged with seven felony counts involving an attempted escape from police officers Tuesday night. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says police observed 50-year-old Chad Hammond driving over 21 miles per hour above the speed limit, causing damage to property, disobeying traffic signals, possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine, all while driving with his license revoked.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Friday Night I-55 Crash & Man’s Death Have Little Details Released

Traffic was backed up heading northbound into Springfield for several hours last night after eye witnesses say someone jumped from an overpass and then allegedly collided with a vehicle. The Illinois State Police issued a traffic advisory shortly before 6 o’clock last night on Interstate 55 at milepost 96, about...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Arrest made in stabbing death of Lovington man

MOULTRIE, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Lovington man. According to the Illinois State Police, Matthew E. Nation was arrested for stabbing Michael Peck, 54, to death on Sept. 27 on S. Logan Street in Lovington. According to Illinois State Police, Nation...
LOVINGTON, IL

