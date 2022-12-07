Read full article on original website
Two people killed in overnight fire at west Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people died early Wednesday morning after a fire at a west Columbia apartment complex. According to the Columbia Fire Department, firefighters responded to the Columbia Square Apartments in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane for the fire and reports of people trapped around 1:25 a.m. Crews...
Columbia man sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter charges
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter last week was sentenced on Tuesday. Iseah Jackson, 19, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, his attorney told ABC17. Jackson will get credit for the 889 days he's spent in custody already.
California reparations task force dives into what is owed
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — After more than a year delving into history and studies to make its case for reparations to California descendants of enslaved Black people, a first-in-the-nation task force began deliberations Wednesday to quantify how financial compensation might be calculated and what might be required to prove eligibility.
Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger calls for end of general election runoffs
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has called on state lawmakers to eliminate general election runoffs. “Georgia is one of the only states in country with a General Election Runoff,” Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a statement on Wednesday. “We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the General Election Runoff and consider reforms.”
Push to repeal California anti-oil law inches closer to goal
A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September. Oil and gas groups claim they have gathered nearly 1 million signatures, but counties and the secretary of state must still review and verify them, a process that will go through January.
Cards GM Steve Keim takes health-related leave of absence
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has taken a leave of absence from the organization because of a health-related issue. The team acknowledged Keim’s health issues on Wednesday, but didn’t elaborate. Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson will handle his duties on an interim basis. The team said it wouldn’t have any further comment on Keim’s health, citing privacy laws. The 50-year-old Keim has been with the Cardinals since 1999 and served as the team’s general manager since 2013.
