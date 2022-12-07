A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September. Oil and gas groups claim they have gathered nearly 1 million signatures, but counties and the secretary of state must still review and verify them, a process that will go through January.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO