wxxinews.org
'It's a Wonderful Life' hits home for fans of the film in Seneca Falls
It was a flop in theaters when it was released 76 years ago, but now "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered a quintessential holiday classic. Nowhere is that truer than Seneca Falls, which claims credit for having inspired the movie's Bedford Falls. The village's annual celebration of the movie and its surviving stars is being held this weekend.
The perfect Rochester gift for every hard-to-buy-for someone in your life
Welcome to the ultimate gift guide for every hard to buy-for someone in your life — with a Rochester twist. Welcome to the ultimate gift guide for every hard-to-buy-for someone in your life — with a Rochester twist. From the guy who thinks he's the next-gen Don Draper to your boujee friend who's up to her eyeballs in debt keeping up her Instagrammable aesthetic, we have every hard-to-buy-for...
Nine Spot Brewing open on Monroe Ave. in Rochester
The brewery is open every day, except Tuesdays.
Radio Ink
WPXY to Launch New Morning Show in January
Audacy’s pop station in Rochester WPXY (97.9 FM, 98 PXY) will launch a new morning show in January with some familiar talent. The show, PXY Mornings with Moose and Breezy, will pair Phil “Moose” Musumechi and Brianna “Breezy” Sloth from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time, starting January 3.
rochesterfirst.com
Kucko’s Cam: Grimes Glen in Naples
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Follow John Kucko as he takes his camera to Grimes Glen in Naples. Even on an overcast, drizzly, dreary day, it can be fabulous.
NY Reports Redlining Alive and Well in Rochester, Syracuse, and on Long Island
"Redlining, the practice of discriminatory lending or insurance practices, is alive and well on Long Island and in the cities of Rochester and Syracuse, according to a new report from the New York Department of Financial Services. "This report sheds a light on the barriers that communities of color, who have historically faced discrimination when seeking a mortgage, continue to face when it comes to making the dream of homeownership a reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With our state in the midst of a housing crisis, practices like redlining not only restrict New Yorkers' access to homeownership, but also threaten affordability...
Webster PD: Spikes found on Five Mile Line Rd. linked to tire punctures
Webster police said that the spikes were found in the roadway. They describe the spikes as triangular.
Eater
Brooklyn’s Home for Rochester Garbage Plates Is Closing After Less Than a Year
Brooklyn Hots, a restaurant in Clinton Hill with versions of the Rochester delicacy known as a garbage plate, is shuttering on December 30, after around nine months in operation. Owner Brian Heiss, a Rochester native, opened the restaurant in March 2022. The idea for the spot, located at 291 Greene...
visitrochester.com
Breakfast & Brunch Spots in Rochester, NY
Whether you’re looking for a casual, trendy spot to grab a bite to eat with the family, or an upscale brunch experience, there are breakfast options for everyone in Rochester!. Located inside of the Rochester Memorial Art Gallery, Brown Hound is the perfect place to spend a relaxed afternoon...
Fall construction for the 2023 PGA Championship has concluded
Construction was finished ahead of schedule
These 4 New York Cities Are Ranked ‘Most Fun In America’
The results are in and, according to Wallet Hub, New York State has 4 of the 'Most Fun Cities in America'! With 182 total cities on the list you might think the Empire State would have more than 4. Florida has 10, Texas has 14 and California has 29 cities considered to be among the most fun.
WHEC TV-10
Clifton Springs family anxious to hear from son missing in France
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Kenny DeLand is a senior at St. John Fisher University studying broad – and hasn’t been heard from for nearly two weeks. His family is eager to find out what happened to their son. For Ken DeLand Sr. and his wife, Jennifer, sitting...
13 WHAM
13WHAM's 'Hire me Rochester' special event
Rochester, N.Y. — In anticipation of a New Year, people often resolve to pursue a career change, fortunately the job market remains robust and many local employers are now offering jobs with tremendois growth potential. Tune in Friday night for our special: 'Hire me Rochester'. We introduce you to...
Upstate New York’s most iconic beer brand is changing its packaging. Again
Rochester, N.Y. — Since its launch in 1960, Genesee Cream Ale has become perhaps the most recognized beer ever produced in Upstate New York. And though the recipe/formula hasn’t changed, the Rochester brewery has often tinkered around with the look and packaging of it signature cream ale, most recently in 2019.
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
ROC Around the Clock Holiday Market features over 50 vendors
Organizers of the market describe the event as a great opportunity for holiday shopping, as well as a great way to support local artists and businesses.
Report finds: 14% of New Yorkers live in poverty
Nearly 14% of New Yorkers are living in poverty, according to a 40 page report released by the States Comptroller's Office Thursday morning. The report shows New Yorkers' poverty rates are higher than the national average.
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
WHEC TV-10
If it feels like more children are getting shot, we can tell you the feeling is true
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The data from the police prove it. Compared to years over the past decade, this year the number of children 18 and under who have been shot and killed has doubled and sometimes tripled. Monday, at a remembrance vigil for a 17-year-old murdered in June, a 12-year-old and 16-year-old were shot.
