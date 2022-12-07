ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

wxxinews.org

'It's a Wonderful Life' hits home for fans of the film in Seneca Falls

It was a flop in theaters when it was released 76 years ago, but now "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered a quintessential holiday classic. Nowhere is that truer than Seneca Falls, which claims credit for having inspired the movie's Bedford Falls. The village's annual celebration of the movie and its surviving stars is being held this weekend.
SENECA FALLS, NY
CITY News

The perfect Rochester gift for every hard-to-buy-for someone in your life

Welcome to the ultimate gift guide for every hard to buy-for someone in your life — with a Rochester twist. Welcome to the ultimate gift guide for every hard-to-buy-for someone in your life — with a Rochester twist. From the guy who thinks he's the next-gen Don Draper to your boujee friend who's up to her eyeballs in debt keeping up her Instagrammable aesthetic, we have every hard-to-buy-for...
ROCHESTER, NY
Radio Ink

WPXY to Launch New Morning Show in January

Audacy’s pop station in Rochester WPXY (97.9 FM, 98 PXY) will launch a new morning show in January with some familiar talent. The show, PXY Mornings with Moose and Breezy, will pair Phil “Moose” Musumechi and Brianna “Breezy” Sloth from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time, starting January 3.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Kucko’s Cam: Grimes Glen in Naples

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Follow John Kucko as he takes his camera to Grimes Glen in Naples. Even on an overcast, drizzly, dreary day, it can be fabulous.
NAPLES, NY
Cheddar News

NY Reports Redlining Alive and Well in Rochester, Syracuse, and on Long Island

"Redlining, the practice of discriminatory lending or insurance practices, is alive and well on Long Island and in the cities of Rochester and Syracuse, according to a new report from the New York Department of Financial Services. "This report sheds a light on the barriers that communities of color, who have historically faced discrimination when seeking a mortgage, continue to face when it comes to making the dream of homeownership a reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With our state in the midst of a housing crisis, practices like redlining not only restrict New Yorkers' access to homeownership, but also threaten affordability...
ROCHESTER, NY
visitrochester.com

Breakfast & Brunch Spots in Rochester, NY

Whether you’re looking for a casual, trendy spot to grab a bite to eat with the family, or an upscale brunch experience, there are breakfast options for everyone in Rochester!. Located inside of the Rochester Memorial Art Gallery, Brown Hound is the perfect place to spend a relaxed afternoon...
ROCHESTER, NY
Hot 99.1

These 4 New York Cities Are Ranked ‘Most Fun In America’

The results are in and, according to Wallet Hub, New York State has 4 of the 'Most Fun Cities in America'! With 182 total cities on the list you might think the Empire State would have more than 4. Florida has 10, Texas has 14 and California has 29 cities considered to be among the most fun.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

13WHAM's 'Hire me Rochester' special event

Rochester, N.Y. — In anticipation of a New Year, people often resolve to pursue a career change, fortunately the job market remains robust and many local employers are now offering jobs with tremendois growth potential. Tune in Friday night for our special: 'Hire me Rochester'. We introduce you to...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY

