Newton Falls, OH

City council to hold meeting to discuss future of police

By Jonathan Renforth
 4 days ago

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- In Newton Falls, City Council is addressing the future of police.

Voters last month turned down a levy. Now, an emergency ordinance is looking to contract out its police force to the Sheriff’s Office.

Some are concerned this would affect how fast crews could get to them in an emergency.

Council meets at 6 p.m. to discuss.

