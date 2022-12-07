Movers & Shakers

Send announcements for consideration to Natalie Pilgrim at npilgrim@dailymemphian.com .

R. Lee Webber

Martin, Tate, Morrow & Marston, P.C. recently announced that R. Lee Webber has joined the law firm.

Webber joins Martin Tate with 25 years of experience representing a broad array of lenders including national, regional and local financial institutions. He also represents private investors in the recovery and liquidation of assets through enforcement of secured transactions in federal district, bankruptcy and state courts.

Webber received his law degree from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, and his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Kacie O’Kelley, Sankedra Clay-Hudson, Derikah Scott and Andrea Wiley

Hemline recently announced Andrea Wiley joined the branding firm as partner. Other new team members include art director Derikah Scott, account executive Kacie O’Kelley and community partnership manager Sankedra Clay-Hudson.