ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Movers & Shakers

By The Daily Memphian Staff
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

Send announcements for consideration to Natalie Pilgrim at npilgrim@dailymemphian.com .

R. Lee Webber

Martin, Tate, Morrow & Marston, P.C. recently announced that R. Lee Webber has joined the law firm.

Webber joins Martin Tate with 25 years of experience representing a broad array of lenders including national, regional and local financial institutions. He also represents private investors in the recovery and liquidation of assets through enforcement of secured transactions in federal district, bankruptcy and state courts.

Webber received his law degree from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, and his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aD4Wc_0jaApgj700

Kacie O’Kelley, Sankedra Clay-Hudson, Derikah Scott and Andrea Wiley

Hemline recently announced Andrea Wiley joined the branding firm as partner. Other new team members include art director Derikah Scott, account executive Kacie O’Kelley and community partnership manager Sankedra Clay-Hudson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Annual 'Tree of Faith, Hope and Love' giveaway held at Hospitality Hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spreading a little holiday cheer was the focus of an event put on by Baptist and Christ Community Health Services on Friday. Their annual "Tree of Faith, Hope and Love" event provided lunch to the homeless as well as backpacks filled with gifts and other items to keep recipients warm during the winder.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis church to host Community Christmas Giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church is hoping to spread some holiday cheer this weekend. A Community Christmas Giveaway will take place at the Brighter Day Word Church located at 728 Tate Avenue on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. The first 25 families will receive a $50 gift card. Children must be in attendance. There […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis’ new six acres under a roof: A sports tourism game changer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’re invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Memphis Sports and Event Center this Saturday, December 10 from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at Liberty Park. “We believe this is a game changer to bring not only local sports programming but also regional...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$400M mixed-use development in Cordova one of largest in decades

MEMPHIS Tenn. — Leaders say a new development coming to Cordova is one of the largest developments in the city in decades.  Instead of the usual shovel dig in the dirt, rain forced developers and Memphis and Shelby County leaders to improvise when it came to breaking ground on The Legacy at Countrywood mixed-use development […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Tanger Outlets have extended holiday shopping hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's Christmas season, and a few people are still rounding up the last few things on their Christmas list. Tanger Outlets released its special hours for holiday shopping. Extended hours will begin Saturday, Dec. 17. and will extend until Dec. 26, with the outlet closing on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

86 Special Election Already Boiling Hot

The special election to replace District 86 Rep. Barbara Cooper has taken on real resonance as The Shelby County Election Commission (SCEC) has confirmed that seven potential candidates have pulled petitions to qualify in the special primary election for the seat Cooper held for 26 years, who was a legend engaged in civic and political activities representing Memphis.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 Memphis business owners indicted in PPP loan scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of Memphis business owners each face up to 60 years in jail and $2 million in fines after being indicted Friday for a pandemic relief fraud. The case involves a shipping company that, according to the US Attorney’s Office, partnered with a tax company to get a bigger Paycheck Protection Program loan.
MEMPHIS, TN
mlgw.com

MLGW to read meters on Saturday, December 10

To better serve our customers and protect them from being billed for 35 or more days of service, it is sometimes necessary for MLGW to read meters on Saturdays. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, we are reading cycle 7. MLGW is the largest three-service public power utility in the nation,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Memphis business owners charged in pandemic relief fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal grand jury has indicted two Memphis business owners with conspiring to defraud the Federal Paycheck Protection Program of over $786,000. Lisa Evans, 40, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, owner of USA Taxes in Memphis, and Kevin Shaw, 33, of Memphis, owner of Freight Masters, Inc., are charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements to a federally insured bank.
MEMPHIS, TN
shelby-news.com

Landers steps down

Germantown School Board member Betsy Landers was honored by city officials and fellow board members last week. Landers announced over the summer that she would not seek seek re-election after six years on the board. During her tenure, she served as chairperson and vice chairperson. Newcomer Daniel Chatham was elected...
GERMANTOWN, TN
247Sports

VIDEO: Pearl says he was out-coached, team outplayed by Memphis

ATLANTA, Georgia–Memphis was the more aggressive team from start to finish as Coach Penny Hardaway's squad defeated Auburn 82-73 on Saturday evening at State Farm Arena as part of the 2022 Holiday Hoopsgiving event. Auburn dropped to 8-1 with the loss while Memphis improved to 8-2. Auburn's head coach,...
ATLANTA, GA
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy