Column: The soon-coming king to give light to all who receive him

Some seven hundred years before Jesus’ birth, Isaiah would prophesy the hope of the soon-coming King. Of course, many did not understand the nature of the King or His Father’s kingdom. Still, with years of hindsight, today we realize that the King of Kings and Lord of Lords foretold years ago is Jesus. God’s son incarnate.

In Isaiah 9:1-4 the prophet states there will be a time when Galilee of the Gentiles will be filled with glory. The people who walk in darkness will see a great light. God will enlarge the nation of Israel, and the people will rejoice like at the harvest, for He will break the yoke of their slavery and lift the heavy burden from their shoulders. God will break the oppressor’s rod.

John, the apostle, recognized that Jesus was the long-awaited light in the darkness when he wrote in John 1:1-5: In the beginning, the Word already existed. The Word was with God, and the Word was God. Jesus existed in the beginning with God. God created everything through Jesus; nothing was created except through Him. The Word gave life to everything that was created, and His life brought light to everyone. The light shines in the darkness, and darkness can never extinguish the Light.

Paul, the apostle, understood what Isaiah meant when he wrote that God would enlarge the nation of Israel. For Paul, this was a spiritual enlargement, and he said this is especially for Gentiles. God had offered salvation to all the world through Jesus’ birth, death, and resurrection from the dead. Paul continued to explain in Romans 11:13-18 that the roots of the tree are holy; thus, the branches are, too; and the Gentiles, who were branches from a wild olive tree, had been grafted to the tree. So now the Gentiles could also receive the blessing God promised Abraham.

Isaiah concluded with the thought that God would break the yoke of slavery and lift the heavy burden from our shoulders. God will break the oppressor’s rod, just as they did when they destroyed the army of Midian. Jesus has done this work for us. At Calvary, Jesus redeemed the believer from slavery to sin. Jesus broke our enemy’s rod.

In Matthew 11:28-30 Jesus said to come to Him if we are weary and carry heavy burdens. He promised to give us rest. Jesus said to take His yoke and let Him teach us because He is humble and gentle at heart, and we will find rest for our souls. Jesus’ yoke is easy to bear, and the burden Jesus gives is light.

Jesus is the soon-coming King. He came to bring light and life to all who receive His gift. John 14:2 reminds us that Jesus is the soon-coming King who will gather His believers’ home. Are you ready to meet Him? If not, follow the words in 2 Corinthians 6:2 and receive Him into your heart today. Romans 10:9 says that if we confess with our mouth the Lord Jesus Christ and believe in our heart that God raised Him from the dead, we will be saved. Today, believe. I pray that Jesus is not merely the babe in the manger to you. I pray Jesus is the mighty and strong Lord, Savior, and King of your life.

Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends. He can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.