dotesports.com

So, how will Call of Duty actually run on Nintendo Switch?

The first thing that springs to mind when Microsoft declared it would be bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo devices after their acquisition of Activision-Blizzard (pending approval), by locking in a 10-year deal (also still, at this time, pending approval) is how well would actually it run on Nintendo Switch platforms?
Reuters

Microsoft to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo, Sony on the spot

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring the gaming title "Call of Duty" to Nintendo (7974.T) platforms, the chief executive officer of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.
SVG

Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast

The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
TechSpot

Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer

A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
TheStreet

Activision Stock Slides As FTC Moves to Block $69 Billion Microsoft Takeover

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Thursday after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it would challenge the 'Call of Duty' maker's planned $69 billion takeover by tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report. The FTC said the deal, unveiled earlier this year, would "harm...
AFP

US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision

The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Verge

The FTC is suing Microsoft to block its Activision Blizzard purchase

The FTC has filed a legal challenge to try and block Microsoft’s plan to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, according to a press release from the regulator. The lawsuit was filed today after weeks of back and forth between Microsoft, Sony, and regulators over competition concerns and the future of Call of Duty. The FTC argues that the acquisition would “enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business.” You can read the FTC’s redacted complaint here or embedded at the bottom of this article.
Gamespot

Sony Wants To Grow PlayStation By Making Xbox Smaller, Phil Spencer Says

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has offered some strong words about rival Sony amid the battle over whether or not regulators allow Microsoft's bid to buy Activision Blizzard to go through. He said on the Second Request podcast that Sony is trying to grow its own business by making Xbox smaller.
morningbrew.com

Microsoft’s deal for Activision Blizzard nears judgment day

If you can remember back to January, Microsoft shook up the gaming world when it agreed to buy Call of Duty-maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. If it goes through, it’d be Microsoft’s biggest acquisition and one of the 30 largest deals ever. Key word: if. The FTC...
Digital Trends

The best Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 console settings

While skill is certainly important in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so too are your in-game settings. Having the wrong setting enabled can lead to your demise, so it’s best to make sure everything is ironed out ahead of time. When looking at the game’s settings, it’s easy to get overwhelmed (even on console), but thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide. These are the best Warzone 2.0 settings for console.
IGN

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Video Review

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 reviewed by Stella Chung on PC. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Building on the already rock-solid foundation of the original Warzone, Warzone 2.0 is a positive update to Call of Duty’s battle royale mode, even with few drawbacks of its own. Its new map isn’t the most exciting outside of being the biggest ever brought to Warzone, but great additions like proximity chat and an updated ping system change things up and bring new life to the struggle for survival. And while adding backpacks as lootable gear may have slowed down looting in general, the new take on the Gulag creates some memorable moments if you can convince your fellow prisoners to team up against a common enemy for the greater good. And, as an added bonus, the new DMZ extraction mode revitalizes Warzone by appealing to people who might not want to sweat through full battle royale matches every time, but still want to level weapons and get a quick taste of that fight for survival.
New York City, NY
