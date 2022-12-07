Read full article on original website
7th Ward Alderman Larry Cox running for re-election on Galesburg City Council
Galesburg Alderman Larry Cox announced Thursday that he is seeking another four years on the City Council, representing the 7th Ward. Cox is the former Public Works Director for the City and has a Master of Public Administration degree and was previously serving in the Sunrise Rotary Club as Secretary and President.
Galesburg Mayor and City Manager respond to feedback on sales tax increase
Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman and City Manager Gerald Smith joined Galesburg’s Evening News on Friday to talk about the proposed increase in the home rule sales tax from 1 to 1.25%. They say there are some misconceptions about the tax, including that it would put local restaurants at a...
And the winner is … This float was the best in the Galesburg Holly Days Parade
F&M Bank’s “Percy Express” was judged to be the best float in the second annual Holly Days Parade on Sunday in Downtown Galesburg. The lighted parade attracted 40 floats and 70-plus participants according to Holly Days Parade coordinator Tessa Jones, communications manager at Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Jones estimated more than 3,000 people lined the parade route Sunday evening.
‘There’s nothing like it in Galesburg’: Selfie Museum a place to create visual memories
Don’t forget your camera if you visit Galesburg’s newest museum. The Galesburg Selfie Museum is a new business being brought forward by local residents GoGo Kupa and her husband Yannick Kapita. Located in the former National Guard Armory at 149 S. Broad St., the Selfie Museum is a destination type activity where patrons pay admission to a facility that hosts a number of staged sets. The patrons can then take fun selfie photos with their friends in these sets.
Knox County Broadband Steering Team appeals for help to verify accuracy of new National Broadband Map
The Knox County Broadband Steering Team is asking county residents to go online to the new National Broadband Map to verify the location of their home or business and the accuracy of the information regarding the availability of high-speed internet service. If the location and availability information is not accurate,...
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 1-7, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 1-7, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Galesburg business owners express concerns over proposed sales tax increase
As Galesburg City Council considers a .25% sales tax increase business owners have been making their concerns about the tax known. Many of the business owners that spoke at Monday’s council meeting were concerned about the negative effects of an increased tax on them while still voicing support for the idea of a community center.
Winter warming shelter returning to Hawthorne Gym
There will be a warming shelter for those in need this winter in Galesburg. Once again the shelter will be located at the Hawthorne Gym after a variance denial by Galesburg Aldermen on Monday prevented the shelter from being located at the Salvation Army. Council unanimously approved an agreement with...
Resolution introduced to name Illinois 150 from Galesburg to Alpha after Deputy Nick Weist
A Joint Resolution in the Illinois House of Representatives was introduced today to name a portion of Illinois Route 150 after the late Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist. If passed and signed into law it would designate the stretch of 150 that runs from Main Street in Galesburg...
Galesburg Council divided on sales tax increase
Galesburg Aldermen are set on Monday to discuss an increase in the home rule sales tax but are already showing some differences of opinion. The increase would see this part of the local sales tax go from 1% to 1.25%, generating an estimated $950,000 in additional revenue annually. Some of...
Monmouth College music department ready for this weekend’s ‘Christmas at Monmouth’
Monmouth is sending their Christmas gift to the community early with their Christmas at Monmouth concert this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Professor Tim Pahel who directs the choir and chorale, calls it one of the “highlights” of the year for the Monmouth music department. Also performing will be...
$1M Galesburg library community room to feature kitchen, and meeting space for up to 500 people.
The new Galesburg Public Library will be equipped with a nearly $1 million community room through the assistance of a matching grant program coordinated by the Galesburg Community Foundation. The 3,722 square foot room will be located on the first floor in the southeast corner of the new library under...
Juvenile arrested for sending threatening pictures to students
A student is facing charges of disorderly conduct, and making a school threat after Sheriff’s Deputies took a complaint on Monday. Deputies investigation found that a male juvenile was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. Police say the student was from...
Volunteers led by Martin Reichel put up new fencing at Hope Cemetery
Hope Cemetery in Galesburg got a hand from a group of volunteers recently, partly in an effort to beautify the space across from the future library. Volunteers removed and recycled chain-link and barbed wire fencing and installed nearly 500 feet of new black aluminum fencing. Workers had to hand dig...
Aldermen discuss sales tax increase, three members want voters to decide
Galesburg Council discussed the home rule sales tax increase on Monday that would increase revenue by about $950,000 annually. City Manager Gerald Smith says this is a means to funding infrastructure improvements and a portion of a community center, possibly in the form of issuing bonds and paying off the bonds with the new revenue.
Council to consider sales tax increase to fund Churchill as community center. Here’s the plan
After months of discussion, the Galesburg City Council on Monday will consider moving forward with the former Churchill Junior High as the location of a proposed community center. And during the same meeting, aldermen will discuss implementing a quarter cent sales tax increase to support the community center and infrastructure improvements throughout the city.
‘Fearless, ultra-demanding’: Students remember Galesburg band director Sally Rynott
A longtime former Galesburg High School band director described as a brilliant musician with a fierce personality is being remembered for her life-altering impact on hundreds of former students. Sally Rynott, affectionately known as “Sgt. Sal” for her intense leadership style, died Monday, Nov. 21 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice...
Knox County Board approves nearly $1.5M ARPA grant funding for Hunger Collaborative Project
Knox County Board members this week approved the granting of nearly $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to the Galesburg Community Foundation for their Hunger Collaborative Project. The coalition of 27 non-profit organizations would look deeper than just feeding the hungry in trying to find the root causes...
Carl Sandburg College approves food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee
The Board of Trustees for Carl Sandburg College on Monday approved a three-year contract with Innkeeper’s Fresh Roasted Coffee to provide food service at the community college’s main campus. Innkeepers, who have a permanent location on Seminary Street in downtown Galesburg, will serve breakfast from 7:30 until 10...
Jack Harlan officially Knox County Sheriff, David Clague now retired
Jack Harlan has officially been sworn into office as Knox County Sheriff. David Clague, who has served in law enforcement for 50 years, including the last 15 as Sheriff, signed off for the final time before retiring. Clague was honored at a luncheon where he was presented with gifts from...
