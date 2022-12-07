ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

WGIL - Galesburg's news

And the winner is … This float was the best in the Galesburg Holly Days Parade

F&M Bank’s “Percy Express” was judged to be the best float in the second annual Holly Days Parade on Sunday in Downtown Galesburg. The lighted parade attracted 40 floats and 70-plus participants according to Holly Days Parade coordinator Tessa Jones, communications manager at Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Jones estimated more than 3,000 people lined the parade route Sunday evening.
‘There’s nothing like it in Galesburg’: Selfie Museum a place to create visual memories

Don’t forget your camera if you visit Galesburg’s newest museum. The Galesburg Selfie Museum is a new business being brought forward by local residents GoGo Kupa and her husband Yannick Kapita. Located in the former National Guard Armory at 149 S. Broad St., the Selfie Museum is a destination type activity where patrons pay admission to a facility that hosts a number of staged sets. The patrons can then take fun selfie photos with their friends in these sets.
Council to consider sales tax increase to fund Churchill as community center. Here’s the plan

After months of discussion, the Galesburg City Council on Monday will consider moving forward with the former Churchill Junior High as the location of a proposed community center. And during the same meeting, aldermen will discuss implementing a quarter cent sales tax increase to support the community center and infrastructure improvements throughout the city.
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

