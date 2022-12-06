ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, KS

columbusnews-report.com

Rhonda Garcia

Rhonda Sue Garcia, 68, of Wyandotte, Okla., died Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Born July 24, 1954 in Baxter Springs, Rhonda was the daughter of Donald and Myrtle (Friend) Fanning, Sr. They preceded her in death. Rhonda was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Stovall, brother, Don Fanning, Jr. and sister, Kay Lynn Barker.
WYANDOTTE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Miami Schools victim of threat hoax

MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami School District was one of 10 Oklahoma schools that received a fake school shooter threat on Thursday. Schools in Tulsa, Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, Perry, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore all received a telephone call that there was an active shooter on the school’s campus.
MIAMI, OK
columbusnews-report.com

William Kepner

William D. “Bill” Kepner, Sr., 76, of Oswego, died at 6:32 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Labette Health. Born August 5, 1946, in Chetopa, Bill was the son of Earl Emery and Betty June (Moore) Kepner. They preceded him in death. Bill was also preceded in death a daughter, Tammi Lyn Kepner; two brothers, one sister and one great-granddaughter, Denver Dean.
OSWEGO, KS
columbusnews-report.com

William Toney III

William Edgar “Bill” Toney III, 71, of Galena, died at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at his home following an illness. Born January 3, 1951 in Joplin, Mo., Bill was the son of William Toney Jr. and Dixie (Bender) Toney. His father preceded him in death. Bill was also preceded in death by one sister, Marsha Toney. He had lived in Galena most of his life.
GALENA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pittsburg couple finds lost diamond after a year

PITTSBURG, Kan. – After taking their morning walk on October 4th, 2021, Fran Smith discovered that the diamond on her wedding ring was missing. “At that point, she didn’t know when it had fallen out or where far, perhaps even into the shower that morning. So we searched the house and tried to find her with a light, maybe a...
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Christmas Light List 2022 fr. Joplin News First

JOPLIN METRO AREA — These are the light displays to enjoy Christmas 2022! Arranged in sections to visit easily and shorten drive times. Also when you click each DIRECTIONS link it will tell you how far from where you are at that moment. JOPLIN LIGHTS JOPLIN: Spiva Park, 4th & Main, Joplin 👉🏽DIRECTIONS JOPLIN: Ronald McDonald House, 3402 S. Jackson, Joplin...
JOPLIN, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Titan of the Week

Kansas Class 3A Player of the Year Finalist Saluting the outstanding achievements by Columbus school students in activities. Columbus Titan Senior, Landin Midgett, was named as a Sports in Kansas All-State First Team Defense Honoree and a Defensive Player of the Year Finalist for Class 3A in announcements released by the media group Friday. He is being recognized at Titan of the Week. The All…
COLUMBUS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Christmas is coming early to local schools

SPRINGFIELD & JOPLIN, Mo. – Christmas will be coming early this year for 1,800 students, teachers, and administrators. As part of their yearly Season of Giving, James River Church will give each of them a unique gift. KOAM’s Ty Parks was there today for the event. “As a...
JOPLIN, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Brandon Hay

Brandon Jeffrey Hay, 35 of Galena, died at 1:02 am on Saturday, December 3, 2022, following a short illness. Born August 19, 1987 in Ventura, Calif. Brandon was the son of Jeffrey Kenneth Hay and Carmen Lucille (Standley) Hay. He graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 2006 and followed up his education with different college and law enforcement training courses over the years.
GALENA, KS
columbusnews-report.com

Michael Allison

Michael C. Allison, 68, of rural Parsons, died at 8:30 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home. Born July 11, 1954, in Newport Rhode Island, NY, Michael was the son of Robert Day and Shirley Kay (Dains) Allison. They preceded him in death. As an infant, Michael moved with...
PARSONS, KS
columbusnews-report.com

Cherokee County 4H

Member of the Month December’s 4-H member of the month is Ryleigh Holmes. Holmes is a member of the Spring Valley Sparklers, where she holds the office of secretary. She is 11 years old and is a sixth grade student at Central School in Columbus. This will be Holmes’ fifth year in 4-H.. She enjoys showing cattle and swine. Participating in sewing, fiber arts, cooking, crops and garden,…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
columbusnews-report.com

Jerry Judy

Jerry Judy, of Columbus, died December 5, 2022. in Columbus. Direct Cremation is being handled by Derfelt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at the VFW at a later date.
COLUMBUS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

LEAD Agency holds flood survey of Miami residents

MIAMI, Okla. — Miami residents had a chance to voice their concerns about flooding issues in the city. The LEAD Agency, a Miami-based non-profit, hosted a survey about the regular flooding problems. It’s in response to the GRDA’s request to raise lake levels by two feet, which the lead agency says will cause more flooding. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS...
MIAMI, OK
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Dalton Death Sidewalk in Coffeyville Kansas

The Dalton Gang's Failed Bank Robbery In Coffeyville. The gang members were disguised with false beards and wigs. However, the townspeople soon recognized the men as members of the Dalton Gang, and the townspeople armed themselves. The story of the Dalton shooting has been told in many different versions of...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KSN News

Kansas superintendent refutes ‘Worst School in Kansas’ moniker

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF) — A southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, […]
HUMBOLDT, KS

