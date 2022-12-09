Read full article on original website
Related
‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit
The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest reaction and quotes as England exit World Cup after France defeatBukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England v France - Gareth Southgate's ability is underestimated, says Kalvin Phillips
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England manager Gareth Southgate is not given enough credit for the job he has done, says...
Jude Bellingham reflects on first England goal & dominant World Cup victory
Jude Bellingham reacts to scoring his first England goal in the 6-2 win over Iran.
England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame
England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
Harry Kane reacts to penalty miss in England's defeat to France
Harry Kane blames his execution and not his preparation for missing England's second penalty against France in their World Cup quarter-final defeat.
Jude Bellingham discusses 'war' mentality ahead of France showdown
Jude Bellingham says he sees matches as "war" ahead of England's clash with France.
How Borussia Dortmund rate their chances of keeping Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is wanted by every major club around Europe - but the German side retain confidence he will stay put.
Bobby Wood on reuniting with 'player's coach' Bruce Arena at New England Revolution
For Bobby Wood, the 2023 MLS season could be one that shapes the rest of his career. The striker recently completed a transfer to the New England Revolution following a relatively unremarkable spell with Real Salt Lake. At 30 years old and with his Bundesliga and USMNT days long behind him, Wood knows he has to get this move right if he's to enjoy a strong final chapter in his career.
Yardbarker
Video – On this day, Juventus lifted the 85 Intercontinental Cup
On this day in 1985, Juventus and Argentinos Juniors clashed heads in Tokyo for the annual Intercontinental Cup, a competition that used to take place between the European champions and their South American counterparts. The Argentines took the lead twice, but the Bianconeri equalized the first time through Michel Platini’s...
Gareth Southgate praises England players despite France heartbreak
Gareth Southgate speaks to the media after England's World Cup defeat against France.
Harry Maguire hits out at referee after France defeat
Harry Maguire criticises referee Wilton Sampaio following England's World Cup defeat against France.
Wilton Sampaio: Referee criticised for display in England vs France
Referee Wilton Sampaio came in for criticism for his display in England's 2-1 World Cup quarter final defeat to France on Saturday.
European giants confirm interest in signing Jude Bellingham
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi admits his side are interested in signing Jude Bellingham.
Borussia Dortmund director sounds Jude Bellingham warning to Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer warns Liverpool not to expect any gifts in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.
Jude Bellingham is a ready-made England captain destined for trophies
Jude Belllingham's performances at the World Cup have shown he is a future England captain in waiting.
Robert Page has ‘complete confidence’ of FAW despite Wales’ World Cup exit
Robert Page has the full backing of the Football Association of Wales despite his side’s disappointing performance at the World Cup.FAW chief Noel Mooney said manager Page retains the “complete confidence” of the governing body to continue with his current four-year contract.Page steered Wales to their first finals in 64 years, but they exited at the group stage after a draw with the United States was followed by defeats to Iran and England.Mooney told BBC Radio Wales Sport: “He (Page) very much has our backing, he has a four-year agreement with us. He’s a very modern, progressive coach.“As a manager...
Ruthless England adds pace of Wood for 2nd test
MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — England brought in fast bowler Mark Wood and shrugged off Pakistan’s attempt to make the Multan pitch friendlier for spin in the second test from Friday. Wood was the only change England made after its landmark, 74-run win in the first test at Rawalpindi...
Jordan Henderson responds to England's World Cup exit
England's Jordan Henderson offers his thoughts on England's World Cup defeat against France.
BBC
World Cup: 'I'll miss England's game to be home for Christmas'
A man who spends half of his working life in Qatar has told how a shortage of flights means he will go home before England's World Cup quarter-final. Instead of watching the match against France in person, Jonny Halstein will be at Portman Road to see Ipswich Town v Peterborough United in League One.
Who will France face in the World Cup semi finals?
France reached the semi finals of the World Cup with victory over England.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0