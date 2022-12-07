Read full article on original website
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Kingston
This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing an adorable 1-year-old lab named Kingston. Every person Kingston interacts with is not a stranger but a friend.
cleveland19.com
Lake Humane Society offers reduced adoption fees ahead of holidays
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake Humane Society is joining the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” campaign to help find more pets homes now through Sunday. According to a release, during this event adoption fees are reduced for many LHS shelter pets. This year, many shelters have...
WATCH: Neighbors said explosion came before E. 143rd Street fire
"The way it looks, it's gonna be in pretty bad shape," said a neighbor whose house also caught fire.
Watch: 8 couples tie the knot at Swensons Drive-In
Would you get married at a restaurant? Well, these eight couples are doing just that at a Swensons Drive-In!
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93
ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
A little surprise for Mom back in Northeast Ohio: Send us your pet stories
BREVARD, N.C. -- Most weeks we receive an envelope containing articles about the Cleveland sports teams from Mom Brown, who lives in North Olmsted. She also includes the “People and their Pets” column -- usually a wonderful cat story. I felt it appropriate for her to read about...
‘Walking on broken glass’: Local woman shares journey with stiff-person syndrome
Singer Celine Dion's diagnosis is shedding light on stiff person syndrome.
cleveland19.com
Couple accused of shooting, robbing Lakewood man arrested
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people indicted for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11 have been arrested, according to Fairview Park police. Police said their investigation and tips indicated that 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra had left the area to avoid arrest.
wadsworthbruin.com
Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season
Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
UH closing last open unit at Richmond Heights Medical Center Dec. 17
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- University Hospitals Richmond Heights Medical Center is set to close the last unit in operation at the facility -- its behavioral health unit -- on Dec. 17. UH announced in July that, as of Aug. 12, Richmond Heights Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road, would no longer...
signalcleveland.org
Vending machines filled with overdose-reversal medications installed in five Cleveland locations
Five vending machines filled with naloxone — a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses — are now installed and ready to use in medical clinics across Cleveland. Their use is part of an effort to increase public access to supplies to reduce drug deaths. The news comes a...
WKYC
Ready Pet Go! Mouse the horse from Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary visits 3News
This week, Mouse the horse from Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary visited 3News. Mouse can be adopted from Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Portage County.
West Side Market food waste will stop going to landfill
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Food waste generated at the West Side Market will soon be diverted from landfills and sent instead for composting. And if food items are still good, they would go to the hungry. City Council this week signed off on a contract for the pilot program with...
cleveland19.com
Lorain apartment complex trash troubles, residents and city council tired of the stinky mess
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trash troubles that have resulted in one apartment complex’s trash not being picked up for at least 6 weeks, has residents fed up, frustrated and angry. Because it’s also a potential health concern. Luis Baez says his mother has lived in the same...
WYTV.com
Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog
WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
cleveland19.com
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Natural Resources officials confirmed the kayak belonging to the man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Ontario, Canada. ODNR officials did not give an exact time as to when the kayak was found but said it was...
Dollar a dozen: Get a sweet deal on Krispy Kremes
Here's when you can get a dozen glazed doughnuts for $1 in Northeast Ohio.
Man exaggerates death of his living ex: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police Dec. 1 to say that her ex, with whom she broke up in March, was now telling people on social media that she was dead. She said people were calling her home to offer their condolences to her family. An officer said her former beau would...
