Preliminary hearing for two Battle Creek teens charged with murdering two-year-old while he slept
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Calhoun County District Judge Judge Paul Beardslee is deciding if two teenagers will go on trial for shooting and killing two-year-old Kai Turner of Battle Creek as he was sleeping September 20. 18-year-old Martavon Nelson and 16-year-old Jaylen Smith are both charged with...
A 15-year-old shot in the leg Friday afternoon in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 15-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered what police say were non life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo of Department Safety says at approximately 3:00 p.m. officers responded to reports of a subject who had been shot in the 800 block of West North Street.
Two injured in crash at Sprinkle Road and Milham Avenue Thursday evening
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Sprinkle Road in Portage was closed for several hours last night after a crash between a pick-up truck and an SUV. Around 8:30 p.m. Portage Police and Fire personnel were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The preliminary investigation into the crash indicated that a pickup truck traveling south on Sprinkle Road attempted to turn east onto Milham Avenue. The pickup truck turned into the path of a small SUV that was traveling north on Sprinkle Rd.
MSP Wayland Post to host two “Stuff A Blue Goose” food and toy drives
WAYLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police Wayland Post is holding two “Stuff A Blue Goose” food and toy drives over the next week. The first one takes place on Saturday, December 10 in Barry County at the Hastings Walmart from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with donations of food and toys collected to be delivered to Barry County United way.
City of Portage receives $500,000 grant for Lexington Green Park improvements
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the City of Portage would be receiving a $500,000 grant to support improvements to Lexington Green Park. The project was among 13 community parks, trails, and sports...
Three Rivers Commercial-News ceasing publications this Saturday after 127 years
THREE RIVERS, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A long time area newspaper that has been published for over a century is going out of business. The Three Rivers Commercial-News will cease publication after 127 years with this Saturday’s edition. Editor and Publisher Dirk Milliman announced the closure to staff Tuesday.
Former K Wing great Kevin Schamehorn passes away at 66
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kevin Schamehorn, who spent almost eight seasons as a member of the Kalamazoo Wings, has died at the age of 66. Schamehorn had battled prostate cancer for four years, and was surrounded by his family when he passed away on Thursday, December 8th. Schamehorn...
