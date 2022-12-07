PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Local officials want to ensure that Berkshire County is not left out of initial plans for the east/west passenger rail. The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission held the first of six planned statewide public hearings at the Berkshire Innovation Center on Friday. Several dozen people attended in person and the meeting was available through Zoom, which a number of people used to provide testimony.

