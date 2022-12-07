Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Ventfort Hall Appoints New Board President
LENOX, Mass. — Alice Nathan, formerly Vice President of the Board of Directors at Ventfort Hall, has been appointed Board President. Nathan came to the Ventfort Hall Board of Directors at the suggestion of a former board member more than 15 years ago. She has worn many hats including Chairman of Special Events and more recently head of the Ventfort Hall gift shop.
Adams Selectmen Approve Town Licenses
ADAMS, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen has approved the renewal of all the licenses for the town. The board approved the licenses largely without issues at its meeting on Wednesday. Approved licenses include alcohol licenses, Sunday and Weekly entertainment licenses, common victualer licenses, auto sales, inn and lodging licenses.
Williams College Lays Out Concepts for Potential Campus Changes
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College would see a reconfiguration of its dorms and radical changes to its athletic infrastructure if it follows the path laid out by an ambitious campus plan that grew out of a multi-year strategic planning process. A project manager from the college and an associate...
Berkshire County Towns Receive Community Planning Grants
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Baker-Polito Administration awarded Egremont, Lenox, and Lee Community Planning Grants to assist in various planning projects. On Wednesday, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba, Assistant Secretary for Communities and Programs Juan Vega, and Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Community Services Division Director Louis Martin were joined by state and local officials in Barnstable to celebrate the Community Planning Grant Program awards, which include $2,386,800 to 40 projects.
Pittsfield Historical Commission Supports Two CPA Applications
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday deemed two fiscal 2023 Community Preservation Act applications as historically significant: a Fenn Street building restoration and a West Pittsfield signage project. Nonprofit organization Roots Dreams and Mustard Seeds is seeking $200,000 to support its renovation of 117 to 129 Fenn...
Local Leaders Advocate for Berkshires Inclusion in East/West Rail Plans
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Local officials want to ensure that Berkshire County is not left out of initial plans for the east/west passenger rail. The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission held the first of six planned statewide public hearings at the Berkshire Innovation Center on Friday. Several dozen people attended in person and the meeting was available through Zoom, which a number of people used to provide testimony.
The BArT Theatre Department Presents 'Something's Afoot'
ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire Arts & Technology (BArT) Charter Public School's Theatre Department is presenting "Something's Afoot," a murder mystery, and musical comedy on Dec. 9 and 10, at 7:00 pm and Dec. 11, at 2:00 pm at the School, 1 Commercial Street. "Ten people are stranded in an...
Clarksburg Planners Continue Cannabis Dispensary Hearing
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Planning Board has approved continued a hearing on a special permit submitted by New England Regional Dispensaries (NERD) to operate a cannabis dispensary on Cross Road. The board granted the special permit did not have a quorum at its meeting on Wednesday because one member...
Berkshire Music School: A 20th Anniversary Cabaret Workshop
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Music School (BMS) announced Music @ The Taft presents Songs from the Heart: A 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Berkshire Music School Cabaret Workshop on Monday, December 12 at 7pm. BMS voice faculty member Sherri James Buxton brings her Broadway and New York cabaret...
Adams Fall Run Gives Back to Vets, Volunteers
ADAMS, Mass. — Three months after nearly 300 motorcycles rode through town for the annual Adams Fall Run, the organizers are giving back to the veterans who helped make the event possible. Michael Steuer of Legion Post 138 in Spencer and chair of the Fall Run, said the proceeds...
Toys for Tots Meeting Increased Community Need This Holiday Season
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Toys for Tots has well over 200 collection boxes out in the county this year for children in need. The toy collection program accepts new, unwrapped toys for ages newborn to 14 years old in the months of October, November, and December so that no local kid goes without.
Wahconah Swimmers Open at Taconic Hills
CRARYVILLE, N.Y. – Ella Reardon and Sarah Curri each won an event Friday in the Wahconah swim team’s season-opening meet at Taconic Hills. The hosts took a 92-75 win in the girls meet while Wahconah’s boys won 88-0 with Taconic Hills not entering a swimmer in the competition.
Taconic's Robitaille Impresses in Bowling Season Opener
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Andrew Robitaille rolled a 265 game and a 502 series Friday at Cove Lanes to lead the Taconic Thunder to a 3-0 win over McCann Tech on opening day for the Berkshire County High School Bowling League. Robitaille’s two-game total was more than 100 pins...
Taconic Fourth, Monument's Dargie Wins Title in Athol
ATHOL, Mass. – Broc Healey and Noah Poirier Saturday wrestled to second-place finishes to lead the Taconic wrestling team to a fourth-place finish at the Bears Invitational. At 170 pounds, Healey earned four pins to reach the finals before he was stopped by Minnechaug’s Liam Meeker. Division 2...
Southwick Stops Hornets on the Ice
WESTFIELD, Mass. – The Southwick hockey team Friday handed McCann Tech a 3-1 setback in the Hornets’ season opener. Collin Booth scored for McCann Tech, which got 33 saves from Abby Fuls. McCann Tech, which takes over the North County hockey co-op this winter from Drury, plays its...
Weekend Outlook: Holiday Markets, Music, and Parades
With just a couple of weeks until Christmas, holiday cheer is spreading in the county. This weekend's events range from photos with Santa to lyrical concerts and bazaars. See our list of holiday craft fairs and tree lighting events. Photos with Santa Holiday Event. All Seasons Realty Group, Cheshire. The...
Williams Men's Basketball Improves to 9-0
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Nate Karren led four players in double figures Saturday as the Williams College men's basketball team beat Springfield College, 72-53. Karren scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed out four assists. Wahconah's Brandon Roughley scored eight points and tied for the team-high with seven boards. Williams...
Taconic Boys Open with Road Win
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 18 points Friday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 64-45 win over Sci-Tech in the Thunder’s season-opener. Sandifer scored seven points, and Steve Patch added six in the fourth quarter as Taconic outscored its hosts, 21-15, down the stretch to put the game away.
Mount Everett Boys Open Year with Tourney Title
TURNERS FALLS, Mass. – The Mount Everett boys basketball team Friday used a balanced scoring attack to build a big lead and held off a furious comeback effort by McCann Tech to take a 51-42 win in the championship game of the Eagles Holiday Classic at Franklin Tech. Sean...
McCann Tech Girls Fall in Opener
TURNERS FALLS, Mass. – The Franklin Tech girls basketball team Thursday beat McCann Tech, 45-31, in the first round of the Eagles season-opening invitational. Hannah Boisvert led the Hornets with 12 points, and Emily Glasier scored 10. McCann Tech goes back to Franklin Tech on Friday afternoon to face...
