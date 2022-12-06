ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Idaho State Journal

Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass

Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, with nearly two-thirds of voters in favor. In more conservative Missouri, the measure received 53 percent. ...
MISSOURI STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio House committee hears bill to legalize recreational marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With less than a month left in the General Assembly, two Ohio lawmakers again asked fellow legislators to consider a bill to legalize the use and sale of recreational marijuana. Introduced by Reps. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) and Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) in August 2021, House Bill 382 seeks to allow people older […]
OHIO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado is among least conservative states: CPAC analysis

Colorado ranks among the least conservative states in the union, even as voting patterns of legislators across the country reached a "new record level of polarization," according to the Conservative Political Action Coalition. Colorado jumped several points, moving from No. 32 in 2020 to No. 39 last year, the analysis...
COLORADO STATE
Estacada News

Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law

It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
OREGON STATE
The North Coast Citizen

Ballot Measure 114 Update: Oregon Supreme Court issues ruling

The Oregon Supreme Court has rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to "immediately" review a temporary restraining order by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio, which prevents enforcement of Measure 114. The high court's action means that Measure 14 is still in limbo and will not take effect today, Dec. 8. Judge Raschio ruling Tuesday, Dec. 6, came just hours after Federal Judge Karin Immergut in Portland allowed...
OREGON STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's Hickenlooper eyes federal regulation of marijuana post-legalization

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) introduced a bill on Thursday that directs the attorney general to develop a regulatory framework that could be enacted as soon as the federal government legalizes marijuana. The legislation, called the Preparing Regulators Effectively for a Post-Prohibition Adult-Use Regulated Environment (PREPARE) Act, would lay the groundwork...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked in making rules for congressional and presidential elections. In nearly three hours of arguments, liberal and conservative justices appeared to take issue with the main thrust of a challenge asking them to essentially eliminate the power of state courts to strike down legislature-drawn, gerrymandered congressional district maps on grounds that they violate state constitutions. But it was harder to see exactly where the court would land. In particular, a trio of conservative justices who probably control the outcome, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, indicated they might be open to imposing restraints on state court power in limited circumstances. The case has profound potential effects on elections and democracy, and it is also a fresh test for the court that increasingly has been criticized as having become politicized.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

Supreme Court weighs state lawmaker power over elections in key case

The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over whether state legislators should have the power to set voting rules in presidential and congressional elections without oversight from state courts — an argument which could have major implications for the 2024 election and beyond. The case brought by North Carolina Republicans...

