Read full article on original website
Related
Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass
Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, with nearly two-thirds of voters in favor. In more conservative Missouri, the measure received 53 percent. ...
U.S. Supreme Court could entrench power of Kansas, Missouri lawmakers to gerrymander
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments over the independent legislature theory. “It’s a horrifying theory,” said Missouri state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat.
Ohio House committee hears bill to legalize recreational marijuana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With less than a month left in the General Assembly, two Ohio lawmakers again asked fellow legislators to consider a bill to legalize the use and sale of recreational marijuana. Introduced by Reps. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) and Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) in August 2021, House Bill 382 seeks to allow people older […]
EXPLAINER: How Supreme Court case could alter US House seats
Partisan gerrymandering is back before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case stemming from the latest attempt by North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature to draw U.S. House districts favoring GOP candidates. The question justices will consider Wednesday is whether state courts can rely on their state constitutions — as the...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado is among least conservative states: CPAC analysis
Colorado ranks among the least conservative states in the union, even as voting patterns of legislators across the country reached a "new record level of polarization," according to the Conservative Political Action Coalition. Colorado jumped several points, moving from No. 32 in 2020 to No. 39 last year, the analysis...
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage in landmark vote sending it to Biden
The House voted to pass legislation on Thursday to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, the last step before the measure goes to President Joe Biden for his signature and becomes law.
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law
It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
North Dakota: Judge used faulty reasoning in blocking state abortion ban
The North Dakota attorney general's office said Monday that a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when he determined there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state's abortion ban would succeed.
KVUE
Texas lawmaker files resolution to place constitutional amendment protecting abortion on ballot
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas State Rep. James Talarico filed a resolution proposing a constitutional amendment addressing reproductive care. The resolution would limit the Texas Legislature's ability to pass laws prohibiting abortion, with an amendment to the state constitution. HJR 56 was submitted on Nov. 29 and states...
Measure 114 on hold as state Supreme Court dismisses Oregon AG’s request
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has asked the state Supreme Court to review a temporary restraining order by a county judge which prevents enforcement of Oregon gun reform Measure 114.
San Antonio State Senator pre-files bills to reform Texas gun laws, compensate Uvalde victims
The bills filed by State Sen. Roland Gutierrez would raise the age to buy any firearm from 18 to 21 and set up orders that would keep guns away from dangerous people.
A bill to protect lawmakers + Taxing guns and ammo? + Republicans want a gas tax holiday
A bill to protect lawmakers + Taxing guns and ammo? + Republicans want a gas tax holiday
ACLU of Kansas hopes SCOTUS will revisit state’s congressional map
The fight over Kansas' newly redrawn congressional map could head to our nation's capital.
Buck cosponsors gun bill to create voluntary do-not-sell list
Should the federal government create a list so people can voluntarily agree to be blocked from buying guns? That's a bill the U.S. House of Representatives is debating — with support from a Colorado congressman.
Judge won't halt lawsuit over Utah's congressional resdistricting
A judge has once again rejected a request by lawyers for the Utah State Legislature to halt a lawsuit challenging its congressional redistricting boundaries.
Ballot Measure 114 Update: Oregon Supreme Court issues ruling
The Oregon Supreme Court has rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to "immediately" review a temporary restraining order by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio, which prevents enforcement of Measure 114. The high court's action means that Measure 14 is still in limbo and will not take effect today, Dec. 8. Judge Raschio ruling Tuesday, Dec. 6, came just hours after Federal Judge Karin Immergut in Portland allowed...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's Hickenlooper eyes federal regulation of marijuana post-legalization
Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) introduced a bill on Thursday that directs the attorney general to develop a regulatory framework that could be enacted as soon as the federal government legalizes marijuana. The legislation, called the Preparing Regulators Effectively for a Post-Prohibition Adult-Use Regulated Environment (PREPARE) Act, would lay the groundwork...
Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked in making rules for congressional and presidential elections. In nearly three hours of arguments, liberal and conservative justices appeared to take issue with the main thrust of a challenge asking them to essentially eliminate the power of state courts to strike down legislature-drawn, gerrymandered congressional district maps on grounds that they violate state constitutions. But it was harder to see exactly where the court would land. In particular, a trio of conservative justices who probably control the outcome, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, indicated they might be open to imposing restraints on state court power in limited circumstances. The case has profound potential effects on elections and democracy, and it is also a fresh test for the court that increasingly has been criticized as having become politicized.
New York Post
Supreme Court weighs state lawmaker power over elections in key case
The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over whether state legislators should have the power to set voting rules in presidential and congressional elections without oversight from state courts — an argument which could have major implications for the 2024 election and beyond. The case brought by North Carolina Republicans...
Comments / 0